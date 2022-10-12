 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spartans, Lady Indians win Lowry Invitational

WINNEMUCCA — At the Lowry Invitational, the Spring Creek boys and the Elko girls brought home respective titles.

The Spartans dominated the boys division — nearly posting a perfect score — and the Lady Indians edged out their Spring Creek opponents by a couple points.

Varsity Boys

Spring Creek placed five of its runners in the top-seven positions, posting a nearly-perfect team total of 18 points.

Elko ranked second with 47 points, and Damonte Ranch finished third with a total of 75 points.

Individually, the 24-boy field was led by a first-place time of 16:15 by Spring Creek senior Joel Herman — junior teammate Nathan Thomas crossing second in 16:37.

Elko junior Braylon Baggett ran third with a time of 16:45 and narrowly edged Spring Creek senior Jake Bradford’s time of 16:47, senior Liam Hamilton capping the top-five in 16:56 for the Spartans.

Lowry senior Ivan Lara crossed sixth with a time of 17:41, and Spring Creek’s team scoring was rounded off with a seventh-place 17:49 by junior Ian Mitchel.

Elko senior Kyler Evans finished in 18:01 for eighth place, Spring Creek senior Hayden Mitchel followed in ninth with a time of 18:07 and senior Benjamin Claridge closed his run in 18:20 and capped the top-10.

In 12th place, Spring Creek sophomore Scottie Adams posted an 18:37 — Elko senior Caden Wallace taking 13th in 18:46 and junior teammate James Fericks following in 14th with a time of 18:48.

Sophomore Dexter Wallace ranked 16th with a time of 19:23, junior Gave Correa ran a 19:38 for 18th and sophomore Jairo Ortiz closed out the Indians’ roster in 21:32 for 23rd place.

Varsity Girls

The varsity girls battle was closely contested, Elko taking first with a total of 26 points — Spring Creek challenging mightily with 29 points.

The Lady Spartans snagged the individual title as senior Kiely Munson posted a 20:20 for first place, Elko senior Carly Nielsen taking second in 20:34.

For the Lady Indians, junior Reese Hatch finished third with a 21:09 — Spring Creek junior Brianna Perchetti closing out the top-five in 21:37.

Elko sophomore Liliana Haynes ran sixth in 22:01, junior teammate Arowyn Potter following in 22:51 for seventh place.

Spring Creek made a big push from eighth through 10th — crossing three girls in succession — junior Aloryn Howell running a 22:54, freshman Audrey Graf notching a 23:04 and sophomore Gabriell Bradley tallying a 23:21 and capping the team scoring.

Elko’s scoring was rounded off with an 11th-place 23:22 by junior Elvia Jimenez.

Spring Creek sophomore Ryan Youngblood took 12th with a time of 23:54 — starting another flurry of three Lady Spartans — freshman Zoie Starkey followed in 23:57 for 13th place and senior Brandi Manhire finished in 25:08 for 14th.

Elko senior Chantal Cruz rounded out the top-15 in 25:15, and senior Anneka Haro ranked 17th in the 18-girl field with a time of 29:18.

Junior Varsity Boys

Spring Creek also claimed the JV boys team title with 19 points, Wells taking second place with 44 points.

The 34-competitor field was led by Spring Creek senior Joseph Terras, who had a lead of nearly 30 seconds with a time of 18:26.

Wells sophomore Gonzalo Roque crossed second in 18:55, and Spring Creek sophomore Brennan Dastrup ran third in 19-flat.

The Spartans — including Dastrup — sent five runners across the line in order.

Sophomore Jaydn Hildreth ranked fourth in 19:32, senior Dane Adams rounded off the top-five with a time of 19:35, junior Jase Hildreth ran a 19:54 for sixth and a 20:17 from freshman Rhett White placed seventh.

Spring Creek began a four-straight streak at 10th with a 21:26 by freshman William Hodnett.

Junior Eric Ortiz finished in 21:27 for 11th, sophomore George Thomas crossed 12th in 21:32 and junior Korden Hammer followed immediately in 21:33 for 13th.

Wells crossed two athletes in short order, as senior Ruben Cobian ranked 14th in 21:45 and senior Victor Jauregui closed off the top-15 with a 21:46.

Spring Creek freshman Ethan Arendt placed 16th in 21:48, Elko senior Daniel Robles took 17th in 21:51 and senior teammate Justin Nicholls posted a time of 22:37 for 18th place.

Wells freshman Cameron Livingstone crossed 19th in 22:42, and fellow freshman Carson Ballard placed 21st with a time of 22:49.

Senior Justin Esparza ran a 22:58 for the Spartans in 22nd, Elko junior Josiah Tinkorang tallied a 23rd-place 23:19 and Spring Creek junior Joshua Thompson crossed in 23:41 for 24th.

Wells sophomore Christopher Burcham was 27th with a time of 24:38, Spring Creek senior Thomas Canning finished in 24:44 for 28th place and Elko junior Bernard Fesenmaier ran a sub-25 of 24:59 for 29th place.

Sophomore Truman Kington closed out the local athletes with a 29:36 for 32nd place for the Leopards.

JV Girls

Just five athletes competed in the JV girls race.

For Spring Creek, freshman Zoey Dahl finished second with a time of 23:58 — sophomore Avery Clayson following in 24:03 for third place and junior Hailey Syme finishing fourth in 24:26.

Up Next

The Elko County teams will run at 3 p.m. Friday during the Wells Invitational, at Chimney Rock Golf Course.

