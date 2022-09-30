Roque runs well at Dani Bates Invite

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — On Friday, Sept. 16, a bunch of local teams competed at the Dai Bates Invitational, at Sunway Complex, the Wells boys posting the best runs of the meet for Elko County athletes.

Junior Varsity Boys

In the junior varsity boys division, the Leopards ranked 11th in the team standings with 403 points — West Wendover finishing 18th with 495 points.

The fastest time of local runners was posted by Wells sophomore Gonzalo Roque, who crossed 21st in 19:00.4.

Jackpot sophomore Jackpot Jorge Avila Fragoza ran first for the Jaguars and 79th overall with a time of 20:24.8.

West Wendover sophomore Jason Aleman led the Wolverines with a top-100 finish in 20:41.6 for 97th place.

In 169th, Wells senior Victor Jauregui crossed 169th in 22:02.9 — West Wendover sophomore Angel Trujillo following in 22:04.3 for 170th and freshman Cameron Livingstone zipping immediately after in 171st with a time of 22:04.8.

Wells senior Ruben Cobian ran 173rd in 22:06.6.

After a lengthy gap, West Wendover freshman Fabian Jaramillo placed 232nd with a time of 24:17.3 — fellow freshman Anthony Bair finishing in 25:06.6 for 249th.

Wells freshman Carson Ballard posted a time of 25:18.9 for 254th, and the Wolverines went back-to-back in 260th and 261st — freshman Sylus Jimenez finishing in 26:01.3 and ninth-grade teammate Devin Escobedo running a 26:04.5.

In 264th, West Wendover freshman Fabian Collazo tallied a time of 26:53.6.

Wells sophomore Truman Kington crossed in 271st with a time of 27:22.5, and Jackpot sophomore Casey Hugill posted a 27:26.3 for 274th.

Junior Grant Kington finished in 28:11.9 for 281st, and the local field was rounded out with a 286th-place 28:56.1 from Jackpot freshman Angel Martinez and a 28:57.3 by West Wendover freshman Thai Miele for 285th.

Varsity Boys

Just three locals competed in the varsity boys race.

Owyhee junior Santino Thomas crossed 140th with a time of 21:19.2, West Wendover senior Damian Escareno ran a 22:32.9 for 148th place and junior teammate Manuel Ibarra crossed 151st in 23:22.8.

Junior Varsity Girls

In the JV girls race, West Wendover sophomore Alicia Dominguez placed 117th with a time of 30:26.2 — freshman Vadania Keller posting a 34:05.6 for 136th place.