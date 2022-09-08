Indians face winless Panthers on road

ELKO — On paper, the Elko football team should walk out of Friday’s road game with a victory.

But, contests aren’t always scripted.

At 7 p.m. Friday, the Indians (2-1) will face winless North Valleys (0-2), in Reno.

The Panthers were shellacked 39-6 in their season opener at Galena but bounced back with a closer contest in a 34-27 road defeat in Spring Creek.

Perhaps, the first taste of home cooking and a hunger for a W will be what North Valleys needs for a victory.

Ivan Ortiz has been the Panthers’ biggest offensive weapon, rushing 30 times for 170 yards — breaking out with a 22-carry, 151-yard and four-touchdown night against Spring Creek.

Sophomore quarterback Isaac McBride has not complete a pass (0-for-2) but has rushed for 110 yards on 16 attempts; going for 92 yards on 10 totes versus the Spartans — also hauling in one pass for nine yards.

Junior wide receiver Jason Liddicoat has six carried for 65 yards and one reception for eight yards.

Senior Zachary Guzman has 32 yards on seven carries, and Nathan Stack has packed the ball seven times for 30 yards — topping the anemic receiving game with two receptions for 14 yards.

Defensively, senior middle linebacker Jeremiah McBride has tallied a team-high 19 tackles — 17 solo — sophomore linebacker Jarod Vann has notched 15 stuffs (12 solo) and sophomore Hector Nunez has posted 14 stops (12 solo) and a sack.

Sophomore nose guard Landon Marshall has plugged the middle with 10 tackles, and senior defensive end Lane Cox tops the team with four of his eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage — including 3.5 sacks.

For the Indians, junior running back Eli Finlayson has ran for 509 yards on 54 carries — averaging 9.4 yards per touch — with a team-high eight rushing TDs.

Senior quarterback Justus Nielsen has carried 45 times for 250 yards with three touchdowns, completing 53% of his passes for 247 yards with four TDs and two interceptions.

Junior Fernando Acosta has seen an increase in his role, rushing for 104 yards on 19 totes with a score.

Junior Jacob Aguirre has packed the ball six times for 22 yards with a touchdown.

In the passing game, junior Preston Chamberlin leads the Indians in receptions (six), receiving yard (156) and touchdown grabs (three).

Junior Cael Sellers — in two games — has four catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.

He has also thrown a 25-yard touchdown pass on his lone attempt of the year.

Senior Ayden Whiting has four receptions for 35 yards, Aguirre has caught two balls for 29 yards and senior Alex Apodaca has three snags for 19 yards.

Aguirre paces the defense with 17 tackles (14 solo), and junior Quentin Williams has 16 stops (13 unassisted).

Senior Mason Chacon, junior Christian Felix, junior Hyde Chacon and Finlayson have each totaled 14 tackles — Hyde Chacon making 13 solo stuffs and Felix and Finlayson each notching 11 unassisted stops.

Sellers has 13 tackles (10 solo) and Apodaca and junior Rowan Remington have made nine solo stops apiece — rounding out the double-digit tackles with 10 each.

As a team, Elko has mounted 13 sacks — Finlayson leading the way with 2.5 sacks.

Mason Chacon, senior Alex Luna and Sellers have two sacks each.

Senior Alex Salaz has 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble, and senior Ayden Rodriguez has one sack.

The Indians have forced six turnovers — recovering four fumbles and picking off a pair of passes.

Junior Naul Rubio and Aguirre each have one INT, and Luna, junior Kian Stuart, Sellers and Chamberlin have pounced one on loose ball apiece.

Whiting has served Elko well on special teams; returning three kicks for 141 yards and two punts for 14 yards.

On extra points, Hyde Chacon is a perfect 2-for-2 on PATs.

