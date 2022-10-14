Elko JV dominates Dayton, 55-6

ELKO — After Dayton canceled its varsity season, Elko’s homecoming contest became a question mark — enter the programs’ JV teams.

On Friday, the Indians’ junior varsity rolled off a 55-6 homecoming victory over the Dust Devils’ JV.

The Dust Devils got one first down on their opening drive with an 11-yard gain by sophomore Archie Ervin but punted to the Elko 44.

After a motion penalty, freshman quarterback Ethan Kraintz broke up the middle on a keeper and rolled 61-yards to the house on the Indians’ first offensive play of the ballgame.

The extra point missed wide to the right, the Elko opened a 6-0 lead with a 9:15 on the clock.

Dayton gained 18 yards on two plays with a catch and run and handoff to freshman Tyler Kemp, but the Dust Devils went backward with a false start and gained six yard on a shovel pass to Ervin.

Another penalty placed the ball at the 12, and freshman Dutch Farnsworth and sophomore Kellan Wendell — Elko forcing a 4th-and-25 on a pass breakup by freshman Scott Sellers.

Following a four-yard run by freshman Jake Carsrud, Kraintz ran for a short gain and converted a third down with a pass of 10 yards to freshman Ryder Miller.

Carsrud ran for six yards to the 15 and capped the drive with a burst up the middle, opening a 12-0 advantage after the PAT was blocked.

Elko appeared to force a turnover with an interception and a big return by freshman Armando Acosta to the Dayton 25, but the Indians were called for pass interference.

A pair of holding penalties killed Dayton’s drive, punting to midfield.

The Indians turned the ball over on downs, and Dayton quarterback Camren Candland ran for a big gain of 33 yards to Elko 16.

Farnsworth made a tackle in the backfield, sophomore Armando Herrera tackled a receiver for a loss on a swing pass and the Indians got the ball back on an incomplete pass on 4th-and-forever.

From their own 25, Kraintz ran for nine yards and Carsrud picked up nine.

Acosta gained nine yards on a short catch and reverse against the grain, and Carsrud rolled for 30 yards — running for 15 plus another 15 on a Dayton penalty.

But, the Indians went backward with penalties and penetration by the Dust Devils — turning the ball over on a drop on 4th-and-long on a well-thrown ball.

Dayton gained one first down on a catch for 15 yards by Ervin on a floating pass, but sophomore Treagan Hansen made a big pop on 3rd-and-4.

Elko got the ball back on downs, as freshman Coy Jones broke up a pass on 4th-and-short.

On the first play of the drive, Carsrud broke a 55-yard touchdown run off the right guard cut back to the sideline.

The Indians added the conversion with a pass from Kraintz to Sellers, making the score 20-0 with 6:11 remaining in the second quarter.

On the kickoff, Candland dropped the catch but gathered up the ball, broke a few tackles and rolled about 95 yards for a TD — bringing Dayton to within 20-6 with 5:52 on the clock.

But, the Indians gained the points — plus two — right back.

With 5:37 remaining in the half, Carsrud took a carry off the left tackle for a 45-yard touchdown — Sellers catching the conversion for a 28-6 lead.

The Indians put point on the board late in the half, Kraintz converting a 4th-and-5 with a 33-yard run on a fake punt.

Herrera ran for a good gain to the Dayton 26 and toted the rock again for three yards.

Jones moved the chains with an eight-yard catch and broke a tackle to get past the line to gain.

On third down, Kraintz threw to the left side of the end zone — Acosta going downstairs for a great catch and a 21-yard TD.

The extra point was pounded by Kraintz for a 35-6 halftime lead.

Elko wasted no time to tack on more points to open the third.

From their own 48, Elko went 52 yards on two plays — the first an incomplete pass.

Carsrud rolled to paydirt for a 52-yard score, making the score 41-6 with 11:42 on the clock.

On their next drive, the Indians managed to extend a drive after facing a 3rd-and-50 — Acosta catching a hitch, breaking multiple tackles and darting for 40 yards.

After appearing to turn the ball over on downs with a short screen, the Dust Devils handed Elko a first down with penalties.

However, the Indians marched backward in a flag fest.

Despite a multitude of yellow hankies, Elko capped the drive a 4th-and-17 conversion — Sellers hauling in a 19-yard touchdown grab from Kraintz on a corner route down the left side.

At the 11-minute mark of the fourth quarter, the Indians led by 41 with the score at 47-6.

Dayton turned the ball over on downs at its own 25, and the Indians turned the takeaway into points.

Herrera gained a pair of first downs and plunged across the goal line from three yards out — also adding the conversion on a broken play after a dropped snap.

Up Next

Elko’s JV will look for an undefeated season at 4:30 p.m. Friday, in Spring Creek, the varsity teams following in the season finale at 7 p.m. Friday.