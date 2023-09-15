MINDEN — On Aug. 25, the Spring Creek and Elko cross country teams took their first strides — opening the season at the 2.55-mile Douglas Class Races, at Lampe Parke, in Gardnerville.

Boys Results

FreshmenIn the ninth-grade division, the local runners were led by Spring Creek’s Louis Bradley — who ranked 32nd with a time of 18:05.

Elko’s Joaquin Flores ran 39th in the 19:04, and Spring Creek’s Justus Grigg crossed 47th in the 19:38.

SophomoresThe Spartans performed well in the 10th-grade class, placing third as a team with 60 points.

Rhett White led the way, nearly notching a top-10 finish with an 11th-place 15:41 for a personal record.

In 13th, Ethan Arendt also set a personal best of 15:44 — William Hodnett setting a career best of 16:10 for a career best in 15th.

Adley Baldwin finished 28th with a personal-best 18:24, Colsen Moore — listed as a junior — tallied a PR of 19:45 for 36th and Spring Creek’s team was rounded out with a PR of 21:07 for 45th by Gabriel Spence.

Elko’s lone runner in the race, Jonathan Grange, crossed in 25:05 for a personal best in 48th place.

JuniorsSpring Creek also took third place in the team standings of the 11th-grade division, posting 48 points and finishing just two points behind second-place Galena’s total of 46.

Scott Adams paced the local pack with an eighth-place PR of 14:20, and Elko’s Dexter Wallace set a personal best of 15:35 for 17th place.

For the Spartans, Brennan Dastrup ran 19th with a career-best 15:44, and Jaydn Hildreth followed with a PR of 15:57 for 21st.

Spring Creek’s roster was closed off in order with a pair of PRs in 36th and 37th; George Thomas finishing in 17:23 and Jaxson Taylor crossing in 17:26.

For the Indians, Jairo Ortiz ran a personal-best 18-flat for 39th place — Sergio Lopez tallying a PR of 18:37 in 43rd.

In 50th, Jay Martinez rounded out Elko’s roster with a PR of 23:07.

SeniorsWhile neither team managed to run enough athletes for a team score, both Elko and Spring Creek posted some stellar individual efforts in the senior division.

The locals were led by Elko’s Braylon Baggett, who finished eighth with a personal-record time of 14-flat.

For Spring Creek, Nathan Thomas — the defending 3A state champion — closed out the top-10 with a PR in 14:43.

He was followed by a 13th-place PR of 14:43 by teammate Ian Mitchel, and Jase Hildreth’s personal best of 15:03 was good enough for 22nd.

For the Indians, Gabe Correa finished 33rd in 17:37.

Girls Results

Freshmen

On the girls side, the fastest ninth-grade time of the local runners was set by Spring Creek’s Taylor Pillmore — who posted a top-10 finish of 20:54.

Elko’s Jillian Curwen ran 16th in 22:34, and Spring Creek’s Liliana Howell followed in 22:49 for 18th place.

Sophomores

In the 10th-grade class, Spring Creek’s Zoie Starkey set a personal record of 18:18 for seventh place.

Teammate Zoey Dahl ran 26th with a PR of 22:40.

For the Lady Indians, Keylee Fuller and Julyssa Rivera crossed back-to-back with a set of personal bests — finishing 39th in 28:41 and 40th in 30:13, respectively.

Juniors

For the 11th-grade runners, Elko’s Lilianna Haynes paced the local field with a fifth-place performance on the heels of a personal record of 17:15.

For Spring Creek, Avery Clayson ran 12th with a career-best time of 18:45.

Gabriell Bradley followed in 14th with a PR of 19:16, and Kortnee Staples set a PR in 20:44 for 23rd place.

Elko’s athletes were capped with a PR of 25:52 in 37th place by Yuridia Uribe-Cortez.

Seniors

Of all the girls, no runner from Elko County ranked higher than Elko senior Reese Hatch — who took fourth in the 12th-grade race with a time of 17:43 for a personal record.

Spring Creek’s Brianna Perchetti also set a PR in 18:32 for ninth place, and Elko’s Elvia Lozano-Jimenez notched a top-10 finish as well with a personal best of 18:36.

In 13th, Aloryn Howell posted a PR of 19:15 for the Lady Spartans.

Elko’s Tandi Ratliff ran a career-best of 19:37 for 16th place, and Spring Creek’s Hailey Syme set a PR of 21:07 for 19th place.

In 27th, Elko’s Shaylen Garity capped the local field with a PR of 25:52.