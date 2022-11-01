Spring Creek pulls off double championships

SPARKS — For the third-consecutive season, the Spring Creek cross country teams can say they are regional champions.

That’s right, both the boys and the girls — team and individual champs.

On Saturday, the Spartans and Lady Spartans notched a sweep at the 3A North Regional Championships, at Shadow Mountain Park, in Sparks.

Spring Creek’s boys dominated the team standings with 27 points, Elko following in second with 65 points.

The girls title was a tooth-and-nail battle to the finish, the Lady Spartans narrowly edging the Lady Indians — Spring Creek wining the regional crown with 45 points, Elko taking second with 48 points.

Boys

Individually, the Spartans locked down another championship — senior Joel Herman crossing first with a time of 16:49.

Elko junior Braylon Baggett ran third in 17:02, and the Spartans went four-five — junior Nathan Thomas crossing in 17:09 and Jake Bradford following in 17:24.

In seventh, Spring Creek junior Liam Hamilton finished his run in 17:42 and the team scoring was capped by senior Hayden Mitchel’s 12th-place 18:20.

Senior Caden Wallace ran second for Elko in 18:35, and the Spartans — junior Ian Mitchel and senior Benjamin Claridge — crossed back-to-back in 18:38 and 18:45, for 15th and 16th, respectively, and rounded out the Spring Creek roster.

The Indians finished in succession in 17th and 18th; junior James Fericks posting an 18:58 and senior Landon Lenz crossing in 19:08.

Just outside the top-20, Elko sophomore Dexter Wallace closed his race in 19:16 and capped the team scoring for the Indians.

Senior teammate senior Kyler Evans placed 40th in 21:05, and fellow senior Daniel Robles crossed 49th with a time of 22:11 and closed out the roster for Elko.

Girls

As was the case with the boys, Spring Creek earned another regional championship in the form of senior Kiely Munson — who won the individual title for the girls with a time of 21-flat.

The Lady Indians made a nice run with a flurry in third and fourth; senior Carly Nielsen netting a time of 21:24 and junior Reese Hatch crossing in 21:40.

Spring Creek junior Brianna Perchetti closed out the top-five with a time of 21:49, Elko sophomore Liliana Haynes following in 21:53 for sixth place.

The Lady Spartans cinched down their regional crown with the work they put in from 12th through 15th — sending four runners across the line in order — freshman Zoie Starkey posting a 23:13, sophomore Ryan Youngblood finishing in 23:16, sophomore Avery Clayson capping the team scoring with a 23:16 of her own and freshman Audrey Graf ending the flurry with a 23:16 as well.

Elko junior Tandi Ratliff placed 17th with a time of 23:31, and junior Arowyn Potter crossed in 23:25 for 18th place — capping the team scoring for the Lady Indians.

Junior Elvia Jimenez notched a top-20 run in 19th with a time of 23:25, and the roster was finished off with a 27th-place 25:58 from senior Chantal Cruz.

State Meet

Both Spring Creek’s and Elko’s boys and girls teams will compete in the Division 3A Nevada State Cross Country Championships, the boys running at 8:35 a.m. and the girls racing at 9:50 a.m. Saturday, at Veterans’ Memorial Park, in Boulder City.