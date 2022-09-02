 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roque runs second at Valley Invite

Gonzalo Roque

Wells' Gonzalo Roque runs during the Valley Invite on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Hazelton, Idaho. He finished second overall with a time of 20:05.6.

 Submitted

HAZELTON, Idaho — At the Valley Invite, the second cross country meet for both Wells and Jackpot, a Leopard darted toward the front of the varsity field.

Wells sophomore Gonzalo Roque ranked second overall with a time of 20:05.6, and Jackpot sophomore Jorge Avila Fragoza also tallied a top-five finished with a fourth-place 21:04.4.

In 21st, Wells senior Victor Jauregui crossed the line in 23:38.7 — senior teammate Ruben Cobian following three spots later in 24th with a time of 23:52.

The Jaguars’ roster was closed out with a 53rd-place 28:59.1 from sophomore Casey Hugill and a 31:04.9 by freshman Angel Martinez for 59th.

2,500 Meters Middle School Boys

In the middle school division, three Wells boys ran good races — eighth-grader Mason Noorda leading the way with a third-place time of 10:47.7.

Fellow eighth-graders Marcos Cobian and Isaac Gale finished in succession in 20th and 21st, notching times of 11:42 and 11:43.6, respectively.

Up Next

Both Wells and Jackpot will compete for the third time during the Community School-Wood River Invite on Friday, Sept. 9, in Sun Valley.

