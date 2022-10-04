Spartans win Tom Laythe Invitational

FOLSOM, California — Although the victory technically came in the “small school division,” the Spring Creek boys cross country team knocked down a large victory.

At a big meet — against quality competition — the Spartans dominated the field Saturday during the Tom Laythe Cross Country Invitational, in Folsom, California.

Spring Creek scored 60 points and more than doubled up second-place El Dorado (146).

The Lady Spartans ranked fourth in the team standings of the Varsity Small School race with 141 points.

Boys

Senior Joel Herman was the best runner on the best team, placing third overall with a time of 16:39.79.

Junior Nathan Thomas closed out the top-five with a 16:50.92, and senior Jake Bradford ran third for the Spartans in 17:06.25 and ranked seventh overall.

In 18th, senior Liam Hamilton set a time of 18:07.74 — junior Ian Mitchel rounding out the top-30 and the Spartans’ scoring with a time of 18:37.26.

Sophomore Scottie Adams ran 33rd with a time of 18:48.91, senior Hayden Mitchel crossed in 18:58.86 for 36th place and sophomore Brennan Dastrup finished in 19:19.58 for 46th.

In 63rd of the 207-person field, senior Joseph Terras posted a time of 19:50.03 and rounded out Spring Creek’s roster.

Girls

For the Lady Spartans, senior Kiely Munson ran seventh out of 134 competitors with a time of 21:02.03.

Junior Brianna Perchetti crossed second for Spring Creek in 22:43.45 and ranked 29th overall.

In 42nd, junior Aloryn Howell notched a time of 23:33 — sophomore Gabriell Bradley placing 56th with a time of 24:40.92.

Freshman Zoie Starkey clocked in at 25:15.05 for 64th place — capping the Lady Spartans’ scoring — and senior Brandi Manhire closed out the roster with a 79th-place 26:30.16.

Up Next

Spring Creek will compete in the Lowry Invitational on Friday, in Winnemucca.