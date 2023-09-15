MURRAY, Utah — It may not have been their home meet — despite the namesake — but the Spring Creek boys and girls cross country teams both knocked down top-10 finishes in the Spartan Invitational on Sept. 8, in Murray, Utah.

The Spartans and Lady Spartans each finished ninth in the varsity team standings — scoring nearly the same amount — the Lady Spartans tallying 247 points, the Spartans posting 250.

Girls Results

VarsityIn the three-mile girls varsity race, Spring Creek was led by a 33rd-place finish from sophomore Zoie Starkey — who recorded a personal record of 23:06.7.

Junior Avery Clayson closed out the top-50 with a PR of her own in 24:02.3.

The Lady Spartans went back-to-back in 59th and 60th; senior Aloryn Howell crossing with a season-best 24:35.5 and senior Brianna Perchetti notching a season-best 24:36.6.

In 64th, junior Gabriell Bradley posted a personal record of 24:44.3.

Senior Hailey Syme finished in a season-record 26:36.2 for 86th place, and junior Kortnee Staples closed out the roster in 93rd with a personal-record time of 27:57.4

Junior VarsityFor the JV, Spring Creek took sixth place in the team standings with 147 points — closing 14 points behind a top-five finish.

Sophomore Audrey Gray capped the top-20 with a personal-best time of 26:28.5.

In 22nd, freshman Taylor Pillmore crossed with a personal-record 26:41.

Sophomore Zoey Dahl ran a season-best 28:04.7 for a season best in 45th place.

The Lady Spartans crossed in succession in 64th and 65th; junior Ava Gerber setting a personal record of 28:59.4 — freshman Liliana Howell posting a PR of 29:01.5.

Boys Results

VarsityIn the varsity boys division, senior Nathan Thomas nearly notched a top-10 finish — placing 11th with a season-best 17:29.4.

Junior Scottie Adams set a personal record of 18:30.3 for 38th place, and senior Ian Mitchel set a season best with a time of 18:54.9 for 54th place.

In 74th, sophomore Rhett White posted a PR in 19:52.4 — fellow sophomore Ethan Arendt closing out the top-80 with a time of 19:59.7 for a personal best.

Junior Brennan Dastrup crossed with a season-best 20:18 for 87th place, and the roster was capped with a 94th-place time of 20:31 for season best from senior Jase Hildreth.

Junior Varsity

As a team, the Spartans ranked eighth in the standings of the JV division with 213 points.

Junior Ashton Lowe led the team with a 16th-place time of 19:49.6 for a personal record, and sophomore William Hodnett crossed 33rd with a time of 20:25.6 for a season best.

Spring Creek went back-to-back in 69th and 70th; junior Jaxson Taylor posting a PR of 22:01.4 — fellow junior George Thomas setting a season record of 22:02.

In 89th, junior Jaydn Hildreth set a season best of 22:22.7.

Freshman Louis Bradley placed 103rd with a PR of 22:46.5.

Freshman Justus Grigg crossed with a PR of 23:43.1 for 136th, senior Korden Hammer set a season best of 24:02.2 in 146th and sophomore Adley Baldwin finished 148th in 24:05.4 for a season record.

Junior Colsen Moore ran 178th with a personal record of 25:47.7, and the roster was rounded off with a PR of 26:58.2 by sophomore Gabriel Spence.

Up Next

Spring Creek will compete in the Border Wars at 9 a.m. MST on Saturday, at Sugar House Park, in Salt Lake City.