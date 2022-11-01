 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
West Wendover boys, 3 girls off to state

West Wendover logo

BOULDER CITY — For the second time in a matter of a week, the West Wendover cross country runners will compete on the same course.

On Friday, Oct. 28, the Wolverines earned a third-place finish in the boys teams standings of the 2A South regional championships at Veterans’ Memorial Park, in Boulder City, the same venue that will be used for the 2A state meet.

In addition — despite not fielding enough athletes for a team score — three of West Wendover’s girls notched individual qualifications to the state championships.

Boys

The Wolverines came up clutch, scoring 81 points and fending off fourth-place Green Valley Christian’s tally of 86 points for the third and final team qualification to state.

Senior Jason Aleman led West Wendover and rounded out the top-five with a time of 19:44.6, and sophomore Angel Trujillo crossed in 20:28.7 for 12th place.

In 24th, senior Damian Escareno ran a 22:28.5 — the Wolverines going back-to-back in 26th and 27th with respective, tight times of 22:40.1 and 22:40.3 by junior Manuel Ibarra and freshman Fabian Jaramillo.

The Wolverines’ roster was capped by a 30th-place 23:13.5 from freshman Anthony Bair and a 31st-place 23:35.2 from fellow freshman Sylus Jimenez.

Girls

Each of West Wendover’s three girls will run at state as individuals.

Only two team posted team scores, Needles winning the top-four scoring battle 17 to 19 over runner-up Laughlin.

For the Lady Wolverines, junior Daisy Luna tallied the second-fastest individual qualification with a seventh-place time of 26:33.5.

Sophomore teammate Alicia Dominguez earned the fifth individual berth to state with a time of 28:26.1 for 11th overall, and freshman Vadania Keller booked the seventh and final individual qualification to state with a time of 30:48.1.

State Meet

West Wendover’s boys will open the Division 2A Nevada State Cross Country Championships at 8 a.m. Saturday and the Lady Wolverines will compete at 9:10 a.m. Saturday, at Veterans’ Memorial Park, in Boulder City.

