ELKO — It wasn’t always clean or pretty, but the Elko football team cruised to a double-up victory in its league and home opener.

On Friday, the Indians doubled up Fernley by a final score of 42-21.

After going 3-and-out on its first drive, Elko gained a 58-yard punt from senior Cael Sellers — pinning the Vaqueros at their own 5.

On Fernley’s second offensive play, senior Naul Rubio blew up the backfield and forced a fumble — Sellers jumping on the loose ball at the 3 for an easy scoop-and-score.

The extra point by sophomore Ethan Kraintz gave the Indians a 7-0 lead with 10:11 remaining in the first quarter.

After trading punts for the next three possessions, the Indians turned their third drive into points.

From its own 48, Elko earned a great catch-and-run from Sellers — who leaped high for a grab and broke a tackle — setting up shot at the Fernley 36.

Senior Quentin Williams moved the chains with a reverse to the 14, but the drive stalled after a holding penalty — the Indians settling for a 30-yard field goal by Kraintz for a 10-0 lead with 1:20 on the clock.

The Vaqueros gained a first down with an 18-yard run by junior quarterback Bryce Stephens, but Fernley went backward with a an illegal motion, a tackle for a loss by Sellers, a delay of game and an unsportsmanlike conduct call on the coaches.

On 3rd-and-31, the drive ended with a sack by junior Mando Herrera — sophomore Coy Jones returning the punt to midfield.

Senior Jacob Aguirre caught a pass across the middle and ran down the left sideline to the Fernley 21, and Rubio called his own number with a keeper to the 11.

Senior Eli Finlayson ran for seven yards, and the drive was capped with a three-yard touchdown pass from Kraintz to senior Preston Chamberlin — who Mossed his defender in the back of the end zone.

The Indians faked the extra point and were dragged down on the two-point attempt.

With 8:57 remaining in the half, Elko led 16-0.

Following a pair of first downs on runs by sophomore Keeshawn Love, Fernley’s drive ended in disaster — senior Christian Felix recovering a fumble on a pitch to the right.

From the Vaqueros’ 38, Finlayson received a handoff and threw downfield to Chamberlin for a 32-yard gain to the 6.

Finlayson plunged the middle for a 6-yard TD for his first score of the season.

The two-point conversion was unsuccessful, but Elko opened a 22-0 advantage with 5:37 on the clock.

Fernley’s next drive was stymied quickly, Elko gaining a pair of TFLs from senior Kian Stuart and sophomore Scott Sellers and a gang tackle by Finlayson, Cael Sellers and Jones.

The Indians moved from their own 22 to the Fernley 37 — benefiting from the running of Finlayson, a personal foul and a pair of catches from Chamberlin and Aguirre — but the drive crashed to a close with an interception by Fernley senior Garrett Harjo.

The Vaqueros turned the takeaway into points.

Stephens launched a deep pass down the right side to senior Diego Mendez at the Elko 20, the Indians moved the ball half the distance to the goal with a face mask and Harjo took a toss to the left for a 10-yard TD.

The PAT by sophomore Noah Spencer made the score 22-7 with 25 seconds remaining in the first half.

Aguirre recovered a Fernley fumble on the Vaqueros’ first drive of the third quarter, and Elko went 35 yards for a three-score lead.

Finlayson gained eight yards on two carries, and senior Fernando Acosta picked up a first down on the ground at the Vaqueros’ 22.

Rubio ran for 11 yards and a fresh set of downs, and Finlayson toted the rock twice — scoring on a seven-yard touchdown.

After a penalty, the extra point was added by Kraintz from the 8 for a 29-7 advantage with 9:05 remaining in the third quarter.

Fernley answered immediately, sophomore Joey Machado returning the kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.

The PAT brought the Vaqueros to within striking distance at 29-14.

Senior Rowan Remington recovered the onside kick at Elko’s 42, and Finlayson ran twice to the Fernley 45 and then gained another 11 with a run off the right side to the 34.

