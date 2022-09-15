Spring Creek boys 11th, girls 12th at Spartan Invitational

MURRAY, Utah — Not those Spartans, the Murray ones held a cross country meet.

The Spring Creek cross country team competed Saturday in the Spartan Invitational, in Murray, Utah, the boys placing 11th out of 18 scoring teams and the girls finishing 12th out of 14 varsity programs.

Varsity Boys

The Spartans scored 271 points and were paced by a 24th-overall individual effort by junior Nathan Thomas, who crossed the line in 16:38.40.

Senior Joel Herman ran second for Spring Creek in 16:52.18 and placed 31st, senior Jake Bradford finishing 43rd in 17:05.56.

Senior Liam Hamilton closed his run in 17:59.68 for 93rd place, and senior Hayden Mitchel rounded out the top-100 of a 155-person field with a time of 18:12.59.

An 18:48.02 from senior Joseph Terras ranked 122nd.

In 126th, junior Ian Mitchel notched a sub-19 time of 18:53.94 — Spring Creek’s roster rounded out with a 137th-place 19:11.56 by sophomore Brennan Dastrup and a 19:12.30 for senior Ben Claridge in 139th.

Varsity Girls

The Lady Spartans collectively mounted 304 points, led by a top-20 performance from senior Kiely Munson in 20:15.75.

Fellow senior Macey Reed crossed the line in 21:17.21 for 46th overall, and junior Brianna Perchetti ran 73rd in 22:16.52.

Spring Creek also capped the top-100 in the girls division, junior Aloryn Howell posting a time of 23:32.44.

A 24:57.62 from senior Brandi Manhire was good enough for 119th.

Freshman Zoey Dahl followed in 123rd with a time of 25:37.69, and fellow ninth-grader Sophia Dorohov crossed immediately after in 25:38.15 for 124th place.

Spring Creek’s roster was closed out with a time of 25:43.28 by junior Hailey Syme, who was 127th in the field of 131 girls.

JV Boys

In the junior varsity boys race, the Spartans totaled 451 team points for 16th place.

Sophomore Jaydn Hildreth posted a time of 19:17.75 for 88th overall, and junior Jase Hildreth crossed in 20:03.96 for 137th place.

With a time of 20:18.52, freshman William Hodnett ran 161st.

After a large gap, Spring Creek’s runners resumed with a 235th-place 21:41.24 by sophomore George Thomas.

Junior Eric Ortiz closed his run in 21:51.02 for 253rd, and junior Korden Hammer ran 273rd in 22:13.24.

Freshman Rhett White finished in 282nd with a time of 22:27.50, and fellow freshman Ethan Arendt was three spots back in 285th with a time of 22:35.12.

Senior Justin Esparza posted a 299th-place time in 23:03.09, freshman Adley Baldwin crossed in 23:08.50 for 301st and the roster was finished with a 23:16.38 by junior Joshua Thompson for 303rd place.

Up Next

Spring Creek will run in the Border Wars on Saturday, at Valley Regional Park, in Salt Lake City.