Spartans finish 3rd in Twilight Classic

RENO — At the Nevada Twilight Cross Country Classic — Spring Creek’s second meet of the fall season — the boys paced the pack.

Varsity Boys

The Spartans finished third as a team in the varsity division with 118 points, trailing second-place Spanish Springs (85) and champion Galena (74).

Individually, Spring Creek was led by a 17th-place time of 14:59 from junior Nathan Thomas.

Senior Joel Herman rounded out the top-20 with in 15:04, and senior Jake Bradford set a 15:20 for 27th.

In 34th, senior Liam Hamilton crossed the line in a sub-16 time of 15:55 — senior Hayden Mitchel following three spots later in 16:02 for 37th place and capping the Spartans’ scoring.

The roster was finished with a 16:21 from junior Ian Mitchel in 42nd and a 49th-place 16:48 for senior Ben Claridge.

Varsity Girls

Spring Creek’s varsity girls finished sixth in the team standings with 178 points, 63 points behind the top-five finish of Reno.

Senior Kiely Munson was mere tenths from a top-10 finish, finishing 11th with a time of 17:53.

Senior Macey Reed ran second for the Lady Spartans and 22nd overall in 19:07.

Junior Brianna Perchetti posted a time of 19:56 for 38th place, and sophomore Ryan Youngblood crossed 55th in 20:48.

The team scoring was finished by a 20:56 from junior Aloryn Howell, who ranked 60th.

Spring Creek’s roster was rounded out with a 66th-place 21:48 for senior Brandi Manhire and a 77th-place 22:44 by junior Hailey Syme.

Junior Varsity Boys

Like the varsity level, the JV athletes were led by Spring Creek’s boys.

The Spartans finished second overall with 58 points, finishing 16 points off the pace of champion Galena.

Spring Creek sent three boys across the line a row from fifth through seventh.

Senior Joseph Terras rounded out the top-five with a time of 16:43, narrowly edging the sixth-place 16:43 from sophomore Scottie Adams and sophomore Brennan Dastrup placing seventh in 16:50.

In 19th, sophomore Jayden Hildreth — no vowels needed — posted a time of 17:27.

Junior Jase Hildreth ranked 23rd overall and capped the Spartans’ scoring in 17:38.

Senior Dane Adams crossed 38th in 18:31, freshman William Hodnett finished in 18:37 for 43rd place and sophomore George Thomas ran an 18:43 for 48th.

In 74th, sophomore Korden Hammer closed his run in 19:54 — freshman Ethan Arendt and senior Justin Esparza finishing simultaneously in 89th and 90th, respectively, with matching 20:48s.

Spring Creek’s team was closed off with a 99th-place 21:29 by freshman Adley Baldwin.

JV Girls

In the JV girls race, the Spartans did not field enough athletes to post a team score.

Sophomore Gabriell Bradley notched a top-10 finish with a time of 21:58.

Freshman Zoey Dahl crossed in 22:25 for 16th, and fellow freshman Sophia Dorohov ran 25th in 23:02.

Eight-Grade and Younger Boys

In the 2,600-meter boys race, Spring Creek’s two runners went back-to-back in fifth and sixth.

Seventh-graders Soren and Traven Dastrup crossed the line in respective times of 13:06 and 13:14.

Up Next

Spring Creek will compete in the Spartan Invitational on Friday, Sept. 9, at Murray Park, in Murray, Utah.