Rubio picked up five yards, and Elko caught Fernley with some misdirection — throwing the ball back to the left side to Stuart for a 29-yard touchdown reception.

The extra point was missed, but the Indians led 35-14 with 6:33 remaining in the third.

But, Fernley came back with a 70-yard answer.

From their 30, the Vaqueros gained 15 yards on a pass interference call and another on a personal foul.

Love ran three times to the Indians’ 20, Harjo gained 11 yards on a toss to the left to the Elko 9 and Love moved the rock to the 6.

Sophomore lineman Xavier Phillips saved the drive with a fumble recovery, and a touchdown run by Stephens was called back due to assisting the ball carrier.

But, sophomore Riley McCullar took the ball to paydirt with a toss to the left from eight yards.

The extra point made the score 35-21 with 2:33 remaining in the third.

The Vaqueros recovered the onside kick, and Love broke a run to the Elko 11 — Williams making a TD-saving tackle.

But, the Indians stiffened — dropping Love after a three-yard run, Cael Sellers earning a TFL and Mendez gaining seven yards on 3rd-and-11.

On 4th-and-4, the Vaqueros attempted a field goal but pushed the kick wide to the right.

Elko gained a pair of first downs on their next drive — both coming on the ground by Rubio — but punted to the Fernley 19.

Stephens picked up a first down with a bootleg to the left, and moved the chains once again with an encroachment penalty by the Indians.

But, Cael Sellers and Finlayson combined tor a tackle in the backfield — Finlayson adding a sack.

On 3rd-and-13, Cael Sellers broke up a pass down the right sideline, and Finlayson forced a turnover on downs with a tackle on a short gain.

From the Fernley 40, the Indians marched down the field on great runs by Acosta — who carried three times for 35 yards — cutting, breaking tackles and spinning his way to the 5.

But, Elko was dragged down for a loss, threw incomplete, broke the huddle with 12 players and turned the ball over on downs with an incomplete pass.

The Vaqueros’ drive came crashing to a close with an interception by Jones at the Fernley 17.

Acosta gained nine yards on two carries, Finlayson set up 1st-and-goal at the 5 and the drive was capped with a three-yard TD run by Rubio with eight seconds on the clock.

Kraintz’s PAT gave the Indians a 42-21 victory over the Vaqueros in the 3A North opener for both teams.

Finlayson led Elko with 115 rushing yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns — also tossing a 32-yard pass — and Rubio followed with 66 yards and a TD on 11 attempts.

Kraintz completed 6-of-15 passes for 97 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Acosta gained 41 yards on seven totes.

Chamberlin caught three passes for 41 yards and scored a touchdown, Aguirre’s two receptions went for 40 yards and Stuart’s lone grab was a 29-yard touchdown.

Williams posted a 19-yard rush, and Cael Sellers notched a 19-yard grab.

Defensively, Cael Sellers tallied a team-high 10 tackles and scored a three-yard touchdown return on a fumble recovery.

The Indians gained seven stops apiece from Scott Sellers, Stuart and Felix — who also jumped on a loose ball — and Herrera finished with six tackles and a sack.

Rubio posted five stuffs and forced a fumble, Aguirre recorded five tackles and a recovery and Finlayson added five stops and a sack.

Junior Joaquin Ruiz and Williams notched five stops each, senior Anthony Trujillo and Jones closed with four tackles apiece — Jones also picking off a pass — and sophomore Carter Kidwell turned in three tackles.

Senior Dayton McKnight and Acosta each made two tackles, and the defense was capped with a stop apiece for Remington, senior Osbaldo Luna, senior Joel Christensen, senior Anthony Mosley sophomore Jake Carsrud and senior Danny Marquez.

Up Next

The Indians (1-2 overall, 1-0 in league) will hit the road for the third time in four games and play a 3A North contest against the Vikings (1-2 overall, 0-1 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in South Tahoe, California.

The Vikings were annihilated in their league opener 48-0 by the Greenwave (2-1 overall, 1-0 in league) in Fallon.