alert top story

Wolverines win Wildcat Tri-Meet

West Wendover logo

WEST WENDOVER — In what was essentially a home meet, the West Wendover boys cross country team won the Wildcat Tri-Meet on Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Leppy Hills.

The Wolverines edged their state-line counterpart Wendover (Utah) by three points, West Wendover tallying 27 points and the Wildcats finishing second with 30 points.

West Wendover also nailed down the individual championship, sophomore Jason Aleman clocking in at 17:01.

Sophomore teammate Angel Trujillo finished fourth with a time of 18:13.94, freshman Fabian Jaramillo ran a 20:05.54 for sixth place and fellow freshman Anthony Bair followed in 20:11.32 for seventh place.

Senior Damian Escareno placed ninth with a time of 20:18.63 and capped the team scoring for the Wolverines, junior Manuel Ibarra closing out the top-10 with a time of 20:21.78.

In 12th, freshman Sylus Jimenez ran a 22:03:96.

Freshman Fabian Collazo crossed in 24:03.25 and rounded off the to-15, and freshman Thai Miele closed out the roster with a 16th-place 24:23.08.

Girls

For the Lady Wolverines, sophomore Alicia Dominguez ran 17th with a time of 25:50.41 and freshman Vadania Keller crossed in 28:14.57 for 21st place.

Up Next

West Wendover will compete in the Wells Invitational at 3 p.m. Friday, at Chimney Rock Golf Course.

