Fallon buries Spartans

SPRNG CREEK — For about a quarter, the Spring Creek football team hung with Fallon — then the Greenwave ran away and buried the Spartans, 49-19.

The Spartans started the game well, even after deferring on the kickoff.

From the Fallon 34, the Greenwave picked up one first down a catch by junior Ethan Tarner.

But, Spring Creek got the ball back on a fumble — junior Michael Dorame making the recovery at the Fallon 47.

Junior Austin Reasbeck kept the ball for a 15-yard run up the hash and then took a jet sweep for five yards.

Following an incomplete pass, senior quarterback Weston Petersen ran off the right side for 23 yards and then gained seven more on another carry.

The drive was capped with an easy three-yard run up the gut by senior Drew Walthers.

Reasbeck’s extra point split the uprights for a 7-0 lead with 9:16 on the clock.

On Fallon’s drive from its own 13, senior running back Brody Jacks cut across the grain for a 32-yard run with no backside contain.

Tarner caught a ball for 16 yards down the seam, and Jacks ran for another seven.

However, the Spartans stiffened and forced a punt after an incomplete pass and a sack by senior Blaze Howard.

Spring Creek was pinned on its own 10 and went three-and-out and kicked short to the 34.

Junior Carter Paul took a swing pass for 11 yards and a first down, senior Steven Moon caught a hitch for nine and a 13-yard touchdown run by Jacks was called back for too many men lined up in the backfield.

But, Jacks went back to work with a rush for nine yards for a first down at the 10.

Junior quarterback Bryce Adams pulled and bulled his way to the end zone for a 10-yard TD on a read option.

The PAT was added by junior Cesar Gonzalez Ledesma, making the score 7-7 with 3:56 remaining in the first.

Spring Creek took its next drive 74 yards.

Petersen rushed for 28 yards down the right sideline, Howard caught a 12-yard screen pass and then set up 4th-and-2 with an eight-yard reception.

Walthers moved the chains with a two-yard tote, Petersen rushed for nine yards off the left tackle and Walthers gained one yard on 4th-and-1.

A Petersen keeper from 12 yards out capped the drive, but the extra point was blown up by two Fallon defenders — the Spartans taking a 13-7 lead with 11:40 remaining in the second quarter.

Fallon began its ensuing possession at its own 37 and marched 63 yards.

Moon took a bubble screen for 11 yards, Jacks carried for 18 and then gained big yards to the Spring Creek 21.

Adams ran for a 17-yard TD, but a block in the back nullified the score — Jacks dragging and pushing the entire defense to the Spartans’ 9.

The Greenwave scored on a play-action bootleg from Adams to Tarner in the left flat.

The extra point gave Fallon a 14-13 advantage with 8:37 remaining in the half.

Spring Creek moved the sticks once with a 12-yard carry by Petersen but then punted the ball.

Jacks picked up a first down on the ground, and then ran for nine more to the Spring Creek 41.

Moon caught a short pass and made two defenders whiff and ran for 34 yards to the Spartans’ 7, where Jacks got around the right edge for a touchdown run.

The PAT moved the tally to 21-13 with 5:45 on the clock.

Petersen rushed for seven yards, Reasbeck picked up a first down on a screen pass and Walthers moved the sticks with a run to the Fallon 39.

After two incompletions— one just out of the reach of a receiver deep down the field and another that hit a defenders right in the mitts — the drive ended with a sack by junior Baylor Sandberg.

The Spartans punted to the Fallon 26.

The Wave went backward with a holding penalty and a short loss on a nice tackle by junior Matt Loyd, but Fallon escaped a big hole with a huge play.

Adams threw short to Moon on the left side, and his speed killed the defense with a 90-yard dagger just before the break with 30 seconds remaining in the half.

The extra point pushed the margin to 15 at 28-13.

In the third quarter, Spring Creek took the opening drive the distance.

Petersen used his legs for a first down, Reasbeck went for 18 yards after a penalty and set up a 4th-and-2.

Petersen extended the possession with a three-yard rush, and senior Klayten Piippo caught a seven-yard pass.

Senior Chace Valtiera broke free for 12 yards to the Fallon 28 and ran for another first down to the 18.

The drive was finished with an 18-yard strike from Petersen to Piippo, but the kick missed wide to the left.

From their own 25, the Wave went down the field.

After a first down at the 36, Moon took a swing pass to the Spartans’ 41.

Paul made a big play with a catch down the left sideline to the Spring Creek 5, and Jacks plunged home up the middle for a touchdown run — the PAT opening a 35-19 lead.

Spring Creek moved the ball to near midfield with a pass to Reasbeck, who worked back to the catch at the Fallon 47, and senior Jon Crawford-Wadley made a 23-yard reception as Petersen bought time.

Valtiera made a great effort and spun free for 11 yards, but the drive ended as a 4th-and-5 fell incomplete at the Greenwave 8.

Moon was a broken tackle away from making a 92-yard touchdown catch, picking up 18 yards.

The Spartans missed a surefire pick-six with a drop in the flat, Adams reversed field and gained 15 yards with his legs.

After going backward with a near lost fumble, Fallon struck on 3rd-and-15 — Sandberg hauling in a 59-yard touchdown catch and run down the left sideline.

With 10:10 remaining, the Spartans trailed 42-19 after the extra point.

Piippo picked up a first down at the Spring Creek 48, and Reasbeck moved the rock to the Fallon 30 with a catch on a cross — paying the price on the far sideline.

He was injured and taken off the field in the ambulance, the game delayed for a long time.

After the reset, Valtiera was dragged down for a loss and Petersen was sacked by Sandberg.

In 3rd-and-35, Fallon forced a fumble — junior Roland Gronin scooping and scoring on a 60-yard TD return.

The PAT made the score 49-19 with 8:02 on the clock.

Up Next

The Spartans will return two action in two weeks, playing on the road against Lowry at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in Winnemucca.