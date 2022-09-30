 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thomas takes 1st in Border Wars

SALT LAKE CITY — In a seven-state battle (Utah, Colorado, Arizona, Idaho, New Mexico, Wyoming and Nevada, one athlete went to the front of a very large pack — Spring Creek junior Nathan Thomas running first at Valley Regional Park, in the Border Wars.

A pair of local varsity cross country teams tallied top-10 finishes.

The Spring Creek boys ranked sixth in the varsity division, Elko’s girls finishing ninth in the varsity team standings.

Varsity Boys

The Spartans posted 142 points as a team — just three points behind the top-five performance of Layton (139) — and Elko finished 16th in the team standings with 400 points.

Individually, the 146-boy field was paced by Thomas — who crossed with a time of 16:18.39.

Elko junior Braylon Baggett was just outside the top-five with a 16:31.90, and Spring Creek senior Joel Herman notched a top-10 finish in 16:37.27 for ninth place.

Senior Jake Bradford gave the Spartans three top-20 athletes with a 19th-place 16:54.5.

Fellow senior Liam Hamilton crossed in 17:47.65 for 56th place, and senior teammate Hayden Mitchel nearly clocked a sub-18 with a time of 18:01.1 in 64th and junior Ian Mitchel ran 72nd in 18:14.66.

For the Indians, senior Kyler Evans posted an 18:41.29 for 92nd — senior Landon Lenz running 97th in 18:47.60.

Senior Caden Wallace posted a sub-19 time of 18:56.91 in 109th place, junior James Fericks closed in 116th with a time of 19:19.75 and sophomore Dexter Wallace closed his run in 19:49.48 for 126th.

Elko’s roster was capped by a 20:31.6 by junior Gabe Correa, and Spring Creek’s team was rounded out with a 143rd-place 23:30.81 from senior Joseph Terras.

Varsity Girls

In the varsity girls race, the Lady Indians totaled 233 points for ninth place in the team standings — Spring Creek’s girls tying Bountiful for 11th with 247 points.

The Lady Spartans had the best local finish, senior Kiely Munson running just beyond the top-20 in 21st with a time of 20:44.29.

For Elko, junior Reese Hatch paced her team with a 21:30.75 for 36th place.

Spring Creek junior Brianna Perchetti closed out the top-40 with a time of 21:38.28.

Senior Macey Reed ran 44th in 21:53.36, Elko sophomore Lilianna Haynes followed in 21:58.28 for 45th and senior teammate Carly Nielsen crossed 47th in 22:07.28.

Elko junior Arowyn Potter posted a time of 22:36.28 for 54th place, fellow junior Tandi Ratliff clocked in at 23:27.27 for 69th and Spring Creek junior Aloryn Howell finished in succession at 70th with a time of 23:30.52.

For the Lady Indians, junior Elvia Jimenez ran 87th in 24:16.27 — Spring Creek sophomore Gabriell Bradley crossing in 25:00.49 for 93rd.

Senior Brandi Manhire posted a time of 25:04.96 in 96th place, and freshman Zoey Dahl capped the Lady Spartans’ roster with a 98th-place 25:10.67.

The local field was rounded out with a 107th-place 26:55.5 by Elko senior Anneka Haro.

Senior Boys

In the senior boys race, Spring Creek’s Dane Adams tallied a 20:01.95 and capped the top-75.

Elko’s Justin Nicholls set a time of 21:10.44 for 96th place, and Daniel Robles rounded out the top-100 in 21:24.66.

For the Spartans, Justin Esparza ran a 23:02.99 for 115th, and Thomas Canning followed in 121st with a time of 24:24.18.

Junior Boys

Spring Creek’s Jase Hildreth led the local runners in the 11th-grade race with a time of 20:21.86 for 115th place, and Korden Hammer rounded out the top-150 with a time of 21:54.59.

Eric Ortiz finished with a 153rd-place 22:13.64, and Joshua Thompson closed out the Spartans’ roster with a time of 23:13.80 for 177th.

Elko’s team was capped by a 190th-place 24:23.4 by Josiah Tinkorang and a 24:42.31 from Bernard Fesenmaier.

Sophomore Boys

In the 10th-grade run, Spring Creek’s Scottie Adams was just outside the top-50 with a 52nd-place 19:10.15.

Brennan Dastrup capped the top-65 with a time of 19:24.26, and Jaydn Hildreth crossed in 19:48.23 for 78th place.

The Spartans were closed out with a 143rd-place 21:45.47 by George Thomas.

Elko’s Jairo Ortiz ran 172nd with a time of 22:51.74, the roster finished with a 24:35.24 from Jay Martinez in 197th.

Freshmen Boys

For the ninth-grade boys race, Spring Creek’s William Hodnett led the local field with a 93rd-place 21:17.44.

Just outside the top-100, Rhett White posted a time of 21:42.85 for 101st.

Ethan Arendt crossed 108th with a time of 21:57.72, and the roster was closed with a 22:14.22 for 115th by Adley Baldwin.

Middle School Boys

In the middle-school boys division, Spring Creek’s Soren Dastrup ran 42nd with a time of 14:00.75 — Traven Dastrup crossing in 14:16.39 for 44th place.

Senior Girls

Elko’s Chantal Cruz finished 46th in the senior girls race with a time of 26:30.38.

Junior Girls

For the Lady Spartans, Hailey Syme crossed in 25:12.18 for 75th in the junior girls division.

Freshmen Girls

In the ninth-grade girls race, Spring Creek’s Audrey Graf set a nice pace with a time of 24:03.27 for 43rd place.

