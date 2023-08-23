ELKO — The Elko football team — coming off a late collapse in a 29-26 to Skyview, in Nampa, Idaho — will travel for another road game in its first contest against a Nevada team.

At 7 p.m. Friday, the Indians (0-1) will look to even their record against 5A North — Division III program Douglas, in Minden.

The Tigers (1-0) are freshly removed from a 40-0 road beating of Argonaut (Jackson, California).

In the contest, Douglas put the outcome at hand with a 21-0 gut punch in the first quarter — leading 27-0 at the break.

In the second half, the Tigers tacked on six points in the third quarter and seven in the fourth.

Offensively, Douglas was balanced — throwing for 140 yards and rushing for 126 on 17 totes.

Junior quarterback Jackson Ovard completed 11-of-17 passes for 140 yards with two touchdowns and no picks.

On the ground, the Tigers were led by 118 yards on 12 carries by senior Connor Jackson — who scored four TDs.

The air attack was padded with an incredible day for senior Trace Estes, who hauled in seven balls for 111 yards and snagged two touchdowns.

Senior Kyle Koontz finished with three grabs for 31 yards.

Defensively, Douglas wreaked havoc.

Senior Cole Smalley tallied 10 tackles, senior Aaron Tekansik made seven stops and the Tigers gained six stops apiece from senior Zachary Westbrook and Koontz — posting a sack and 1.5 sacks, respectively.

Koontz also recovered a fumble, Westbrook forcing one loose ball.

Junior Evan Youmans and Estes each notched five tackles, Youmans pouncing on one fumble.

Altogether, Douglas forced four turnovers — recovering three fumbles and picking off one pass — Sage Adie jumping on a loose ball and junior Brenton Weston intercepting one pass.

As a team, the Tigers sacked Argonaut quarterback 4.5 times — senior Cole Smalley dragging down one sack.

In the 29-26 loss against Skyview, Elko did some good things on both sides of the ball.

As a team, the Indians racked up 414 yards of total offense — throwing for 222 yards and rushing for 192 on 31 carries.

Sophomore quarterback Ethan Kraintz finished 6-for-16 and threw for 222 yards — averaging 37 yards per completion — with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He carried nine times for 39 yards.

On the ground, senior Eli Finlayson ran for 138 yards on 18 carries — including a 41-yarder.

Senior Preston Chamberlin caught three passes for 83 yards — including his 70-yard TD — and senior Quentin Williams brought in two balls for 89 yards and a 74-yard score.

Senior Kian Stuart’s lone reception went for a 49-yard touchdown.

In the backfield, junior Fernando Acosta only carried three times for 13 yards but scored from six-yards out.

Senior Jacob Aguirre ran once for two yards.

Defensively, senior Cael Sellers had himself a whale of a ballgame — recording a team-high 16 tackles and a half-sack.

In his first varsity start, sophomore Scotty Sellers made eight stops — senior Anthony Mosley tallying six tackles.

Junior Mando Herrera finished with five tackles, sophomore Coy Jones notched four stuffs in his first varsity start and the Indians gained three tackles apiece from senior Naul Rubio and sophomore Carter Kidwell in his first varsity contest.

Junior Joaquin Ruiz booked two tackles, and Elko’s defense was rounded out with a stop apiece for Luna, senior Andres Flores and senior Dayton McKnight.

Game Time

The Indians (0-1) will look to match record with Douglas (1-0) following the game at 7 p.m. Friday, in Minden.