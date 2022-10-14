 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Elko JV dominates Dayton, 55-6

  • 0
Jake Carsrud

Elko's Jake Carsrud (37) cuts back for a 55-yard touchdown against Dayton on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Warrior Field. Carsrud scored four touchdowns on the night from 15 yards, 55 yards, 45 yards and 52 yards in a 55-6 demolition of the Dust Devils in a matchup of junior varsity teams for Elko's homecoming. 

 ANTHONY MORI, Elko Daily Free Press

ELKO — After Dayton canceled its varsity season, Elko’s homecoming contest became a question mark — enter the programs’ JV teams.

On Friday, the Indians’ junior varsity rolled off a 55-6 homecoming victory over the Dust Devils’ JV.

The Dust Devils got one first down on their opening drive with an 11-yard gain by sophomore Archie Ervin but punted to the Elko 44.

After a motion penalty, freshman quarterback Ethan Kraintz broke up the middle on a keeper and rolled 61-yards to the house on the Indians’ first offensive play of the ballgame.

The extra point missed wide to the right, the Elko opened a 6-0 lead with a 9:15 on the clock.

Dayton gained 18 yards on two plays with a catch and run and handoff to freshman Tyler Kemp, but the Dust Devils went backward with a false start and gained six yard on a shovel pass to Ervin.

People are also reading…

Another penalty placed the ball at the 12, and freshman Dutch Farnsworth and sophomore Kellan Wendell — Elko forcing a 4th-and-25 on a pass breakup by freshman Scott Sellers.

Following a four-yard run by freshman Jake Carsrud, Kraintz ran for a short gain and converted a third down with a pass of 10 yards to freshman Ryder Miller.

Carsrud ran for six yards to the 15 and capped the drive with a burst up the middle, opening a 12-0 advantage after the PAT was blocked.

Elko appeared to force a turnover with an interception and a big return by freshman Armando Acosta to the Dayton 25, but the Indians were called for pass interference.

A pair of holding penalties killed Dayton’s drive, punting to midfield.

The Indians turned the ball over on downs, and Dayton quarterback Camren Candland ran for a big gain of 33 yards to Elko 16.

Farnsworth made a tackle in the backfield, sophomore Armando Herrera tackled a receiver for a loss on a swing pass and the Indians got the ball back on an incomplete pass on 4th-and-forever.

From their own 25, Kraintz ran for nine yards and Carsrud picked up nine.

Acosta gained nine yards on a short catch and reverse against the grain, and Carsrud rolled for 30 yards — running for 15 plus another 15 on a Dayton penalty.

But, the Indians went backward with penalties and penetration by the Dust Devils — turning the ball over on a drop on 4th-and-long on a well-thrown ball.

Dayton gained one first down on a catch for 15 yards by Ervin on a floating pass, but sophomore Treagan Hansen made a big pop on 3rd-and-4.

Elko got the ball back on downs, as freshman Coy Jones broke up a pass on 4th-and-short.

On the first play of the drive, Carsrud broke a 55-yard touchdown run off the right guard cut back to the sideline.

The Indians added the conversion with a pass from Kraintz to Sellers, making the score 20-0 with 6:11 remaining in the second quarter.

On the kickoff, Candland dropped the catch but gathered up the ball, broke a few tackles and rolled about 95 yards for a TD — bringing Dayton to within 20-6 with 5:52 on the clock.

But, the Indians gained the points — plus two — right back.

With 5:37 remaining in the half, Carsrud took a carry off the left tackle for a 45-yard touchdown — Sellers catching the conversion for a 28-6 lead.

The Indians put point on the board late in the half, Kraintz converting a 4th-and-5 with a 33-yard run on a fake punt.

Herrera ran for a good gain to the Dayton 26 and toted the rock again for three yards.

Jones moved the chains with an eight-yard catch and broke a tackle to get past the line to gain.

On third down, Kraintz threw to the left side of the end zone — Acosta going downstairs for a great catch and a 21-yard TD.

The extra point was pounded by Kraintz for a 35-6 halftime lead.

Elko wasted no time to tack on more points to open the third.

From their own 48, Elko went 52 yards on two plays — the first an incomplete pass.

Carsrud rolled to paydirt for a 52-yard score, making the score 41-6 with 11:42 on the clock.

On their next drive, the Indians managed to extend a drive after facing a 3rd-and-50 — Acosta catching a hitch, breaking multiple tackles and darting for 40 yards.

After appearing to turn the ball over on downs with a short screen, the Dust Devils handed Elko a first down with penalties.

However, the Indians marched backward in a flag fest.

Despite a multitude of yellow hankies, Elko capped the drive a 4th-and-17 conversion — Sellers hauling in a 19-yard touchdown grab from Kraintz on a corner route down the left side.

At the 11-minute mark of the fourth quarter, the Indians led by 41 with the score at 47-6.

Dayton turned the ball over on downs at its own 25, and the Indians turned the takeaway into points.

Herrera gained a pair of first downs and plunged across the goal line from three yards out — also adding the conversion on a broken play after a dropped snap.

The Indians’ JV — filling in for the varsity teams — ripped off a 55-6 victory over the Dayton junior varsity.

Up Next

Elko’s JV will look for an undefeated season at 4:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, the varsity teams following in the season finale at 7 p.m. Friday.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wave take out Indians in 7-6 dogfight

Wave take out Indians in 7-6 dogfight

The Indians (6-2 overall, 2-1 in league) will have a bye week after Dayton canceled on Elko’s homecoming contest, the game now a battle between the Elko JV and Lovelock at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.

Elko’s varsity team will resume its schedule in the season finale at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, in Spring Creek.

Railroaders roll past Braves, 62-40

Railroaders roll past Braves, 62-40

The Braves (1-4 overall, 0-2 in league) will face Wells (2-4 overall, 0-1 in league) at 1 p.m. MST on Saturday, in Owyhee.

After a bye week, Carlin (4-3 overall, 2-0 in league) will close its regular season against the Vandals (4-2 overall, 1-0 in league) in a contest that will likely determine the 1A East champion at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, in Eureka.

Spartans travel to Lowry to face Bucks

Spartans travel to Lowry to face Bucks

The Spartans (5-2 overall, 2-1 in league) can separate themselves from the bottom of the league and bury Lowry (4-2 overall, 0-2 in league), at 7 p.m. Friday, in Winnemucca.

Wolverines win first football game

Wolverines win first football game

The Wolverines — after blowout losses to Lincoln County (48-8), Incline (49-0), North Tahoe (41-0) and Yerington (69-0) — improved to 1-4 on the year and 1-3 in league play of the Division 2A North with a 20-14 home victory over winless Silver Stage.

Indians thrash Dayton

Indians thrash Dayton

In Friday’s game, the Elko boys soccer team put up two touchdowns and two extra points on Dayton.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet girls representing USA at the Street Child World Cup in Doha

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News