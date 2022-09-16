Carlin corner: Railroaders win two-consecutive games

CARLIN — After an 0-2 start to the season, the Carlin football team’s record in now even.

The Railroaders are 2-2 on the heels of consecutive wins of 26-22 over Tonopah and 48-24 against Smith Valley, notching both victories at home.

Versus Tonopah

Against the Muckers, the Railroaders were outgained by a considerable margin — Tonopah racking up 437 yards of total offense and Carlin finishing with 292 yards.

But, Carlin won the turnover battle — forcing three takeaways and only giving the ball away once.

Senior Jacob Runkle rushed for 134 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns and caught a five-yard pass, and senior quarterback Quinton Henderson also scored twice on the ground and gained 97 yards on 16 totes — completing 3-of-7 seven passes for 27 yards.

Freshman Dylan Ramirez ran for 34 yards on three attempts and caught two balls for 22 yards.

Defensively, junior Jordan Vicente and Henderson each recorded seven tackles — Henderson forcing and recovering two tackles and making a sack, Vicente pouncing on one loose ball.

Senior Nick Melton tallied six stops — two for losses — and Runkle and Ramirez notched three stuffs apiece.

Ramirez also caused one fumble.

Freshman Leo Krantz led Carlin with two sacks, junior Andrew Flores made two tackles and Sebastian Anthony added another sack.

Versus Smith Valley

On Thursday, Carlin made it two in a row — doubling up the Bulldogs by a final score of 48-24.

*Game stats were not yet available as of Friday afternoon.

Volleyball

The Lady Railroaders fell to 0-8 on the season after a three-set loss to Tonopah (25-12, 25-13 and 25-10) and a three-set defeat Thursday versus Jackpot (25-10, 25-14 and 25-12) in the 1A East opener.

Up Next

Carlin’s football team will look to extend its winning streak to three on the road at 7 p.m. Thursday, in Pyramid Lake, and the volleyball team will search for its first victory of the season at 7 p.m. Thursday, in Wells.