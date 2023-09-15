OREM, Utah — In Spring Creek’s second cross country meet of the season, the Spartans and Lady Spartans pushed themselves against a large field and elite talents.

On Sept. 1, during the Timpanogos Invitational, at Lakeside Park, in Orem, Utah, the boys field consisted of 1,000 runners across three divisions — more than 700 girls competing in the meet.

Boys Results

VarsityLocally, the best finish came from defending 3A state champion and senior Nathan Thomas — who ranked 76th in the varsity class of 218 athletes — posting a season record of 17:04.8.

Junior Scottie Adams finished 149th with a personal-record 18:13.9, and senior Ian Mitchel crossed 157th in 18:25.4 for a season best.

Sophomore Rhett White ranked 178th with a personal-best 19:18.7, junior Brennan Dastrup placed 180th with a season record of 19:27 and sophomore Ethan Arendt ran personal-record 19:35.3 for 185th.

The Spartans’ varsity roster was capped with a season-record 20:09.8 from junior Jaydn Hildreth, closing out the top-200.

Junior-Senior

Spring Creek fielded five athletes junior-senior race, led by a 112th-place finish in the 371-runner field by junior Ashton Lowe — who posted a personal record of 19:27.2.

Senior Jase Hildreth set a season record of 20:00.5 for 148th place, junior George Thomas crossed in 21:45.7 for 255th and junior Jaxson Taylor tallied a PR of 22:06.4 for 266th.

Spring Creek’s roster was rounded out with a season-best 24:01.8 in 331st by senior Korden Hammer.

Frosh-Soph

In the frosh-soph division — the largest race of the meet with 411 runners — Spring Creek was led by a season-best 20:21.9 from sophomore William Hodnett in 123rd place.

In 288th, freshman Louis Bradley ran a 23:16.1 in his first 5K at the high school level.

Freshman Justus Grigg crossed in 24:01.9 for 311th, sophomore Adley Baldwin set a season record of 24:22 in 323rd and sophomore Gabriel Spence ran a PR in 26:02.2 for 368th.

Junior Colsen Moore closed out the Spartans’ roster and the field with a time of 40:12.7 for a personal best.

Girls Results

Varsity

In the varsity girls race — consisting of 211 athletes — the Lady Spartans were paced by a 134th-place finish from sophomore Zoie Starkey with a personal-record time of 22:23.8.

Junior Avery Clayson finished 147th with a season-best 22:45.8.

In 167th, senior Brianna Perchetti posted a season record of 23:40 — fellow senior Aloryn Howell crossing 170th with a season-best 23:44.9.

Junior Gabriell Bradley crossed 196th with a season-best 25:11.9, junior Kortnee Staples — a volleyball crossover — followed in 199th with a time of 25:59.8 in her first 5K and freshman Taylor Pillmore closed out the top-200 with a time of 26:01.5.

Frosh-Soph

In the frosh-soph race, the Lady Spartans fielded three runners — sophomore Audrey Graf ranking 113th with a season-record time of 23:40.

In 160th, sophomore Zoey Dahl finished in 28:23.3 for a season best — freshman Liliana Howell following in 163rd with a 28:30.3 on her first 5K at the high school level.

Junior-Senior

At the junior-senior level, Spring Creek ran two girls — senior Hailey Syme taking 122nd with a season-record 25:46.6 and junior Ava Gerber notching a season-best 28:23 for 201st place.