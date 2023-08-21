RENO — Two solid defenses were on display Friday night when visiting Spring Creek met Galena in south Reno.

The difference turned out to be the Grizzlies’ ability to find just enough offense.

Galena running back Jameson Bogart scored on 10-yard plays in each half and the Grizzlies’ defense held on to a shutout for a 24-0 win in what was Spring Creek head coach Hunter Thomsen’s first game leading the Spartans.

Friday’s game was the season-opener for both teams and was one of two 5A-vs.-3A matchups of the night. Reed edged Fallon, 23-16, in the other.

“Like I told the guys, there’s a lot to learn from this,” Thomsen said. “It sucks and it hurts, but it’s really enough where we can make adjustments and learn from this game. There’s a lot to learn.”

How it happened

Galena fumbled away the ball on its first offensive play of the season, but Spring Creek was unable to convent on a short field.

That set the tone for the rest of the night. The Grizzles suffered four turnovers — three lost fumbles and one interception deep in Spartan territory — but the Spartans rarely put together the sort of drive that threatened the end zone.

“The defense played an outstanding game tonight; they scratched, clawed and fought to stay in the game,” Thomsen said. “They were on the field a lot. (On) offense, it just seemed like we couldn’t get into a good rhythm; couldn’t make that play.”

Spring Creek’s best chance to get into the game came early in the fourth quarter, trailing 10-0. The Spartans’ trip into the red zone, though, ended with a turnover on downs.

Later in the fourth, with the score still 10-0, the Grizzlies struck twice. Bogart’s second scoring play of the night, on a 10-yard jet sweep, pushed the advantage to 17-0 and Dylan Sullivan followed up on the next possession with an 18-yard interception return for the final score of the night.

Defensive battle

Both defenses got the better of the opposing offenses for much of the night.

For Galena, it was the first shutout since a 39-0 win over Hug in 2019. The Grizzlies forced eight punts, made four fourth-down stops, gave up only three completed passes and held the Spartans to 133 yards of total offense.

Spring Creek basically matched the Grizzlies blow-for-blow, especially in the first half. The Spartans were led by lineman Cody Acord and linebacker Matthew Loyd.

Up next

Spring Creek heads into its bye week before opening at home on Sept. 1 against Douglas, another 5A-level team. The Spartans then begin 3A North league play on Sept. 8 at home against Truckee.

Coming up on Galena’s schedule is a home game against Fallon, whose 2022 season was ended with Spring Creek’s 21-20 3A playoffs thriller.