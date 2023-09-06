ELKO — The Elko football team hopes there will be nothing like some home cooking.

After starting the season 0-2 with a pair of road losses, the Indians will play their first home game of the season in their 3A North home opener.

At 7 p.m. Friday, Elko (0-2) will host Fernley (1-1) at Warrior Field.

The Vaqueros dropped their season opener 7-0 in a non-league contest at home against Bishop Union (California) but followed with a slim victory of 23-20 over Wooster — which is now in the 5A North-Division III — in Reno.

As for the Indians, they are coming off a bye week after coming up short in a 14-9 battle against Douglas on Aug. 25, in Minden.

At quarterback, sophomore Ethan Kraintz is 13-for-29 for 301 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions — carrying 14 times for 31 yards.

Senior Naul Rubio has completed 2-of-5 passes for 27 yards with one pick, rushing twice for 16 yards.

In his lone attempt of the year, senior Cael Sellers launched a 46-yard touchdown on a double pass.

On the ground, senior Eli Finlayson has charged the Indians with 190 rushing yards on 36 carries.

Senior Preston Chamberlin has led Elko’s passing attack with 141 receiving yards on five catches — two of which have gone for TDs — and senior Quentin Williams has snagged three passes for 95 yards and a 74-yard touchdown.

Sellers has caught two balls for 53 yards and senior Kian Stuart’s only reception was a 50-yard touchdown.

In the backfield, senior Fernando Acosta has ran the ball well in limited opportunities with 37 yards on seven totes with a score.

Senior Jacob Aguirre has tallied four receptions for 26 yards, and senior Rowan Remington rounds out Elko’s catches with a nine-yard grab.

Stuart’s only carry was a 12-yard gain, Sellers has a seven-yard tote to his credit and Aguirre’s lone attempt on the ground went for two yards.

Defensively, Sellers paces the Indians with 21 tackles and a half-sack.

Senior Anthony Mosley has 14 tackles, Rubio has notched 12 stops and sophomore Scotty Sellers and junior Mando Herrera round out the double-digit tacklers with 11 apiece.

Stuart has made seven tackles and recovered a fumble.

Sophomores Coy Jones and Carter Kidwell and Aguirre have posted five stops each.

Williams has four tackles and an interception for a 24-yard return, and junior Joaquin Ruiz and Kraintz have three stuffs apiece to close out the defensive players with multiple tackles.

Game Time

The Indians (0-2) will look for their first win of the season in their home and 3A North opener against Fernley (1-1) at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.