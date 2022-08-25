Spring Creek reloads for another run with Mahlkes

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek cross country teams — both the girls and the boys — are the defending state champions.

And, thanks to returning the lion’s share of their 2021 athletes — paired with the fact that they also regained the services of head coach Todd Mahlke and assistant coach Larissa Mahlke — should be the early favorites to pull off the double-dip once again in 2022.

“Numbers are good. We have about 32 in the program, around 20 boys and 12 or 13 girls,” Todd Mahlke said. “Most of the kids from the regional and state teams are back.”

Over the past nine seasons, the Lady Spartans have knocked down five state championships, six regional titles, three state runner-up finishes and a trio of runner-up efforts for the regional race.

The girls have now racked up four-consecutive state championships — only missing out on five in a row due to the absence of a 2020-21 state meet — amassing all six of their regional titles in succession.

On the boys side, the nine-year stretch now includes five states titles as well, seven regional championships, three state runner-up efforts and two second-place regional runs.

The 2021 state meet culminated in another state sweep for both the girls and the boys, doing so for the third time in nine seasons — each reaching the peak height in each of the last three years — accomplishing the feat five times at the regional level.

Boys

At the 2021 state meet, Spring Creek and Moapa Valley split first with 48 points in the standings — the Spartans earning the tiebreaker — but Spring Creek needed a colossal comeback in the last half of the race to even force the logjam, a senior making a crucial rally for the victory.

“We were 43 points back halfway through the race. As a team, the boys passed 70 kids — essentially 10 kids per runner — in the second half of the race,” Mahlke said. “We were up by one, down by one, it was tied. Braden (Fisher) passed Moapa Valley’s fifth and sixth runners by three and five seconds in the last 70 meters. As an average, we ran 27 seconds faster per kid on the same course as the week before.”

Individually, then-junior Joel Herman ran the race of his life — pacing the Spartans — capturing a state-runner up finish with a second-place time of 17:49.

He just returned to Spring Creek after a trip to Fiji to help his brother, who is a doctor.

Herman was followed at state with an 18-flat by now-senior teammate Liam Hamilton for sixth place.

As a sophomore, now-junior Nathan Thomas took 15th at state with a time of 18:31.

Senior Benjamin Claridge ran 21st at state with a time of 18:56 as a junior, and then-junior Caiden Cunningham crossed in 19:38 for 38th place.

“Junior Ian Mitchel and senior Hayden Mitchel are stepping up, and we have some good sophomores. Brennan Dastrup (sophomore) is back after his freshman year, and senior Joey Terras is looking good,” Mahlke said.

In addition to returning runners, the Spartans also regained the legs of now-senior Jake Bradford — who played football instead as a junior.

Spring Creek also welcomes in a pair of transfers, senior Dane Adams and sophomore Scott Adams, from Foothill Academy, in Henderson.

Girls

Like the boys, the Lady Spartans also bring back ample firepower.

Of the seven girls on the 2021 state team, five are coming back — losing one to graduation and one to a move to Arizona.

Spring Creek opened a 16-point victory with 50 points, Moapa Valley finished as the state runner-up in both races and scored 66 points and Tahoe Truckee ranked third with 80 points.

“As much time as the boys took off their times, the girls did even better. They were 29 seconds faster than they were at regionals on average,” Mahlke said. “For them to do that from one week to the next on the same course in worse conditions was impressive. For the last two to three weeks have focused a lot on speed workouts. There is about a 17-day window there, but the kids have to buy in and I’m glad it worked out.”

Then-junior Kiely Munson led the Lady Spartans and closed out the top-five with a time of 21:17, and then-sophomore Brianna Perchetti notched a top-10 performance with a ninth-place 21:50.

In 14th, now-senior Macey Reed crossed the line in 22:37 — now-sophomore Ryan Youngblood posting a 22:47 for 17th place.

As a junior, now-senior Brandi Manhire crossed in 24:57 for 40th place.

Mahlke also noted the potential performances for the upcoming season of juniors Aloryn Howell and Hailey Syme.

Douglas Class Races

On Friday, Aug. 19, during the Douglas Class Races — in Gardnerville — the Lady Spartans did their best work in the senior division.

Munson ran second and set a personal record with a time of 17:22, Reed rounded out the top-10 in 19:22 and Manhire crossed 18th with a time of 20:57.

In the junior race, Perchetti tallied a personal-best time and a top-five finish in 19:01.

Howell was 10 spots back in 15th with a PR of 20:28, and Syme placed 28th with a time of 23:45.

Spring Creek did not field any sophomores, but freshman Zoey Dahl began her prep career with a 19th-place performance on a 23:41.

For the boys, freshman William Hodnett tallied the Spartans’ best finish — crossing in 18:03 for ninth place.

Fellow ninth-grader Ethan Arendt ran 18th in 20:27, and freshman Adley Baldwin finished in 20:55 for 21st.

In the senior division, Bradford capped the top-10 with a time of 15:08 — Hamilton running 12th in 15:42.

Hayden Mitchel was 16th and crossed the line in a persona-best 15:49, and Terras also set a PR with a time of 16:51 for 24th place.

Spring Creek fielded three sophomores; paced by Dastrup’s 12th-place PR of 17:15.

Jaydn Hildreth finished 17th in 17:57 for a personal best, and George Thomas closed off the top-30 with a time of 19:34.

For the juniors, Ian Mitchel paced the Spartans with a 12th-place 16:37 for a personal record — Jase Hildreth posting a PR of 18:17 and placing 29th.

Up Next

Spring Creek will have a bye week and get back to competition during the Nevada Twilight Cross County Classic at 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Rancho San Rafael Park, in Reno.