ELKO — In 2022, the Elko football had a successful season — going 9-3 overall and 4-1 in league play of the Division 3A North-East.

Bu, the Indians’ year came crashing to a close with a 21-14 road loss in the second round of the playoffs to Truckee — which Elko beat 43-11 at home early in the season — after shutting out Wooster 36-0 in the first round.

For the 2023 campaign, Elko brings back 24 seniors in a win-now effort.

“Early on, we know a lot of our skill-position players,” said head coach Luke Sellers. “But, our line — even with quite a few seniors — is pretty inexperienced.”

The Indians have plenty of contributing performers back on both sides of the football.

Offense

Offensively, Elko welcomes back its workhorse — senior Eli Finlayson.

Over the course of the past two seasons, nobody has done more with the rock than Finlayson — who amassed 1,398 rushing yards as a junior with 14 rushing touchdowns and also caught two passes for 46 yards with a 44-yard touchdown.

As a sophomore, he ran for 1,169 yards and 22 TDs and snagged five balls for 63 yards and two TDs.

In the backfield, fellow senior Fernando Acosta should provide a nice one-two punch after rushing for 553 yards with eight scores as a junior.

Sellers also thinks sophomore Coy Jones could see some carries in the ground game.

In the passing game, senior Preston Chamberlin could provide big plays and production — leading the team with 22 catches, 488 yards and five TDs in his junior year.

Now-senior Cael Sellers reeled in 17 passes for 272 yards with two TDs as a junior and will be joined on the outside by senior Osbaldo Luna, who caught one pass for 28 yards last season.

Sophomore Scotty Sellers will also see time at tight end.

At Z, the flankers include seniors Kian Stuart and Rowan Remington.

Coach Sellers also thinks seniors Dayton McKnight and speedster Tyler Wiseman can make plays in the passing attack.

As for the passing game, Elko must replace graduated quarterback Justus Nielsen — who threw for 993 yards with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions and ran for 762 yards and 12 scores — the duties currently shared by senior Naul Rubio and sophomore Ethan Kraintz.

As a junior, Rubio was 3-for-8 for 26 yards with an interception and carried 12 times for seven yards.

In his freshman year, Kraintz guided Elko’s JV to a perfect 9-0 record with a 6-0 mark against conference opponents — leading an offense that averaged more than 45 points per game.

“Both of the quarterbacks are really smart, and we trust them with what we are going to do,” coach Sellers said. “They can complement one another, and we can use them to give our running backs some help as well.”

Up front, the Indians bring back two starters from last year — seniors Andres Flores and Breaden Raddatz — graduating Ayden Rodriguez, Luke Bennett and Alex Luna.

Flores is expected to play at right guard, Raddatz moving from left tackle to the right side this season.

At center, Sellers thinks the snaps will be handled by sophomore Raymond Bowser.

“Replacing the Offensive Lineman of the Year (Rodriguez) is tough. Our line will be by-committee,” coach Sellers said.

He thinks seniors Anthony Mosley, Marcus Rodriguez, Braydyn Berry, Riken Still and junior Shane Jensen are in good competitions, will see time and contribute on the line.

Defense

Defensively, the Indians should be strong — returning the bulk of their starters from the 2022 season.

Sellers plans to play Rubio at one end and either Remington or Chamberlin on the other when they are not playing at linebacker.

As juniors, Rubio made 46 tackles, two sacks, recovered two fumbles and picked off a pass — Remington notching stops and Chamberlin recording 15 stuffs, a half-sack and an interception.

At the tackles, Sellers expects to play Finlayson and Stuart.

Stuart tallied 34 tackles, two sacks and pounced on three loose balls.

Finlayson booked 33 tackles, 2-1/2 sacks and two fumble recoveries — taking one 40 yards for a touchdown.

Elko is really solid at linebacker, bringing back its top-two tacklers in Cael Sellers and senior Jacob Aguirre.

As juniors, Cael Sellers mounted a team-high 64 tackles, 3-1/2 sacks, three fumble recoveries and two picks — returning one 21 yards for a TD.

Aguirre posted 56 tackles, two sacks and picked off a pair of passes.

At middle backer, the Indians will bring back senior Christian Felix — who made 49 tackles, a sack and recovered a fumble as a junior before tearing his ACL in the 36-0 playoff win over Wooster.

In the secondary, the Indians have a solid corner in senior Quentin Williams — another three-year starter.

As a junior, he tallied 49 stops and two INTs.

He will be joined Wiseman and McKnight, who posted 11 and nine tackles, respectively, last year.

Sellers also plans on getting reps for Jones and fellow sophomore Carter Kidwell.

Strengths

“I think our strength is our defense, we return the most there,” said coach Sellers. “Those guys click well together.”

Improvements

“We aren’t super huge and we don’t have a lot of experience on the offensive line,” he said. “We have to block and tackle better than our opponents. We will need to use proper angles and quickness.”

Season Openers

Elko will open the season in an out-of-state road trip against Skyview at 7 p.m. MST on Friday, in Nampa, Idaho, and play another road game against 5A North-Division III program Douglas at 7 p.m. Aug. 25, in Minden.

Home Opener

The Indians will open league play of the 3A North against Fernley at 7 p.m. Sept. 8, at Warrior Field.

2022 Elko football season highlights Justus Nielsen Preston Chamberlin Christian Felix, Cael Sellers Cai Alvarado Ayden Whiting Justus Nielsen, Ei Finlayson, Ayden Rodriguez Jake Carsrud Preston Chamberlin Alex Salaz Alex Apodaca Dayton McKnight Fernando Acosta Justus Nielsen Cael Sellers Mason Chacon Alex Salaz Quentin Williams Cael Sellers Eli Finlayson