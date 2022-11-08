 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roque runs 10th at 1A-2A state meet

1A-2A state cross country individual cross country qualifiers

The Elko County individual qualifiers gather at the Division 1A-2A Nevada State Cross Country Championships, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Veterans' Memorial Park, n Boulder City. From left: Jackpot's Israel Garcia and Jorge Avila Fragoza, Wells' Gonzalo Roque and Owyhee's Santino Thomas. 

 Submitted

BOULDER CITY — At the Division 2A Nevada State Cross Country Championships, Elko County fielded just one team — West Wendover’s boys — but a number of individuals placed their marks on the races.

Boys

In the team standings, West Wendover closed out the six-team field with a total of 119 points.

The highest-placing local was Wells sophomore Gonzalo Roque, who rounded out the top-10 with a time of 18:5.1.

Jackpot sophomore Jorge Avila Fragoza was one position from a top-20 finish — crossing the line in 19:25.3 for 21st place — and was followed two spots later in 23rd with a time of 19:31.8 by fellow sophomore Israel Garcia.

Owyhee junior Santino Thomas placed 25th with a time of 19:40.2, and West Wendover sophomore Angel Trujillo ran first for the Wolverines and 33rd overall with a time of 20:17.8.

West Wendover’s roster was capped in succession with five-consecutive runners across the line from 45th through 49th.

Senior Damian Escareno finished in 22:12.5, freshman Fabian Jaramillo followed in 22:23.2, fellow freshman Anthony Bair crossed in 22:44.9, junior Manuel Ibarra closed his run in 22:50.5 and freshman Sylus Jimenez capped the Wolverines’ roster with a 24:33.8.

Girls

No local teams qualified for the state meet, but three West Wendover girls qualified individually.

Junior Daisy Luna led the way with a 23rd-place 25:26.7, sophomore Alicia Dominguez crossed 31st with a time of 27:33.5 and freshman Vadania Keller ended the local field in 29:32.2 for 35th place.

