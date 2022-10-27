Indians host Colts in first round

ELKO — A lot is at stake in the first round of the 3A North football playoffs.

The continuation of a season, a trip to Truckee, bragging rights — name it.

At 1 p.m. Friday, No. 3 Elko (8-2 overall, 4-1 in league) will host No. 6 Wooster (5-4 overall, 3-2 in league) at Warrior Field — the respective programs led by coaches with a history.

For the third time, Elko head coach Luke Sellers will square off against younger brother Bo Sellers — the head coach of the Colts.

In previous meetings, the Indians have claimed both matchups — earning a 20-13 road victory in 2016 and shutting out Wooster 20-0 at home the next season in 2017.

As for the upcoming installment of the rivalry, the Colts went 3-2 in the 3A North-West.

Wooster opened its conference slate with a 32-23 road victory over Sparks and added a 27-13 home win over South Tahoe before getting blitzed by Truckee in a 47-12 home loss.

On the road, the Colts answered with a 56-6 victory over North Valleys but once again followed a win with a defeat — losing 23-14 at Hug to close the regular season.

Junior quarterback Carlos Lopez has completed 39-of-81 passes for 700 yards with eight touchdowns against six interceptions.

With his feet, he has rushed for 142 yards and two TDs on 57 attempts.

The Colts are led in the backfield by 539 rushing yards on 104 carries and seven scores from senior Ivan Strunk, who also has three catches for 28 yards.

On the outside, junior Dominick Espinosa has been a weapon — leading the Colts in virtually every receiving category with 20 catches for 504 yards — 25.2 yards per reception — and seven TDs.

Junior Ethan Yeh has ran 46 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

Senior Morgan Johns has nine receptions for 141 yards and a tuddy, while junior Cesar Benavides has 10 grabs for 102 yards and six rushed for 31 yards and a TD.

Junior Gabe Cartagena posts nine rushes for 54 yards and a touchdown, and senior lineman Jose Vazquez caps the offensive scoring for the Colts with a 12-yard touchdown catch.

Strunk paces Wooster’s defense with 73 tackles and is tied for the team high with 5.5 sacks — forcing and recovering a fumble — and Lopez ranks second with 55 stops, a forced fumble and an interception.

Senior Luc Koch has 41 stuffs and shares the roster lead with Strunk on 5.5 sacks, and Benavides has tallied 36 tackles, four sacks, a recovery and has forced a team-high three loose balls.

Johns also has 36 tackles, two sacks and has caused a pair of fumbles — Espinosa also recording 36 stops.

Junior Jake Church has 33 tackles, a pick, a forced fumble and a recovery.

Junior Julio Olivarez has notched 23 stuffs and forced a fumble, and senior Angel Artiga Reyes has booked 20 stops and a recovery.

Junior Gilbert Lopez adds 12 tackles and an INT, and the double-digit tacklers for the Colts are rounded off by 11 stops apiece for junior James Traversie and sophomore Aiden McElveney — who has two sacks.

As a team, Wooster has forced seven turnovers — four fumble recoveries and three picks.

The Indians enter the postseason on the heels of a 38-0 road win over Spring Creek in a blizzard.

Elko is led by 1,162 rushing yards from sophomore Eli Finlayson on 144 attempts — averaging 8.1 yards per touch — with 12 touchdowns.

He also has a 44-yard touchdown reception and has completed a six-yard pass in his lone attempt.

Senior quarterback Justus Nielsen has completed 46-of-98 passes for 745 yards with nine touchdowns versus five picks, also running 113 times for 616 yards and 10 scores.

Junior running back Fernando Acosta has emerged as a force with an increased role, rushing for 542 yards on 88 totes with eight TDs.

In the passing game, junior Preston Chamberlin tops the roster with 16 catches for 365 yards and is tied for the team high with four TD grabs.

Junior Cael Sellers has 13 receptions for 236 yards and one touchdown, and he has tossed two touchdowns in two tries — throwing for 101 yards — and carried five times for 37 yards.

Junior Jacob Aguirre has three catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns, also scoring twice on the ground with 16 carries for 96 yards.

Elko’s scoring is capped by a TD catch for senior Mason Chacon, who has two grabs for 44 yards.

Defensively, Sellers tops the team with 51 tackles and shares the team lead with two interceptions — adding three sacks and a pair of fumble recoveries.

Aguirre has 43 stops, two picks and a sack — junior Christian Felix recording 42 stuffs, a recovery and a half-sack.

Juniors Naul Rubio and Quentin Williams have 38 tackles each; Rubio notching a pick, a recovery and a sack — Williams intercepting two passes.

Senior Alex Salaz has 36 stops, 1.5 sacks and a 27-yard pick-six — Chacon tallying 33 stuffs and a team-high four sacks.

Senior Cai Alvarado has made 31 tackles, two recoveries and an INT, and Finlayson has 27 stops, 2.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries — taking one 44 yards to the house.

Junior Marco Romero has 25 tackles, a half-sack and a team-high four recoveries.

Both junior Hyde Chacon and senior Ayden Rodriguez have booked 22 stuffs — Rodriguez posting a sack and Chacon adding a half-sack — and Rodriguez has jumped on a loose ball.

Senior Alex Apodaca and junior Kian Stuart have 21 tackles each; Stuart recovering a pair of fumbles and Apodaca picking off a pass.

Junior Anthony Mosely has recorded 20 stops, and junior Rowan Remington has 17 tackles.

Senior Carter Johnson has 12 tackles, and the double-digit tacklers are capped with 10 stops apiece for junior Danny Marquez and Chamberlin — who has a half-sack and a fumble recovery.

Game Time

The No. 3 Indians (8-2 overall, 4-1 in league) will host the No. 6 Colts (5-4 overall, 3-2 in league) in the first round of the 3A North playoffs at 1 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.