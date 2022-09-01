Indians host 3A North opener versus Truckee

ELKO — After a home game and a road contest, the stretch of the schedule that counts for the Elko football team starts at 7 p.m. Friday.

In their season opener, the Indians fought fire with fire early against Skyview (Nampa, Idaho) and pulled away with a dominating performance for a 61-35 victory.

But, Elko took a step backward in its second game — opening a 20-16 lead but being outscored 22-6 in the second half in a 38-26 loss to Melba, in Idaho.

Truckee has opened the season with a 2-0 record, defeating a pair of California teams — one at home and the other on the road.

The Wolverines beat Colfax 30-6, in Truckee, and edged East Nicolaus 19-14, in Nicolaus.

On the year, senior quarterback Julian Hall has completed 24-of-37 passes for 293 yards with a touchdown and no picks.

He has carried eight times for 29 yards and a TD.

Junior Luke Trotter has rushed for 118 yards on 24 totes, hauling in four passes for 57 yards.

Senior Dylan Sumner tops the team with four rushing touchdowns with 59 yards on 14 attempts and is also Truckee’s leading receiver, catching 10 passes for 115 yards.

Junior Miles Kelly-Caruthers has ran for 46 yards on just three carries and scored once.

Sophomore Joe Birnbaum has carried 11 times for 37 yards and has three receptions for 36 yards.

Junior Max Ellermeyer has snagged two balls for 32 yards, junior Alfonso Ayala has four catches for 28 yards and senior Kellen Hourigan’s lone reception was a 25-yarder.

At middle linebacker, Ellermeyer paces Truckee’s defense with 25 tackles, three for losses, two forced fumbles, a recovery and a pick.

Senior defensive end Julian Magana has 18 tackles — two for losses — and a fumble recovery.

Senior linebacker Donivan Lopez mas made 16 tackles, and senior safety Reed Loper has 14 tackles and an interception.

Senior linebacker Wyatt Wichert has notched 11 stops, an INT and has recovered a fumble — Kelly-Caruthers, at free safety, also posting 11 tackles and a pick.

Senior corner Jake Solberg nears double digits with eight stuffs.

Senior cornerback Colton Knotts has one pick, and senior tackle Matthew has caused one fumble.

Elko goes as junior running back Eli Finlayson goes.

He leads the team with 366 rushing yards on 36 carries — better than 10 yards per touch — and paces the offense with six rushing scores.

Senior quarterback Justus Nielsen has rushed 33 times for 165 yards and a touchdown.

With his arm, Nielsen is 11-of-22 for 198 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

The Indians’ big-play receiver has been junior Preston Chamberlin, who leads the teams in catches, yards and touchdown grabs with five snags for 137 yards and two TDs.

In his first season of varsity ball, junior Fernando Acosta has carried for 67 yards on eight attempts with a TD.

Despite missing last week’s game with an injury, junior Cael Sellers has two catches for 35 yards and a touchdown — also throwing for a 25-yard TD on his only attempt of the season and running once for seven yards.

Fellow junior Jacob Aguirre’s lone catch was the 25-yard touchdown from Sellers, and senior Alex Apodaca has three receptions for 19 yards.

Senior Ayden Whiting — who missed the first game of the year — notched a seven-yard catch last week.

Junior Quentin Williams ran for a 20-yard gain on his lone carry of the year, and junior Marco Romero has 12 yards on three rushes.

Senior Mason Chacon leads Elko’s defense with 12 tackles and two sacks, Williams also posting 12 stops and blocking two field goals.

Juniors Hyde Chacon and Christian Felix each have 11 stuffs — tallying a half-sack apiece — and Finlayson and Apodaca both near double digits with nine tackles.

Finlayson is tied for second on the roster with 1.5 sacks, matching the total of senior Alex Luna — who has made the Indians’ only fumble recovery.

Aguirre and Chamberlin have each mounted eight tackles, Aguirre also returning an interception 40 yards and Chamberlin notching a half-sack.

Romero and Sellers have seven stops apiece; Romero adding a half-sack and Sellers blocking a kick.

Game Time

After the Indians hung tough for a 14-13 road victory last season, Truckee will have revenge on its mind at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field, in the 3A North opener for both teams.

At halftime, Elko will honor its Hall of Fame inductees — 10 of them for the Class of 2022.