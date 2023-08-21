ELKO — In the first game of the season, the Elko football team showed some fight and big-play ability on offense, but Skyview showed plenty of grit itself.

After falling behind by two scores, the Hawks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and added a two-point conversion — taking a three-point lead with less than 40 seconds remaining in the game — and came from behind for a 29-26 victory over the Indians.

The Hawks scored the only points of the first half, building a 7-0 lead at the break.

But, Elko tied the game on a 70-yard touchdown pass from sophomore Ethan Kraintz to senior Preston Chamberlin — who reeled in the 20-yard throw with one hand and did the rest himself — breaking two tackles and rolling 50 yards after the catch.

Kraintz added the extra point and gridlocked the game 7-7.

With four minutes remaining in the third, senior Fernando Acosta put Indians on top with a rushing touchdown — Kraintz’s PAT opening a 14-7 advantage.

Elko kept its stranglehold on the frame with a 49-yard touchdown pass from Kraintz to senior Kian Stuart, who caught a slip screen to the left side around the line of scrimmage and did the rest with his legs — streaking down the left sideline with a convoy of blockers.

The extra point was missed, but the Indians led 20-7 with three minutes remaining in the third.

But, Skyview went down the field and threw a touchdown pass — the PAT pulling the Hawks within six at 20-14 with less than minute on the clock.

As the game went to the fourth, Kraintz tossed his third touchdown pass of the night — a bubble screen hauled in by senior Quentin Williams around the line of scrimmage.

Williams picked up good blocks by senior Osbaldo Luna and junior Shane Jensen and found nothing but free real estate in his path for a 74-yard catch-and-run.

The Indians lined up for a two-point conversion but were stopped, leading 26-14 with 11 minutes remaining.

However, the Hawks made it a one-score game with a touchdown pass and an extra point — pulling to within five at 26-21 with six minutes on the clock.

Elko was held scoreless over the last 11 minutes, which proved costly.

The defense could not stop Skyview, which advanced the ball to the 2-yard line and let the clock roll — not wanting to give the Indians any time to score.

Elko did not take a timeout, and the Hawks punched the ball across with about 35 seconds remaining.

Skyview also converted a two-point try, opening a three-point lead.

With its final gasps, three Elko passes fell incomplete and the fourth wound up in the hands of a Hawks player in the secondary — sealing Skyview’s 29-26 comeback victory.

As a team, the Indians racked up 414 yards of total offense — throwing for 222 yards and rushing for 192 on 31 carries.

Kraintz finished 6-for-16 and threw for 222 yards — averaging 37 yards per completion — with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He carried nine times for 39 yards.

On the ground, senior Eli Finlayson ran for 138 yards on 18 carries — including a 41-yarder.

Chamberlin caught three passes for 83 yards — including his 70-yard TD — and Williams brought in two balls for 89 yards and a 74-yard score.

Stuart’s lone reception went for a 49-yard touchdown.

In the backfield, Acosta only carried three times for 13 yards but scored from six-yards out.

Senior Jacob Aguirre ran once for two yards.

Defensively, senior Cael Sellers had himself a whale of a ballgame — recording a team-high 16 tackles and a half-sack.

In his first varsity start, sophomore Scotty Sellers made eight stops — senior Anthony Mosley tallying six tackles.

Junior Mando Herrera finished with five tackles, sophomore Coy Jones notched four stuffs in his first varsity start and the Indians gained three tackles apiece from senior Naul Rubio and sophomore Carter Kidwell in his first varsity contest.

Junior Joaquin Ruiz booked two tackles, and Elko’s defense was rounded out with a stop apiece for Luna, senior Andres Flores and senior Dayton McKnight.

ELKO 0 0 20 6 26 Total

SKYVIEW 0 7 7 15 29 Total

Up Next

The Indians (0-1) will play another non-league ballgame against a 5A North-Division III opponent when they face Douglas at 7 p.m. Friday, in Minden.