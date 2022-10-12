Thomas finishes 51st Burley Hope Run

HEYBURN, Idaho — Owyhee fielded just one athlete in the Burley Hope Run Invitational.
In the boys race, junior Santino Thomas finished just above the middle of the pack on Friday, at Kasota Park.
Thomas crossed the finish line in 20:45.6 for 51st place in the 113-runner field.
Owyhee — namely Thomas — is expected to run at 3 p.m. Friday during the Wells Invitational, at Chimney Rock Golf Course.
Anthony Mori
Sports editor and reporter
