Spring Creek boys go top-5 at Bob Firman

BOISE, Idaho — Several Elko County teams and athletes put up impressive performances at one of the biggest cross country meets in the West.

From Sept. 23-24, at Eagle Island State Park, the Spring Creek boys posted a top-four finish in the Varsity Division-I Section 1 M-Z race — the Spartans racking up a team score of 195 points.

In the Division-I Section 2 A-L girls run, Elko notched a top-10 effort with 271 points.

Varsity Boys Section 2 M-Z

Along with a fourth-place team finish, an individual also ranked fourth for the Spartans — junior Nathan Thomas closing his run with a time of 16:18.1.

Senior Joel Herman crossed in 16:35.4 for 13th place, and senior Jake Bradford closed out the top-30 with a time of 16:52.4.

Doubling Bradford’s finish, senior Liam Hamilton ran 60th with a time of 17:22.6.

In 104th, junior Ian Mitchel finished with a time of 18:00.2 — senior Hayden Mitchel crossing in 18:03.5 for 107th.

Senior Ban Claridge capped the Spartans’ roster with a 139th-place 18:29.8.

Varsity Girls Section 1 A-L

The Lady Indians (271) beat out Jerome (275) by four points for 10th place in the Varsity Girls Division-I Section 1 A-L race.

Elko was paced by a 27th-place 20:54.1 from senior Carly Nielsen.

Junior Reese Hatch placed 43rd with for the second-consecutive week with a time of 21:33.1, and sophomore Liliana Haynes ran 52nd in 21:46.2.

In 93rd, junior Tandi Ratliff crossed with a time of 23:11.8 — junior Arowyn Potter following in 23:12.8 for 95th place.

Junior Elvia Jimenez ranked 111th with a time of 24:03.3, and the roster was closed with a 26:11.4 for 124th place by senior Chantal Cruz.

Varsity Boys Section 1 A-L

In the Division-I Varsity Boys Section 1 A-L run, Elko took 15th in the team standings with a total of 359 points.

Junior Braylon Baggett ran a phenomenal race, taking second overall with a time of 16:20.5.

Senior Caden Wallace crossed in 18:10.3 for 85th place, and senior Kyler Evans knocked down a top-100 finish with a 98th-place time of 18:26.3.

At 103rd, senior Landon Lenz posted a time of 18:34.8 — junior Gabe Correa running a 19:01.5 for 117th.

Sophomore Dexter Wallace placed 132nd with a time of 19:32.4, and senior Justin Nicholls rounded out the roster with a 142nd-place 20:22.2.

Varsity Girls Section 2 M-Z

Spring Creek’s girls were one spot away from a top-15 finish in the Varsity Girls Division-I Section 2 M-Z standings with a 16th-place team score of 386 points.

Individually, the Lady Spartans were led by a 34th-place time of 20:45 from senior Kiely Munson.

Senior Macey Reed ran second for Spring Creek and 54th overall in 21:32.1, and junior Brianna Perchetti crossed 30 spots later in 84th with a time of 22:05.5.

As a freshman, Audrey Graf finished 121st with a time of 23:17.8 — junior Aloryn Howell crossing in 23:17.8 for 130th.

Sophomore Gabriell Bradley ran 155th with a time of 24:40.9, and senior Brandi Manhire closed out the roster in 25:18.9 for 166th place.

Varsity Boys Division-II

In the Varsity Boys Division-II race, the Wells Leopards were 41st of 45 scoring teams with 1,153 points.

Sophomore Gonzalo Roque led the team with a 106th-place finish with a time of 18:41.7.

Senior Ruben Cobian crossed in 22:04.7 for 281st place, and West Wendover junior Manuel Ibarra ran a 22:12.1 for 284th and senior teammate Damian Escareno crossed 293rd with a time of 22:23.6.

Wells freshman Cameron Livingstone closed out the top-300 with a time of 23:06.5.

Fellow freshman Carson Ballard ran a 25:05.5 for 310th, junior Grant Kington finished 314th with a time of 25:38.6 and sophomore Truman Kington capped the Leopards’ roster in 25:46.8 for 316th place.

Junior Varsity Boys Section 2 M-Z

In the Varsity Boys Section 2 M-Z run, Spring Creek ranked 12th in the team standing with a total score of 307 points.

Sophomore Scottie Adams placed 37th overall with a time of 18:55.1, sophomore Brennan Dastrup tallied a 57th-place 19:15.2 and senior Joseph Terras crossed simultaneously but two positions later with the same time.

At 86th, sophomore Jaydn Hildreth finished in 19:40.3 — junior Jase Hildreth posting a sub-20 19:58.2 for 110th place.

Senior Dane Adams placed 121st with a time of 20:12.9, freshman William Hodnett ranked 170th in 20:55.3 and sophomore George Thomas crossed 190th with a time of 21:23.1.

The Wolverines had a pair of runners who competed in the race, sophomore Jason Aleman running 192nd in 21:26.1 and sophomore Angel Trujillo finishing in 21:43.4 for 206th.

In 209th, Spring Creek freshman Rhett White posted a time of 21:45.4 — junior Korden Hammer setting a 22:03.8 for 228th place.

Five spots later, freshman Adley Baldwin finished in 233rd in 22:11.8.

Freshman Ethan Arendt ran a 22:33.1 for 252nd place, senior Justin Esparza closed his run in 23:19.8 for 281st place and the Spartans’ roster was capped with a 316th-place 25:17.2 from senior Thomas Canning.

Freshmen

For the freshmen, West Wendover was the last of 23 scoring teams with 661 points.

Fabian Jaramillo led the way with a 22:49.9 for 210th place, Anthony Bair taking 230th in 23:35.5.

Sylus Jimenez ranked 249th with a time of 25:13.7, Fabian Collazo crossed 257th with a time of 26:16.5 and Thai Miele notched a 26:25.9 for 261st.

Junior Varsity Section 2 M-Z

In the JV girls section 2 M-Z race, the Lady Spartans were led by a 39th-place 24:58.8 for freshman Zoie Starkey.

Freshman Zoey Dahl clocked in at 25:44 for 63rd place, and junior Hailey Syme ranked 92nd in 26:42.

West Wendover junior Daisy Luna crossed in 28:29.4 for 117th, sophomore teammate Alicia Dominguez placing 130th with a time of 29:21.1.

Junior Varsity Girls Section 1 A-L

Senior Anneka Haro posted a time of 27:34.1 for the Lady Indians for 94th place.

3K Middle School Boys

For the 3K middle school boys race, Spring Creek seventh-grader Tate Adams ran 103rd with a time of 12:30.1.

Wells eighth-grader Mason Noorda posted a time of 13:07.8 for 153rd, and eighth-grade teammates Isaac Gale and Marcos Cobian crossed in respective times of 13:20.8 and 13:23.6 — Gale running 166th and Cobian placing 172nd.