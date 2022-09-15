Indians host Hawks

ELKO — Coming off a 44-0 mercy-rule shutout victory on the road over North Valleys, the Elko football team will play another 3A North crossover contest against Hug.

The Hawks (2-1 overall) were on a bye week and lost last their last game 41-28 at home against Spring Creek.

Hug opened its 3A North slate with a 63-0 victory over Dayton, which has since folded on its season.

Senior quarterback Nicholas McBride had completed 30-of-55 passes for 535 yards with four touchdowns against three interceptions, also rushing 13 times for 29 yards and another TD.

Senior Connor Humphreys has been explosive for the Hawks, carrying 23 times for 296 yards and eight touchdowns — averaging nearly 13 yards per touch — and catching nine passes for 150 yards with two touchdown grabs.

Senior Deandre Coprich has been Hug’s thunder to Humphreys’ lightning, racking up 271 rushing yards on 26 carries — posting more than 10 yards per attempt — and scoring four times.

Senior Matai Masina has paced the receiving corps with 12 receptions and 233 yards with one touchdown.

Senior back Donovon Phothisane has carried 15 times for 112 yards and two TDs, junior Saili Aonga notching four catches for 111 yards and two scores of his own.

Senior Alix Gudino has 10 rushes for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, senior Matthew Kurtz has tallied a team-high 18 tackles — four for losses — and senior Fidel Padilla has 15 stops.

Aonga has booked 13 stuffs — four behind the line of scrimmage and one sack — and senior Kepueli Malafu also has double-digit tackles with 12.

The Hawks have forced seven turnovers; recovering four fumbles — one each for junior Xander Humphreys, junior Kalum Fortune, Aonga and Kurtz — and intercepting three passes (one apiece by Phothisane, Connor Humphreys and Masina).

Connor Humphreys, Padilla, junior Nasoni Puteni and Kurtz have each forced one fumble.

On special teams, Connor Humphreys has made six of 13 point-after-tries.

For Elko, the offense has been led by the one-two punch of senior quarterback Justus Nielsen and junior running back Eli Finlayson.

Finlayson has amassed 627 rushing yards on 63 carries — nearly 10 yards per touch — and has scored nine touchdowns.

Nielsen has completed 17-of-35 passes for 252 yards with five touchdowns and two picks, also using his legs for 288 yards on 48 attempts with three scores.

Junior Fernando Acosta has emerged with a nice change of pace to Finlayson in the backfield, going for 146 yards on 26 rushes and scoring two TDs.

On the outside, junior Preston Chamberlin has a team-high six grabs for a roster-best 156 yards and a team-high three touchdown snags through three games — sitting out last week.

Junior Jacob Aguirre has three catches for 105 yards and a pair of TDs — including a 76-yard score on a fake punt against the Panthers — and he has carried eight times for 50 yards with two scores.

Senior Ayden Whiting has six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown, junior Cael Sellers also posting 92 receiving yards on four receptions with a TD.

Sellers has only thrown two passes on the season, both going for scores and totaling 101 yards.

Elko’s defense is topped by 25 tackles from junior Christian Felix.

Senior Mason Chacon and Aguirre each have 19 stops, junior Quentin Williams has tallied 17 stuffs and Finlayson and Sellers have notched 16 tackles each.

Juniors Hyde Chacon and Rowan Remington have 14 stops apiece, junior Marco Romero has made 13 tackles and the Indians have gained 11 stuffs apiece from senior Alex Salaz, junior Naul Rubio and senior Alex Apodaca.

The double-digit tacklers are rounded out by 10 each for senior Cai Alvarado and senior Alex Luna.

As a group, Elko has made 14 sacks — Finlayson leading the team 2.5 sacks.

Mason Chacon and Luna has two sacks apiece, Salaz has added 1.5 and Rubio and senior Ayden Rodriguez have booked one apiece.

Like the Hawks, the Indians have also forced seven takeaways — three INTs and four fumbles.

Rubio, Aguirre and Sellers each have a pick — Sellers’ going 21 yards for a touchdown — and Sellers, Luna, junior Kian Stuart and Chamberlin have each recovered a loose ball.

Hyde Chacon has made both of his extra points on special teams.

Game Time

The Indians (3-1 overall, 2-0 against 3A North) will host the Hawks (2-1 overall, 1-1 against 3A North) at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.