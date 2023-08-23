Related to this story

Hawks take out Indians late, 29-26

Hawks take out Indians late, 29-26

After falling behind by two scores, the Hawks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and added a two-point conversion — taking a three-point lea…

Indians look for strong rebound

Indians look for strong rebound

Elko will open the season in an out-of-state road trip against Skyview at 7 p.m. MST on Friday, in Nampa, Idaho, and play another road game ag…

Watch Now: Related Video

Simone Biles To Break 90-Year Record With 8th Championship Win