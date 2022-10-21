Spring Creek wins team, individual titles

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek cross country teams closed the regular season on a high note.

Hosting the Northeastern Nevada JV Championships, on Thursday, at Spring Creek Golf Course, the Spartans and the Lady Spartans each nabbed both team titles and a pair of individual firsts.

JV Boys

The Spartans notched a perfect team score of 15 points, Elko ranked second but was well off the pace with 58 points and West Wendover closed the three-team field with 67 points.

As stated, Spring Creek went first through fifth — sophomore Scottie Adams winning the race with a time of 18:32.46.

Senior Joseph Terras posted a time of 18:56.10 for second place, and sophomore Brennan Dastrup finished third in 19:07.68.

Senior Dane Adams ranked fourth in 19:25.26, and junior Jase Hildreth crossed in 19:57.94 and capped the top-five.

Jackpot sent a pair of runners across the line in sixth and seventh; sophomore Jorge Avila Fragoza finishing in 20:09.51 and fellow sophomore Isreal Garcia followed in 20:13.78.

For the Spartans, freshman William Hodnett crossed eighth with a time of 20:14.74, fellow freshman Rhett White closed in 20:22.18 for ninth and junior Jaydn Hildreth rounded out the top-10 in 20:22.50.

In 12th, Spring Creek junior Korden Hammer posted a time of 20:43.38 — junior teammate Eric Ortiz following in 13th with a time of 21:26.46.

Elko senior Daniel Robles crossed in 21:36.28 for 14th place, Spring Creek sophomore George Thomas netted a 21:40.81 in 15th and West Wendover sophomore Angel Trujillo finished 16th with a time of 21:44.12.

For the Indians, sophomore Jairo Ortiz closed his run in 21:59.26 for 17th place — Spring Creek freshman Ethan Arendt going for a 22:22.54 in 19th and the Indians went consecutive in 20th and 21st — senior Justin Nicholls notching a 22:30.18 and junior Josiah Tinkorang posting a 22:40.08.

The Spartans crossed in succession in 22nd and 23rd; senior Justin Esparza clocking in at 23:01.62 and freshman Adley Baldwin following closely in 23:02.40.

The Wolverines — junior Manuel Ibarra and freshman Fabian Jaramillo — went across in 24th and 25th with respective times of 23:07.30 and 23:10.42.

Spring Creek junior Joshua Thompson placed 26th with a time of 23:13.10, and West Wendover freshman Anthony Bair finished in 23:19.35 for 27th.

Senior Thomas Canning posted a time of 24:20.78 in 28th place for the Spartans, West Wendover senior Damian Escareno ranked 29th in 24:23.02 and Elko junior Bernard Fesenmaier closed out the top-30 in 25:17.76.

Jackpot sophomore Casey Hugill ran 31st in 27:16.929, Elko sophomore Jay Martinez took 32nd with a time of 27:43 and the Wolverines went back-to-back in 33rd and 34th — freshman Thai Miele running a 28:04.52 and freshman Fabian Collazo posting a 29:03.45.

For the Jaguars, freshman Angel Martinez crossed the line in 30:07.08 and capped the 35-runner field.

JV Girls

Like the boys, Spring Creek’s JV girls made a perfect finish in the team standings — scoring 15 points — and sent the first eight runners across the finish line in succession.

Sophomore Ryan Youngblood won the race with a time of 23:08.10, sophomore Avery Clayson finished in 23:08.72 for a closely-contested second and junior Aloryn Howell ran third in 23:28.80.

Freshman Zoie Starkey crossed fourth in 23:31.74, and sophomore Gabriell Bradley closed her run in 23:39.03 and capped the top-five team scoring for the Lady Spartans.

In sixth, freshman Zoey Dahl finished with a time of 24:39.12 — junior Hailey Syme taking seventh in 25:23.16 and senior Brandi Manhire rounding out Spring Creek’s roster with an eighth-place 26:15.67.

West Wendover junior Daisy Luna ranked ninth in 27:00.21, and Elko senior Anneka Haro close off the top-10 in 27:07.33.

The Lady Wolverines rounded out the field in 11th and 12th; sophomore Alicia Dominguez running a 29:56.47 and freshman Vadania Keller notching a 34:41.09.

Up Next

The majority of Elko County programs will compete at the regional cross country meet on Friday, Oct. 28, at Reed High School, in Reno.

West Wendover will take part in the 2A South regional meet on Friday, Oct. 28, at Veterans Memorial Park, in Boulder City.