 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Spartans win Tom Laythe Invitational

  • 0
Spring Creek Spartans logo

FOLSOM, California — Although the victory technically came in the “small school division,” the Spring Creek boys cross country team knocked down a large victory.

At a big meet — against quality competition — the Spartans dominated the field Saturday during the Tom Laythe Cross Country Invitational, in Folsom, California.

Spring Creek scored 60 points and more than doubled up second-place El Dorado (146).

The Lady Spartans ranked fourth in the team standings of the Varsity Small School race with 141 points.

Boys

Senior Joel Herman was the best runner on the best team, placing third overall with a time of 16:39.79.

Junior Nathan Thomas closed out the top-five with a 16:50.92, and senior Jake Bradford ran third for the Spartans in 17:06.25 and ranked seventh overall.

People are also reading…

In 18th, senior Liam Hamilton set a time of 18:07.74 — junior Ian Mitchel rounding out the top-30 and the Spartans’ scoring with a time of 18:37.26.

Sophomore Scottie Adams ran 33rd with a time of 18:48.91, senior Hayden Mitchel crossed in 18:58.86 for 36th place and sophomore Brennan Dastrup finished in 19:19.58 for 46th.

In 63rd of the 207-person field, senior Joseph Terras posted a time of 19:50.03 and rounded out Spring Creek’s roster.

Girls

For the Lady Spartans, senior Kiely Munson ran seventh out of 134 competitors with a time of 21:02.03.

Junior Brianna Perchetti crossed second for Spring Creek in 22:43.45 and ranked 29th overall.

In 42nd, junior Aloryn Howell notched a time of 23:33 — sophomore Gabriell Bradley placing 56th with a time of 24:40.92.

Freshman Zoie Starkey clocked in at 25:15.05 for 64th place — capping the Lady Spartans’ scoring — and senior Brandi Manhire closed out the roster with a 79th-place 26:30.16.

Up Next

Spring Creek will compete in the Lowry Invitational on Friday, in Winnemucca.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Spring Creek boys go top-5 at Bob Firman

Spring Creek boys go top-5 at Bob Firman

From Sept. 23-24, at Eagle Island State Park, the Spring Creek boys posted a top-four finish in the Varsity Division-I Section 1 M-Z race — the Spartans racking up a team score of 195 points.

In the Division-I Section 2 A-L girls run, Elko notched a top-10 effort with 271 points.

Spring Creek reloads for another run with Mahlkes

Spring Creek reloads for another run with Mahlkes

Thanks to returning the lion’s share of its 2021 athletes — paired with the fact of regaining the services of head coach Todd Mahlke and assistant coach Larissa Mahlke — Spring Creek should be the early favorites to pull off the state sweep once again in 2022.

Watch Now: Related Video

After years of prohibition, boxing gains popularity among women in Libya

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News