SPRING CREEK — Few, if any runners, have meant more to the Spring Creek cross country and track and field programs over the past four years than senior Kiely Munson.

Munson, a member of three-consecutive 3A cross country state championship teams and a runner-up squad, has elected to run at the next level for the College of Idaho, in Caldwell, in cross country and track — both indoor and outdoor.

She made an official visit to the C of I campus on Dec. 12-13, 2022, and immediately liked “the community.”

“I liked the students and the small class sizes,” Munson said.

College of Idaho has become a pipeline for Spring Creek High School runners, and Munson will join either former teammates or SCHS products Larissa Mauer, Emma Campbell and Jessica Dorohov.

Munson also toured Pima Community College, in Tucson, Arizona.

As for her decision to run for College of Idaho, her mother, Michelle, also agrees with Kiely’s judgement.

“It’s close and will keep her on the West Coast. The classes are small. She loved the coaches, and they are positive about her running abilities,” Michelle Munson said. “She will have lots of opportunities to extend her professional career. The school is older and felt like a family.”

Academically, Munson will pursue a career in psychology — planning to obtain a bachelor’s degree in four years.

“(College of Idaho) has you pick a major and three minors and removes any unnecessary classes that don’t go toward your degree,” Kiely Munson said.

Munson will be on both academic and athletic scholarships while at College of Idaho.

Athletically, she wants to be part of the team that competes in the region, get her PR down and “grow as a runner” and learn all she can from the program.

Munson already has a good start, possessing ample talent and pairing lots of ability with a willingness, a drive and a great head on her shoulders.

“She’s been our leader for two years. She’s as= hard worker, she leads by example and she never missed practices,” said Spring Creek cross country head coach Todd Mahlke. “Kiely is one of those quiet kids that you have to look out for because she is explosive and very consistent.”

Along with cross country, Munson expects she will compete in both the indoor and outdoor track seasons — likely competing at the middle-distance and distance events of the 800 meters and the 1500 meters.

High School Career

Freshman Year

As a ninth-grader, Munson stepped onto the scene and ran well for the Lady Spartans — which claimed both the 3A North and 3A state titles.

Individually, she ranked 16th in the region and 18th in the state — improving her time from a 22:18 during the regional run to a 22:06 at the state meet.

Unfortunately, Munson’s track season was cut short after just two meets due to COVID-19.

She finished second in the 1600 meters in Spring Creek and sixth in Elko in the 1600 meters with respective times of 6:02.5 and 6:03.

In the 800 meters, she ran fifth in both meets with times of 2:39.8, in Elko, and 2:43.6, in Spring Creek.

Sophomore Year

In her second year of cross country, Munson — during the delayed, abbreviated season in the spring of 2021 — set a season record of 21:33 at the Lowry Invitational and notched a then-career-best finish of second during the Churchill Invitational.

As a team, Spring Creek claimed the regional championship for the fifth-consecutive time but were stripped of the chance to chase their fourth straight state title due to no state meet.

At regionals, she placed fourth with a time of 22:04.

On the track, she won the 800 meters of the Lowry League Meet with a time of 2:41.55 and set a season record of 2:34.66 — finishing fifth in the regional meet — and also posted a season-best 5:52 during the regional run of the 1600 meters for a fifth-place finish.

Junior Year

In the fall of 2021, the Lady Spartans racked up their four-consecutive state championship — only missing out on five in a row due to the absence of a 2020-21 state meet — and amassed their six regional title in succession.

The highest-local regional finish at regionals came from Munson, who ranked third overall with a time of 22:04.

At state, she matched her season best with a fifth-place 21:17.

On the track, Munson was second in the region and second in the state in the 800 meters — posting a personal record of 2:24.19 during the 3A state meet.

In the 1600 meters, she was also second in the region and finished fourth at state — posting a PR on her final run with a 5:30.67 mile.

Munson continued her remarkable season with a second-place regional run and a fourth-place effort at state in the 3200 meters, tallying her personal record in the two-mile during the Tiger Trials, in Orem, Utah, with a time of 12:25.10.

One of her most impressive performances of the season came in the 4x800-meter relay at the state meet.

The Lady Spartans won the 4x800 state title, but Munson trailed by a lengthy margin when she received the baton for the anchor leg and ran down the field — Spring Creek finishing first with a time of 10:13.83.

In the team standings, the Lady Spartans were the state runners-up for the 3A state championship.

Senior Year

As a senior, Munson crossed the finish line first three times in 10 meets in her last year of cross country with the Lady Spartans — all of which came in 5Ks — claiming the top spot in the Lowry Invitational, the Wells Invitational and the 3A North regional meet.

At state, she ranked second but set her personal record with a time of 20:02.1.

Spring Creek notched its seventh straight regional championship and finished as the runner-up to the 3A state title.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Kiely Munson on a brilliant high school career through what was a trying time for coaches, kids, parents, teachers and the community as a whole and for serving as a leader through COVID-19 shutdowns and strange seasons at awkward times — while still managing to excel through it all — and best wishes as she chases her dreams at the College of Idaho.

