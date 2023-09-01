PYRAMID LAKE — The Carlin football team fell to 0-2 on the season on Thursday.

After dropping a 62-14 blowout at home on Aug. 24 to Virginia City, the Railroaders were then dominated on the road 58-20 against Pyramid Lake.

Versus Virginia City

In the opener, sophomore quarterback Leo Krantz completed 7-of-18 passes for 158 yards — tossing one touchdown and one interception — carrying nine times for 42 yards.

Through the air, senior Jordan Vicente snagged four balls for 99 yards with a TD.

Sophomore running back Dylan Ramirez picked up a team-high 68 yards on 20 carries and scored once on the ground.

Sophomore Gage Lewis pulled in two catches for 42 yards — rushing for 16 yards on six attempts — and freshman Landon Huntley’s two grabs went for 17 yards.

Sophomore Trystan Martinez gained 12 yards on two caries, and freshman Holden Nalley ran three times for nine yards.

Defensively, Vicente led the Roaders with nine tackles and picked off a pass.

Dylan Ramirez recorded six stops, and senior Andrew Flores and Martinez followed with five apiece.

Sophomore Sebastian Anthony tallied four stuffs, Krantz turned in three tackles and Carlin gained one stop each from Lewis, Huntley, sophomore Jaken Burgener, senior Josef Hartford and senior John Reed.

Versus Pyramid Lake

Against the Lakers, stats had not been recorded by Friday.

Up Next

The Railroaders (0-2) will play an away game in a non-league contest against St. Joseph at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, in Ogden, Utah.

Wells Football

Like Carlin, the Wells football team has had a hard time through its first two games — going 0-2 and losing by landslide margins in each contest.

In the season opener, the Leopards were rolled up 52-6 by Sierra Lutheran on Aug. 19, in Wells.

On Aug. 26, Wells went on the road and was blasted 76-0 by Lighthouse Christian, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

*Stats were unavailable for both of Wells’ ballgames.

Up Next

The Leopards (0-2) will play Virginia City at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in Wells.