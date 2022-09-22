Coming Home: Spartans face Fernley

SPRING CREEK — Hopefully, coming home will be a good thing for the Spring Creek football team.

Following some close victories against sub-par teams in their second and third games — one at home and away — the Spartans got wacked Saturday on the road at Truckee, the Wolverines opening a 35-12 lead at halftime and rolling to a 41-24 victory.

In the contest, Spring Creek gained 315 of total offense — 187 through the air and 128 on the ground — but the Spartans allowed 517 yards (204 passing, 313 rushing).

For its upcoming game, the Spartans (3-1 overall) will celebrate homecoming — looking for a win over Fernley (2-3 overall) — also opening league play of the Division 3A north-East.

The Vaqueros are in the midst of a rebuilding season, opening the year with a 34-14 road loss to Lowry in a non-league contest.

Fernley followed with a 43-7 home blowout of hapless South Tahoe but then lost a 31-22 road game at Bishop (California).

The Vaqueros pounded the Railroaders, 48-17, in Sparks, but lost a 17-7 home contest against Wooster.

Through four games of stats recorded to MaxPreps, senior quarterback Gabe Tollestrup has been a weapon with his legs, carrying 41 times for 481 yards — averaging 11.7 yards per attempt — rushing for seven touchdowns.

With his arm, Tollestrup has completed 8-for-22 passes for 215 yards with three touchdowns and two picks.

Sophomore running back Marciano Montano has rushed for 473 yards on 67 totes and a TD.

Junior Garrett Harjo has racked up 172 yards on just nine carries — going for more than 19 yards per touch — and freshman Keeshawn Love has made an immediate impact with 21 carries for 171 yards and four scores.

In the passing game, the big-play target has been senior Jake Cumming — who leads the Vaqueros with four catches for 157 yards and two TDs.

Junior Tristen Martinez has ran for 92 yards on 11 carries and scored a touchdown, and junior Ulises Hernandez’s lone reception went for a 50-yard TD.

Junior Johnnie Williams has 32 yards on six attempts, and junior Andrew Yokoi has rushed twice for 19 yards.

Defensively, Harjo leads the team with 28 tackles and 12 behind the line of scrimmage — notching two sacks and forcing a fumble.

Freshman Joey Machado has tallied 23 tackles and recovered a pair of loose balls, returning one fumble for a touchdown.

Love, Martinez and senior Brandon McCullar have each made 19 stops — 10 of McCullar’s stuffs going for losses with two sacks.

Martinez has caused and recovered a fumble, and Love has notched a half-sack.

Yokoi has 18 stops and six for losses, a fumble recovery and a half-sack.

Sophomore Harley Denison tops the roster with 2.5 sacks and has booked 13 tackles; four behind the line of scrimmage.

Sophomores Bryce Holt and Naron Antone Jr. have made 11 stops apiece, Antone Jr. posting a pair of sacks and Holt adding one.

The double-digit tacklers are rounded out by 10 stuffs from junior Vincent Cafrelli, who has two sacks and a recovery.

As a group, the Vaqueros have gotten pressure – making 14.5 sacks — Hernandez and junior Wyatt Green adding a sack each.

Fernley has yet to intercept a pass but has recovered five fumbles.

Through three games recorded to MaxPreps, senior quarterback Weston Petersen has completed 21-of-42 passes for 360 yards with five touchdowns against one interception, rushing 21 times for 133 yards and three TDs.

Senior running back Chace Valtiera has rushed for 193 yards and three scores on 31 attempts, and senior back Drew Walthers has carried 30 times for 112 yards.

Junior Austin Reasbeck has been a weapon in a number of areas; rushing eight times for 85 yards — including a 59-yard TD — and leads the Spartans with six catches, 111 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Senior Klayten Piippo has four receptions for 93 yards and a pair of touchdown grabs as well, senior tight end David Hutchison hauling in five balls for 55 yards and a score.

Junior tailback Christian Dorame has nine carries for 43 yards and a touchdown, sophomore lineman Colin Banning — sometimes used at fullback — has a two-yard touchdown run.

Senior Jaxon Miller has a 30-yard reception, junior Michael Dorame has caught two passes for 28 yards and senior Blaze Howard has two grabs for 25 yards and a TD — junior Tucker Johnson’s lone catch going for a 25-yard gain.

Piippo paces the defense with 36 tackles — four for losses — and junior Matt Loyd follows with 21 stops and three behind the line of scrimmage.

Junior Cody Acord has tallied 18 stuffs, three for losses and a half-sack — junior Caleb Higley going for 17 stops, a team-high five for losses, a sack and a blocked punt.

Michael Dorame and Reasbeck have 16 tackles apiece, both serving as ball-hawks.

Reasbeck leads the team with four interceptions, and Dorame has taken a pick 32 yards for a TD.

As a group, the Spartans have seven INTs — one of Howard’s two picks sealing a 34-27 home win over North Valleys.

Junior Wyatt Scott has booked 15 tackles with two for losses and a sack, and four of Banning’s 15 stuffs and a half-sack have occurred in the opposing backfields.

Christian Dorame rounds off the double-digit tacklers with 12 stops.

Junior Kameron Bush has the Spring Creek’s lone fumble recovery.

Game Time

Cheer on the Spartans (3-1 overall) in their Homecoming game against Fernley (2-3 overall) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek.