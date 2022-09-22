Elko opens league play against Lowry

ELKO — When the Elko football steps on the field Friday night, the Indians will open league play.

Elko (4-1 overall) will host Lowry (4-0 overall) in the 3A North-East opener for both teams; kickoff set for 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.

The Buckaroos opened the year with non-league contest against league foe Fernley, beating the Vaqueros at home by a tally of 34-14.

Lowry then blew past Division 2A opponent Battle Mountain by a score of 51-21.

In their first road game, the Bucks easily cruised over Wooster by a score of 33-13.

Last week, Lowry opened up a can against Sparks — posting a 47-20 victory in Winnemucca.

Senior quarterback Jordan Bills has completed 25-of-51 passes for 335 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions — also rushing 34 times for 199 yards and four scores.

In the backfield, junior Jesse Jeronimo has been a battering ram — tearing off 501 rushing yards on 40 attempts (12.5 yards per carry) and four TDs.

Junior Bryce Kuykendall has carried 28 times for 346 yards — averaging 12.4 yards per touch — with five touchdowns.

On the outside, junior Anthony Guzman leads Lowry’s receivers with eight catches, 139 yards and three touchdown grabs — also running four times for 20 yards and a TD.

Junior Joseph Vankuiken has six receptions for 84 yards and a TD and four carries for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Lance Brinegar has notched four catches for 43 yards and another score, and senior Frank Davis has snagged five balls for 41 yards.

Defensively, the Bucks are paced by 23 tackles from sophomore Jhett Harber — who also has a sack.

Junior Luke Fentress has tallied 19 stops — tying for the team high with four for losses — and a sack and a forced fumble.

Guzman has 15 tackles, a fumble recovery and a pick-six; senior Jeremiah Grasmick posting 13 stuffs.

Senior Tyson Terry has booked 12 tackles and is tied for the team high with two sacks, and junior Christopher Gildone has notched 12 stops and an INT.

Brinegar has 11 tackles and is tied for the team high with two picks.

Senior Justin Scott has 10 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

As a team, the Bucks have forced nine turnovers — posting seven picks and two fumble recoveries.

Davis is tied for the team high with a pair of picks, and senior Brennan Colman tops the roster with two fumbles caused — sharing the team lead with two sacks with Terry and junior David Walker.

Walker has also pounded on a loose ball, and junior Jacob Woolsey rounds out the takeaways with an interception.

On special teams, Hammargren can kick effectively — making 11-of-15 PATs and both of his field goals.

For the Indians, they go as junior Eli Finlayson goes — carrying 81 times for 788 yards and nine touchdowns and snagging a 44-yard touchdown.

Senior quarterback Justus Nielsen has rushed for 312 yards on 52 tries with four scores and has completed 21-of-45 passes for six touchdowns against three interceptions.

Junior Fernando Acosta has emerged with an increased role, posting 189 rushing yards on 31 attempts with three TDs.

Outside, junior Preston Chamberlin has seven catches for a team-high 165 yards and four touchdowns — also completing a 44-yard touchdown pass — and senior Ayden Whiting has caught a team-best nine passes for 136 yards and a TD.

Junior Jacob Aguirre has three grabs for 105 yards and a pair of touchdowns, also running 10 times for 53 yards and two more scores.

Junior Cael Sellers has caught four balls for 92 yards and a touchdown and completed each of his two passes for 101 yards and two TDs, carrying twice for seven yards.

Junior Marco Romero has an 18-yard reception and three carried for 12 yards and junior Quentin Williams has rushed three times for 24 yards and caught one pass for six yards.

Senior Alex Apodaca has three receptions for 19 yards.

Elko’s defense is led by 31 tackles from junior linebacker Christian Felix, who has made a half-sack.

Senior Mason Chacon has tallied 24 tackles and two sacks.

Sellers and Aguirre have 22 tackles apiece; Sellers posting two sacks, two INTs (one for a 23-yard pick-six) and a fumble recovery — Aguirre picking off a pass and making a sack.

Williams has 20 stops, and Finlayson has made 19 stuffs, a team-high 2.5 sacks and a 40-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Junior Naul Rubio has 17 tackles, a sack and a pick — Apodaca going for 16 stops and an INT.

Both senior Cai Alvarado and junior Hyde Chacon have booked 15 stuffs; Alvarado intercepting a pass and Chacon notching a half-sack.

Senior Alex Salaz and junior Rowan Remington have 14 stuffs apiece; Salaz adding 1.5 sacks, a 27-yard interception return to the house and a forced fumble.

Junior Anthony Mosely has 13 tackles, and senior Alex Luna rounds out the double-digit tacklers with 10 stops, two sacks and fumble recovery.

The Indians have been disruptive on defense, forcing 12 turnovers on seven interceptions and five fumble recoveries.

Junior Kian Stuart and Chamberlin have each pounced on a loose ball.

On special teams, Hyde Chacon has made both of point-after tries.

Game Time

