Roque runs second at Valley Invite

HAZELTON, Idaho — At the Valley Invite, the second cross country meet for both Wells and Jackpot, a Leopard darted toward the front of the varsity field.

Wells sophomore Gonzalo Roque ranked second overall with a time of 20:05.6, and Jackpot sophomore Jorge Avila Fragoza also tallied a top-five finished with a fourth-place 21:04.4.

In 21st, Wells senior Victor Jauregui crossed the line in 23:38.7 — senior teammate Ruben Cobian following three spots later in 24th with a time of 23:52.

The Jaguars’ roster was closed out with a 53rd-place 28:59.1 from sophomore Casey Hugill and a 31:04.9 by freshman Angel Martinez for 59th.

2,500 Meters Middle School Boys

In the middle school division, three Wells boys ran good races — eighth-grader Mason Noorda leading the way with a third-place time of 10:47.7.

Fellow eighth-graders Marcos Cobian and Isaac Gale finished in succession in 20th and 21st, notching times of 11:42 and 11:43.6, respectively.

Up Next

Both Wells and Jackpot will compete for the third time during the Community School-Wood River Invite on Friday, Sept. 9, in Sun Valley.