Nielsen tops local varsity runners in Oakley

OAKLEY, Idaho — At the Oakley XC Small School Opener, several Elko County cross country athletes fared extremely well.

Varsity Girls

In the varsity girls division, Elko ranked second in the team standings with 40 points — trailing champion Declo (35) by just five points.

Individually, senior Carly Nielsen paced the Lady Indians with a third-place 22:20 for a personal record.

Junior Reese Hatch notched a top-five finish with a time of 22:51.

A personal record of 23:53 from sophomore Lilianna Haynes was good enough for seventh, and junior Arowyn Potter crossed 13th in 25:04.

Senior Anneka Haro placed 21st with a time of 27:59, and senior Chantal Cruz rounded out Elko’s roster in 31:55 for 28th.

Varsity Boys

Like the girls, the Elko boys also posted a second-place team finish — scoring 58 points — trailing first-place Valley (29) by 29 points.

With a personal-best time of 20:03, Elko senior Kyler Evans placed seventh — fellow senior Landon Lenz also posting a PR in 20:14 and following in eighth.

Wells sophomore Gonzalo Roque ran a 20:47 for 10th and Elko junior Gabe Correa was just outside the top-10 in 11th with a personal-record time of 20:49.

Jackpot sophomore Jorge Avila Fragoza was 22nd with a time of 22:14.

Elko senior Daniel Robles ran 32nd with a time of 23:53, and senior teammates Justin Nicholls followed in 33rd with a time of 24:04.

Wells senior Victor Jauregui placed 36th with a time of 24:42, and Elko junior Bernard Fesenmaier set a personal record of 25:17 for 37th.

Sophomore Cooper Uhlig closed out the Indians’ top-seven with a time of 26:13 for 40th place.

Elko gained a trio of PRs from junior Josiah Tinkorang (28:28), sophomore Jay Martinez (28:52) and sophomore Jairo Ortiz (30:04) — closing out the roster in 45th, 48th and 49th, respectively.

Jackpot’s runners were capped by a 51st-place 32:56 by sophomore Casey Hugill and a 33:42 for a personal best in 52nd from freshman Angel Martinez.

Junior High Boys

Wells eight-grader Mason Noorda won the junior high boys race with a time of 12:01 in the 2,500 meters.

Up Next

Wells and Jackpot were scheduled to compete in the Valley Invite, on Thursday, in Hazelton, Idaho.

Elko will run in the Community School-Wood River Invite on Friday, Sept. 9, in Sun Valley.