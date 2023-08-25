ELKO — For the upcoming cross country season, Elko head coach Rue Beyer has high hopes.

“We have a strong group of returners and some good new kids,” she said. “We have really great potential with the team this year.”

Boys

On the boys side, the Indians bring back now-senior Braylon Baggett — who ranked second in the state last season with a time of 16:29 — leading a team that qualified for state as well and finished fifth.

As a sophomore, junior Dexter Wallace finished 43rd at state with a time of 18:54.2.

Beyer also highlighted the returns of junior Jairo Ortiz, senior Gabe Correa and junior Jay Martinez.

During his junior year, Correa set a personal-record time of 19:01.5 during the Bob Firman Invitational, in Boise, Idaho, and placed sixth during Elko’s home meet in Lamoille Canyon.

Ortiz, as a sophomore, posted a PR of 21:32 during the Lowry Invitational.

In his sophomore season, Martinez clocked his PR in 24:35.3 at the Border Wars, in Salt Lake City.

Beyer is excited about the potential of newcomers to the program as well.

Elko gained the transfer of senior Isaiah Tomas, from Las Vegas.

He will be joined by the additions of sophomore Mackinley Mutama, junior Sergio Lopez, sophomore Jonathan Grange and freshman Hyrum Knotts.

Girls

For the girls, Elko took third place as a team at the 2022 state meet.

The Lady Indians will bring back five of their top-seven runners from last season, led by now-senior Reese Hatch — who finished fourth at state as a junior with a personal-record 20:10.8.

As a sophomore, junior Lilliana Haynes was 11th at state with a time of 20:54.4 for a career best.

Now seniors, Elko will benefit from the returns of Arowyn Potter and Tandi Ratliff — who finished 28th and 29th at state — posting respective times and PRs of 22:29.3 and 22:31.8 during their junior years in the state meet.

The Lady Indians also welcome back senior Elvia Lozano-Jimenez, who took 32nd at state as junior with a time of 22:37.9 for a personal best.

Beyer hopes for contributions from newcomers on the girls roster as well; mentioning freshman Jillian Curwen, senior Shaylen Garity, junior Yuridia Uribe-Cortez, sophomore Julyssa Rivera and junior Austynn Schenk.

She also is optimistic about the potential of sophomore Keylee Fuller and freshman Natalie Boster.

“We’re only about three weeks in, but some of the kids got in a summer conditioning program,” Beyer said. “Our speed looks really good. The kids have great attitudes, resiliency and leadership from the seniors. They’re very encouraging of one another.”

Beyer said her team will work on pacing and took a run on the Talbot Trail, in Lamoille, to focus on strength in footwork.

Season Opener

Elko took part in its first action of the 2023 season on Friday, competing in the Douglas Class Races, in Minden.

Home Meet

For its home meet, Beyer has set up a “predominantly-downhill course” in Lamoille Canyon — running from Thomas Canyon to Camp Lamoille — on Sept. 29 during the Run the Rubies Invitational.