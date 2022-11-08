Roque runs 10th at 1A-2A state meet

BOULDER CITY — At the Division 2A Nevada State Cross Country Championships, Elko County fielded just one team — West Wendover’s boys — but a number of individuals placed their marks on the races.
Boys
In the team standings, West Wendover closed out the six-team field with a total of 119 points.
The highest-placing local was Wells sophomore Gonzalo Roque, who rounded out the top-10 with a time of 18:5.1.
Jackpot sophomore Jorge Avila Fragoza was one position from a top-20 finish — crossing the line in 19:25.3 for 21st place — and was followed two spots later in 23rd with a time of 19:31.8 by fellow sophomore Israel Garcia.
Owyhee junior Santino Thomas placed 25th with a time of 19:40.2, and West Wendover sophomore Angel Trujillo ran first for the Wolverines and 33rd overall with a time of 20:17.8.
West Wendover’s roster was capped in succession with five-consecutive runners across the line from 45th through 49th.
Senior Damian Escareno finished in 22:12.5, freshman Fabian Jaramillo followed in 22:23.2, fellow freshman Anthony Bair crossed in 22:44.9, junior Manuel Ibarra closed his run in 22:50.5 and freshman Sylus Jimenez capped the Wolverines’ roster with a 24:33.8.
Girls
No local teams qualified for the state meet, but three West Wendover girls qualified individually.
Junior Daisy Luna led the way with a 23rd-place 25:26.7, sophomore Alicia Dominguez crossed 31st with a time of 27:33.5 and freshman Vadania Keller ended the local field in 29:32.2 for 35th place.