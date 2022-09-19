Braves ground Falcons on road, 38-16

CARSON CITY — For one quarter, the Sierra Lutheran football team — after opening a 16-8 lead — appeared to have the perspective of looking down.

Then, Owyhee flattened and grounded the Falcons — the Braves closing the game on a 30-0 streak for a commanding 38-16 road victory for their first win of the season.

Facing a 16-8 deficit, the Braves tied the contest with an 8-0 advantage in the second quarter — he game going to halftime as a 16-16 tie.

From the locker room for the second time, Owyhee took full control of its own destiny with a 14-0 burst in the third quarter and an 8-0 run in the fourth.

The Braves punished the Falcons on the ground, senior Lenso Hanchor rushing for 269 yards on 22 carries — averaging 12.2 yard per attempt — and junior Bisaapi Melendez carrying 32 times for 130 yards.

The duo ran for 399 yards on 54 tries, Hanchor taking one for a distance of 65 yards.

Melendez was also a weapon with his arm, completing 3-of-4 passes for 62 yards.

Sophomore Ben Blossom completed 4-of-7 passes for six yards and was intercepted twice.

Hanchor hauled in three catches for 40 yards, senior Royce Rivas snagged three balls for 17 yards and sophomore Rolando Espitia’s lone reception was a 26-yarder.

Defensively, Espitia paced the Braves with nine tackles — Melendez and Hanchor following with eight stops apiece.

Hanchor made two interceptions, and Melendez added another pick.

Rivas finished with five tackles, sophomore Noah Johnson added five stuffs and recovered a fumble — Owyhee forcing four turnovers — and senior Kaden Harney closed out the defense with three stops.

Up Next

The Braves (1-2 overall) will open league play of the Division 1A East against Eureka at 7 p.m. MST on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Owyhee.