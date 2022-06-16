Ethan Lulay football camp pays tribute to friendship

SPRING CREEK – How do you remember your best friend?

For Jefferson Guthrie, he keeps Ethan Lulay’s memory alive through football.

It was through the sport Jefferson and Ethan became best friends when Ethan moved to Spring Creek in the fifth grade. “I grew up playing football with him.”

In high school, Ethan’s on-the-field talent moved him up from the freshman team to varsity for the Spartans as a kicker in the playoffs. “He ended up making a tackle during one kickoff.”

“He won the Mr. Utility award,” Jefferson recalled “He could play any position on the field and he helped the team tremendously.”

Ethan was also a member of the Spring Creek High School track team, running in the 100 and 400 meter sprints.

During the winter months, Ethan took a break from athletics and enjoyed snowboarding and snowmobiling. “He actually taught me how to snowboard,” Jefferson remembered. “He loved to wake surf and snowboard when he wasn’t playing football or running track.

Despite injuries, including a broken neck his junior year and “tearing up his ankle pretty good the summer before our senior year,” Jefferson remembers Ethan’s positivity during those setbacks.

“He went through a lot. He always had the brightest smile and the best laugh that could brighten anyone’s day around him,” he said.

The friends dreamed about attending the same college and playing football, but after graduating in 2020 they went in different directions. Jefferson attended college for a degree in engineering and Ethan entered the workforce.

“Ethan loved tinkering with anything and anytime I ever had a question about something, he was the first person I called,” Jefferson said. “That is also the reason I chose to study engineering. He lit some kind of fire in me for building stuff and it has stuck with me to this day.”

On Feb. 20, 2021, Ethan died in an avalanche while snowmobiling in Lamoille Canyon with two other friends. He was 19 years old.

“Once he passed, I just kept thinking how sad it was that life went on and he wasn’t here,” Jefferson said. “I wanted to do something that kept him here with me somehow.”

During a college lecture, he came up with an idea to remember Ethan’s talents and skills both on and off the field. He created a scholarship through donations from a football camp taught by current and former college players for students of all ages and experience levels.

Last year was the inaugural event, which “turned out really well. We were able to give away four scholarships with the money raised.”

The scholarship is aimed toward students who are interested in attending a trade school “that requires working with your hands,” like Ethan did, while the football camp speaks to his love for sports and enjoying life, Jefferson said.

“He loved athletics, yes, but he also knew there was more to life. He loved to have fun more than anything. He wanted to enjoy everything he did and he helped me to understand that, too, whether he meant to or not,” Jefferson explained.

In living his life, Ethan taught him to have a “dope soul. He for sure had a dope soul and others craved his vibe.”

“I think that’s what he would want people to remember,” Jefferson continued. “He wouldn’t want people to live their lives stressed out about things out of their control. They should enjoy the ride like he did.”

It was a spirit that everyone noticed about Ethan, he added.

“Ethan’s mom said that he loved people, he loved life and he wasn’t afraid of anything. He saw the best in everything and everyone.”

