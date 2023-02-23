SPRING CREEK — For Spring Creek senior Macey Reed, running has been a big part of her life for years and will continue to be a major component of her days in college.

She has elected to compete at the next level in both cross country and track — indoor and outdoor — at Eastern Oregon University, in La Grande.

EOU is an NAIA program and is a member school of the Cascade Collegiate Conference.

Reed and her family made an official visit to the campus just before the holiday season on Dec. 22, 2022, also making visits to the College of Southern Nevada (Henderson) and the College of Idaho (Caldwell).

“They (EOU) built a new indoor track, and it’s really nice. The community is smaller, which is what I’m used to. The school and the town are not really big, but not too small either,” she said.

With the Lady Mountaineers, Reed will run for head coach Ben Welch — who enters his 32nd season at the helm of the cross country and track and field programs.

Academically, she plans to study health science — placing a potential emphasis on sports nutrition or physical therapy.

As for running, Reed has set some short but achievable goals.

“I want to get a new PR in cross, since I didn’t get to finish my senior year. On the track, I want to get a better 800 time,” she said.

In track — running both the indoor and outdoor seasons in the winter and spring — Reed said she will possibly compete in three or four races.

“I’ll probably run the 800, the 400, the mile and maybe a relay,” she said. “I like the adrenaline you get from the 800, and it’s faster and a little shorter distance.”

High School Career

Freshman

As a freshman, Reed not only stepped into a solid situation with a stacked team — she also ran extremely well.

The was a key component of the Lady Spartans’ 2019 3A state cross country championship, finishing 11th individually with a time of 21:53 — ranking ninth in the regional race with a time of 21:43 — the meets taking place Nov. 9 and Nov. 2, 2019, at Rancho San Rafael Park, in Reno.

She knocked down a 2nd-Team All-State selection.

Her career-best time of 20:45.2 at the 5K distance during the prestigious NXR Southwest Regional Championship, on Nov. 23, 2019, in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Sophomore

In the shortened, delayed 2020 season — which technically came in the spring of 2021 — Reed ran just one cross country meet as a sophomore.

At the Churchill Invitational, she placed fifth with a time of 23:07.

Reed’s track and field career began as a sophomore.

She was a member of a pair of winning 4x400 relay teams; taking first in both the Dayton League Meet, on May 15, 2021, and the 3A North Regional Championships, on May 21, 2021, in Fallon.

In the 4x200, the Lady Spartans — Reed, Ebony Dastrup, Aubrey Dawson and Kylee Dimick — finished third in the regional meet.

Individually, she ranked second in the Lowry League Meet (May 1, 2021) with a time of 1:10.76 in the 400 meters and placed third in the Dayton League Meet with a time of 1:10.44 for a season record.

She also competed in the pole vault, setting a season-best height of 6-feet and taking seventh at the Lowry League Meet.

Junior

With the reemergence of an actual postseason, Spring Creek regained its position atop the 3A with its fourth-consecutive state title and its sixth-straight regional crown — running both the regional and state races Oct. 29, 2021, and Nov. 6, 2021, at Shadow Mountain Park, in Sparks.

Reed finished 10th in the regional meet with a time of 22:45, placing 14th at the state level for her second 2nd-Team All-State selection with a time of 22:37.

As a junior, Reed’s track and field career really took off — competing in the 200 meters, 400 meters, 800 meters, the 4x200 relay, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay and the pole vault.

In the 4x800, the Lady Spartans — Dawson, Reed, Brianna Perchetti and Kiely Munson — won the 3A state championship with a time of 10:13.83 on May 21, 2022, at Reed High School, in Sparks.

Spring Creek — Jacey Lindquist, Perchetti, Brianna Dimick and Reed — ran fourth in the state meet with a time of 4:20.19 in the 4x400.

The Lady Spartans — Arena McDermott, Lindquist, Shyann Lamb and Reed — finished fifth at state in the 4x200 with a time of 1:52.78.

In her only field event, Reed set a personal-record height of 7-feet-6-inches in the pole vault and won the Battle Mountain Invitational on April 1, 2022.

She finished third in the Spring Creek League Meet on March 12, 2022, and was fourth in the 400 meters in Battle Mountain — posting her personal record of 1:09.38 in the Fallon Elks Invitational on March 19, 2022.

For the 800 meters, her best finish was third during the Eureka Invite on April 15, 2022, and her personal record of 2:41.42 came during the Tiger Trials on April 30, 2022, in Orem, Utah — where she also notched her PR of 29.14 seconds in the 200 meters.

As a team, the Lady Spartans repeated as the 3A state champions — dating back to the 2019 state title after no state meets were held during the 2020 or 2021 seasons.

Senior

In her final season of cross country, Reed was able to run in only five meets before ending her year with an injury.

Her best finish was 10th in the first race of the season at the Douglas Class Races on Aug. 19, 2022, at Lampe Parke, in Garnerville.

She notched her personal-record 19:07 for the 4100 meters during the Nevada Twilight Cross Country Classic on Sept. 1, 2022, at Rancho San Rafael Park, and set her PR in the 3-mile with a time of 21:17.3 during the Spartan Invitational on Sept. 9, 2022, in Murray, Utah.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Macey Reed on an already-successful high school career — both in cross country and track — and best wishes during her senior season of track and field and as she runs toward the top at the collegiate level for the Mountaineers of Eastern Oregon University.

