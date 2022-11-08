Thomas, Spring Creek boys claim 3A XC state titles

BOULDER CITY — The run of four-consecutive state titles came to a close for the Spring Creek girls cross country team, but the Spartans defended their 2021 state tile.

On Saturday, Spring Creek’s boys nailed down their second straight Division 3A Nevada State Cross Country Championship, at Veterans’ Memorial Park, in Boulder City, also booking the individual champ.

Despite not extending the streak of state championships to five, the Lady Spartans were runners-up for the 2022 state crown and were named the academic state champions.

Boys

The Spartans were never challenged in the defense of their state title, blowing away the field with a team score of 35 points — Somerset Academy Sky Pointe ranking second after a tiebreak over third-place Moapa Valley, each squad notching 81 points.

North Valleys finished fourth with a total of 107, and Elko closed out the field with a collective 117.

Individually, Spring Creek junior Nathan Thomas also topped the leaderboard — booking his own state championship with a time of 16:21.6.

For the Indians, junior Braylon Baggett crossed second in 16:29.

Spring Creek senior Joel Herman capped the top-five with a time of 16:38.8, and senior teammate Jake Bradford closed his run in 16:56 for seventh place.

Fellow senior Liam Hamilton closed out the top-10 with a time of 17:15.7, and senior Hayden Mitchel rounded off the Spartans’ team scoring with a 17:47.6 in 17th.

Elko senior Caden Wallace ran second overall for the Indians in 17:57.9 and capped the top-20.

Spring Creek’s roster was finished in order, senior Benjamin Claridge and junior Ian Mitchel crossing simultaneously with time of 18:07.9 and 18:08 — respectively — in 23rd and 24th.

For Elko, senior Landon Lenz ran 34th with a time of 18:36.9 — junior James Fericks finishing in 18:40.1 for 36th place.

Sophomore Dexter Wallace capped the Indians’ team scoring with a 43rd-place 18:54.2.

The Elko roster was finished off by a 51st-place 19:38.2 from senior Kyler Evans and a 66th-place 21:13.5 by fellow senior Daniel Robles.

Girls

Spring Creek’s five-peat was denied; the Lady Spartans posting a second-place tally of 68 points — Somerset Academy Sky Pointe winning the state championship with 51 points — but narrowly fended off third-place Elko (70) by two points.

The Lady Spartans gained their second runner-up finish individually, senior Kiely Munson taking second with a time of 20:02.1.

Elko junior Reese Hatch ranked fourth with a time of 20:10.8, senior teammate Carly Nielsen finished eighth in 20:50.9 and sophomore teammate Liliana Haynes crossed in 20:54.4 and one spot outside the top-10 in 11th place.

Spring Creek junior Brianna Perchetti followed in 21:20.8 for 12th.

The Lady Spartans basically booked their second-place team finish with a flurry of three straight runners across the line from 21st through 23rd.

Freshman Audrey Graf closed her run in 22:03.9, sophomore Avery Clayson crossed in 22:04.3 and sophomore Ryan Youngblood capped the team scoring with a time of 22:06.6.

In 27th, freshman Zoie Starkey crossed the line in 22:28.5 — Elko juniors Arowyn Potter and Tandi Ratliff following in order in 22:29.3 and 22:31.8, respectively, for 28th and 29th place and capping the Lady Indians’ team scoring.

Spring Creek junior Aloryn Howell finished 31st with a time of 22:35.4 and closed out the roster, and Elko junior Elvia Jimenez followed in 22:37.9 for 32nd.

The Lady Indians’ roster was rounded off by a 45th-place 24:26.3 from senior Chantal Cruz.

Well Done

Congratulations to coaches Todd and Larissa Mahlke, the Spring Creek boys for their state title, Nathan Thomas on his individual state championship, the Spring Creek girls and Kiely Munson on their runner-up performances, the Lady Spartans for being named the academic state champs and Elko head coach Rue Beyer for getting both the boys and girls teams to state in her first season with the program.