ELKO — The Elko football team has shown glimpses and signs of success, but the bottom line is that the Indians are 0-2.

On Friday, Elko — after a 29-26 road loss to Skyview, in Nampa, Idaho — dropped a 14-9 loss to Douglas, in Minden.

Against the Tigers — which are a big team across the board, primarily up front — the Indians had a hard time moving the football with regularity.

In the first half, Elko scored all of its points — six coming on a trick play.

On a double pass, senior Cael Seller launched a deep ball to senior Preston Chamberlin for a 46-yard touchdown — the Indians’ lone TD of the game — on his lone attempt of the contest.

Elko had another touchdown on the ground by senior quarterback Naul Rubio, but a penalty took the points off the board — the Indians settling for a field goal by sophomore Ethan Kraintz.

At QB, Kraintz completed 7-of-13 passes for 79 yards with an interception — going for minus-eight yards on five runs.

Rubio finished 2-for-5 for 27 yards and also tossed a pick, carrying twice for 16 yards.

On the ground, Elko’s line was overmatched — the Indians averaging 3.2 yards per carry on 32 totes.

Senior Eli Finlayson was held in check with 52 yards on 18 attempts — including a run of 14 yards — and junior Fernando Acosta ran for 24 yards on only four carries.

Senior Kian Stuart picked up 12 yards on his only tote, and Sellers gained seven yards on his lone attempt.

Senior Quentin Williams was held for no-gain on his only try.

Through the air, Chamberlin finished with a team-high 58 yards on two catches — one going for the 46-yard TD.

Sellers also chipped in 53 yards on two receptions — taking one for a 32-yard gain — and senior Jacob Aguirre pulled down a team-high four balls for 26 yards.

Senior Rowan Remington added a nine-yard reception, and Williams posted a six-yard grab.

Despite the shortcomings of the offense, Elko came to life late with a potential game-winning drive and moved the ball down the field but essentially gave away the game with one of several snaps that sailed over the quarterbacks’ heads for a huge loss at a critical juncture.

Defensively, Elko played a tough game — giving up 302 yards of total offense.

Douglas gained 181 yards on the ground and 121 through the air.

Senior Connor Jackson carried 24 times for 111 yards and scored a touchdown, and senior Trace Estes pulled in four passes for 96 yards and a TD.

Junior quarterback Jackson Ovard completed six-of-8 passes for 121 yards — averaging 20.12 yards per completion — with a touchdown and an INT.

Rubio led the Indians with nine tackles, senior Anthony Mosley followed with eight stops and Stuart added seven tackles and recovered a fumble.

Junior Mando Herrera tallied six tackles, Aguirre and Sellers notched five stops apiece and the Indians gained four tackles each from senior Dayton McKnight and Williams — who returned an interception 24 yards late in the first half.

Sophomore Scott Sellers and Kraintz made three stops each, and sophomore Carter Kidwell added two tackles.

The defense was capped with a tackle apiece for Remington, sophomore Jake Carsrud, senior Riken Still, junior Joaquin Ruiz, senior Anthony Trujillo, Chamberlin and sophomore Coy Jones.

Up Next

The Indians (0-2) — after a bye week — will play their first game with postseason implications in their home and 3A North opener against Fernley at 7 p.m. Sept. 8, at Warrior Field.