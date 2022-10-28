 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elko wears down Wooster

ELKO — The start of the game was not anything to write home about, but the Elko football team gradually wore down Wooster on Friday, at Warrior Field.

The No. 3 Indians came out flat but eventually asserted its dominance over the No. 6 Colts, pulling away for a 36-0 victory.

Elko began its opening drive at the 39 and gained a first down after consecutive seven-yard runs by junior Eli Finlayson, but the Indians were forced to punt — junior Cael Sellers booming a kick into the end zone for a touchback.

The Colts had some success on their first possession.

Senior Ivan Strunk carried for a first down to the 46, and junior Dominick Espinosa caught a ball for an eight-yard gain.

Junior quarterback Carlos Lopez kept the ball with a burst up the middle to the Elko 39 for another fresh set of downs.

A pass interference call on the Indians moved the ball to the 24, but Elko stiffened and forced a turnover on downs at the 13.

On the first play of the drive, senior quarterback Justus Nielsen threw a 14-yard slant to senior Cai Alvarado.

Nielsen broke off a big run to midfield off the left side, and then he switched roles — hauling in a deep pass down the left sideline on a reverse and pass from senior receiver Alex Apodaca to the Wooster 3.

From the 1, Nielsen capped the drive with a plunge up the gut from under center and tacked on the conversion for an 8-0 lead with 51 ticks on the first-quarter clock.

Once again, Wooster challenged.

Junior Ethan Yeh caught a post for 15 yards and then rushed for seven more.

Elko junior Kian Stuart made a nice play in the backfield for a three-yard loss, but the Indians were called for roughing the punter on the Colts’ kick.

Wooster moved the chains with a nice throw from Lopez to Espinosa along the right sideline on an out route on 4th-and-6 for a gain of 10.

The Colts went the other way with a block in the back, and Sellers and senior Mason Chacon combined for a sack and a big loss — setting up 3rd-and-20 — the drive stalling out.

On the punt, another mental blunder cost the Indians — mishandling a punt that should have been left alone.

Wooster junior Eli Shem recovered the loose ball at the 12 but was unable to capitalize and settled for a 33-yard field goal attempt that was blocked by junior Jacob Aguirre and recovered by Sellers.

Finlayson gained 18 yards on two nine-yard carries, and Nielsen found paydirt for the second time — scampering 43 yards off the left edge and untouched.

On the conversion, Elko lined up in a swinging gate and completed a pass to junior Preston Chamberlin.

At the 3:50 mark of the second, the Indians led 16-0.

Wooster was forced to kick on its next drive, and senior Ayden Whiting returned the punt to the Colts’ 45.

Aguirre went for 25 yards on a reception down the seam, and Whiting hauled in a 20-yard TD in the back-left corner of the end zone — left wide open — immediately after a pass that could have gone the other way for an 80-yard pick-six.

The Indians didn’t get set on the conversion and were flagged and went backward.

Electing to kick, the attempt was blown up and blocked.

With two minutes on the clock, Elko took a 22-0 lead into the locker room after stopping Wooster before the break.

The Colts gained one first down on their opening drive of the third quarter, Lopez picking up five yards on 4th-and-3.

Aguirre came up with a big sack on 3rd-and-11, but the Indians started their next drive deep in their own territory after a bad hold on the Wooster punt.

Alvarado took a reverse off the left tackle for 18 yards, and Finlayson ran for another first down to the Colts’ 41 and moved the sticks once more with a 10-yard tote to the 31.

Assuming the role of workhorse, Finlayson broke the net run — and a number of arm tackles — for a 31-yard touchdown down the right sideline.

The fourth quarter was riddled with penalties, poor possessions, turnovers on downs and punts by both teams.

Elko coughed the ball up for a Wooster recovery, but the Indians created a takeaway of their own — junior Marco Romero blowing up a ball carrier in the backfield, junior Naul Rubio plucking the rock out of the air off a bounce.

With less than six minutes remaining, the Indians drove the final nail in the coffin.

Finlayson bounced around the line of scrimmage and then stepped on the gas as he broke outside contain and rolled down the right sideline for a 62-yard touchdown.

He punctuated the final TD with the conversion as well, the Indians advancing to the second round of the 3A North playoffs with a 36-0 victory over Wooster.

On a side note, Elko head coach Luke Sellers is now 3-0 against younger brother Bo Sellers — the Wooster head coach.

Up Next

No. 3 Elko (9-2 overall) will now face the No. 2 Wolverines (8-1 overall) at 1 p.m. Saturday, at Surprise Stadium, in Truckee, California.

The Indians handed Truckee its only loss of the season by a lopsided margin of 43-11 on Sept. 2, at Warrior Field.

