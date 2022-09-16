Elko explodes on Hug, 48-8

ELKO — After a slow-moving first quarter, the Elko football team woke up and broke off a 48-8 victory over Hug on Friday night at Warrior Field — intercepting four passes and scoring two defensive touchdowns — putting 24 points on the board in the second quarter.

The Indians won the coin toss but deferred to the second half and kicked off, junior Cael Sellers bombing the boot into the end zone for a touchback.

Junior corner Quentin Williams came up and stuck a receiver for a three-yard gain, and the Hawks went three-and-out on their opening possession.

From its own 46, Elko picked up a first down on a bubble screen to senior Ayden Whiting to the Hug 43.

He then took a swing pass to the left side for 20 yards, and junior running back Eli Finlayson went for seven yards before getting stuffed on second down.

Williams gained a first down on a toss-left, but the Indians marched backward with a hold.

Elko’s first drive ended with a turnover, picked off in the end zone by senior Matai Masina — who made a nice return.

The Hawks turned the ball over on downs at the Elko 36, but the Indians were forced to punt — Sellers’ kick traveling to the Hawks’ 27.

Elko got on the board thanks to its defense, senior linebacker Alex Salaz taking a pick-six 26 yards to the house.

Finlayson added the two-point conversion for an 8-0- lead with 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The Indians pooched kick onside, but Hug took control at midfield — going three-and-out and punting the football.

Whiting fielded the punt inside the Elko 20 and made a great return to midfield, earning another 15 yards on a facemask.

From the Hug 35, Elko picked up a pair of first downs with runs by Finlayson and senior quarterback Justus Nielsen.

On 3rd-and-goal from the 9, the Indians capped the drive with a pass from Nielsen to junior Preston Chamberlin on a corner route.

Finlayson’s conversion made the score 16-0.

Junior Rowan Remington pounced on a loose ball near the Hawks’ 10 on the kickoff, but the Indians were called offside on the kick.

The next boot went out of bounds, giving Hug the ball on its own 40.

Elko got the ball back with an interception by Sellers at the Hawks’ 46, an errant throw forced with great pressure off the let edge by senior Mason Chacon.

On the first play of the drive, the Indians dug into the bag — throwing a double-pass.

The play appeared to be a bubble screen to Chamberlin on the right side, but he reared back and launched deep down the field to a wide-open Finlayson for a 46-yard strike.

The two-point run by Finlayson opened a 24-0 lead with 6:56 on the clock.

Hug experienced its most successful drive of the half, throwing a bubble screen to senior Connor Humphreys for 17 yards.

Masina snagged a pass in the right flat and ran for about six yards, and Humphreys gained a first down on a Brett-Favre flip under high heat by senior QB Nicholas McBride.

Elko jumped offside, and Connor Humphreys gained about four yards.

On a deep throw down the left side, senior Alex Apodaca went upstairs and made an incredible high-point interception at the Elko 7.

Finlayson shifted and stiff-armed his way for 13 yards to the 21 and picked up another 15 on a late hit out of bounds.

Nielsen carried for eight yards off-tackle left, and Finlayson broke a big-gainer to the Hug 27.

Whiting gained half of the yardage needed with a catch-and-run off the left slot for 14 yards.

Finlayson gained 12 yards with a battering-ram, roller-derby run to the 1 — Elko going backward with a false start.

From the 6, Nielsen collected a high snap and ran for a touchdown off the right guard.

The conversion was tacked on by junior Jacob Aguirre, who opened a 32-0 lead with 23 ticks remaining in the half.

Opening the third, the Indians recovered an onside kick attempt by Hug and nearly broke the return to paydirt but put the ball on the carpet — the Hawks regaining possession.

The Hawks picked up two first downs but turned the ball over, Williams jarring the ball loose and Finlayson going for a 40-yard scoop-and-score.

The two-point run was cashed in by junior Fernando Acosta, enforcing the running clock with 7:50 remaining in the third quarter with the score at 40-0.

On Hug’s next possession, Humphreys was moved to quarterback — paying immediate dividends.

He carried off the left side for 22 yards to the Elko 48 and ran for another first down.

On 3rd-and-medium, he tossed a pass to senior Fidel Padilla for another chain mover to the Indians’ 22.

Humphreys made a nifty run outside to the left, reading his blocks and working to the Elko 5 — capping the drive with a three-yard score.

He also added the conversion, putting the Hawks on the board at 40-8 with 1:50 remaining in the third period.

Hug recovered its onside kick but gave the ball back to the Indians on 4th-and-long, senior Cai Alvarado intercepting a pass at the Elko 39.

Finlayson broke a 30-yard gain down the right sideline to the Hawks’ 31, and junior Naul Rubio — inserted at QB — carried for six yards.

Finlayson was stopped short, and the Indians moved backward with a false start — a 4th-and-6 pass picked off by Masina for the second time.

He returned down the left side but forgot to tighten his chin strap before getting de-cleated by Finlayson on a play that would have made the famed ESPN segment “Jacked Up.”

Humphreys ran for a first down off the left side to the Indians’ 45, but the Hawks turned the ball over on downs.

Acosta ran for a first down to midfield, and junior Marco Romero broke a 20-yard gain off the left side.

From the 31, Acosta made a sweet run down the sideline for a touchdown — also adding the conversion with a tough plunge and drive after contact.

With 1:37 on the clock, the game went back to the mercy-rule situation with the score at 48-8.

Up Next

Elko will play its final home game of the year against Lowry at 7 p.m. Friday, the homecoming contest against Dayton likely turning into a battle of the Indians’ and Dayton’s JV teams — the Dust Devils canceling their varsity season.