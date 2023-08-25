SPRING CREEK — Well, as long as the Spring Creek boys cross country team has head coach Todd Mahlke and assistant Larissa Mahlke — along with the defending state champion runner — the Spartans have a chance to defend their 3A state title.

The Mahlkes, who have been contemplating retiring from coaching for a number of years, are back for another run toward the trophy.

“It’s like an addiction,” Todd Mahlke said. “We just keep coming back.”

In 2022, the Spartans won the 3A state championship by a wide margin with a team score of 35 points — Somerset Academy Sky Pointe ranking second after a tiebreak over third-place Moapa Valley, each squad notching 81 points.

Despite graduating five of the seven athletes from the 2022 sate squad — including Joel Herman, Jake Bradford, Liam Hamilton, Hayden Mitchel and Benjamin Claridge — Spring Creek will return Nathan Thomas and Ian Mitchel.

Now seniors, Thomas claimed the 3A state title during his junior year with a time of 16:38.8 — Mitchel crossing the line in 18:08 for 24th place.

Coach Mahlke expects big things from junior Scottie Adams, who won the Wells Invitational and the Northeastern Nevada JV Championships as a sophomore — posting times of a personal-best 18:29 and 18:32.5, respectively.

He also hopes that junior Brennan Dastrup will step in and fill the shoes left by a talented group.

As a sophomore, he closed the season on a third-place streak in three-consecutive meets — doing so at Lowry, in Wells and in the Spartans’ home meet — notching a personal record of 18:37 in Wells.

Mahlke thinks the Hildreth brother can become vital runners for the upcoming season.

As a sophomore, now-junior Jaydn Hildreth ranked fourth at Lowry with a persona-best 19:32.

Senior Jase Hildreth turned in a PR of 19:45 for fourth place in Wells.

Another athlete who has caught the eye of Mahlke is sophomore Ethan Arendt.

As a freshman, he ran 16th at Lowry with a personal-best time of 21:48 — posting his season-best finish with a 13th-place 22:46 in Wells.

“Ethan has put in a lot of work over the summer,” Mahlke said. “He is in really good shape.”

Girls

As for the girls, Spring Creek saw its run of four-consecutive state championships come to a close in 2022 but still managed a runner-up finish in the team standings with 68 points — trailing only the 51 points of Somerset Academy Skye Pointe.

The Lady Spartans graduated Kylee Munson — who was also the runner-up individually with a time of 20:02.1 — and Macey Reed, who battled an injury in the fall and never ran after Sept. 24, 2022.

But, Mahlke returns five of the girls from the 2022 state team — including senior Brianna

Perchetti, sophomore Audrey Graf, junior Avery Clayson, freshman Zoie Starkey and senior Aloryn Howell — each of whom ran their personal bests at the state meet.

As a junior, Perchetti took 12th place at state with a time of 21:20.8 for a personal record.

In her freshman season, Graf also ran her personal best at state in 22:03.9 for 21st place — Clayson following in 22nd with her PR of 22:04.3 as a sophomore.

Starkey also tallied a PR at state and finished in 22:28.5 for 27th place as a freshman, and Howell booked her PR of 22:35.4 for 31st place in her junior campaign.

“We’re down to 12 girls, and we have about 22 boys,” Mahlke said. “We’re about the same size, but I think we had closer to 40 last year.”

The Lady Spartans are currently without junior Ryan Youngblood, who ran fifth for Spring Creek and 23rd overall at state as a junior with a time of 22:06.6 for a PR.

Mahlke also said he likes the progress he has seen from senior Hailey Syme — who matched her season-best finish with a fourth-place 24:26 for a personal record and also finished fourth in Wells — and junior Gabriell Bradley, who posted a PR of 23:21 for 10th place at Lowry and ran fifth in Spring Creek’s meet.

In addition, the Lady Spartans gained the services of junior Kortnee Staples — who played volleyball last season.

Season Opener

Spring Creek was set to kick off the season during the Douglas Class Races at 3 p.m. Friday, in Minden.