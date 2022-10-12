 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas finishes 51st Burley Hope Run

Owyhee Braves Logo

HEYBURN, Idaho — Owyhee fielded just one athlete in the Burley Hope Run Invitational.

In the boys race, junior Santino Thomas finished just above the middle of the pack on Friday, at Kasota Park.

Thomas crossed the finish line in 20:45.6 for 51st place in the 113-runner field.

Owyhee — namely Thomas — is expected to run at 3 p.m. Friday during the Wells Invitational, at Chimney Rock Golf Course.

Breaking News