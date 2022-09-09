Indians mercy-rule Panthers, 44-0

RENO — The Elko football team used some trick plays early and got stronger throughout Friday night on the road, enforcing the mercy rule in the first half in a 44-0 victory over North Valleys.

The Panthers’ first possession ended in disaster.

After a tackle in the backfield by junior Hyde Chacon for a 4-yard loss, junior Cael Sellers put the Indians on the board — intercepting a third-down pass and returning 21 yards for a pick-six.

Junior Eli Finlayson took the handoff on the two-point conversion off the right side and strolled in untouched.

North Valleys began their second possession on its own 25, advancing to the 37 on a 15-yard carry by senior Zachary Guzman.

Junior Ivan Ortiz rushed for 18 yards to the Elko 49, and then the radio feed retired like Tom Brady — only to come back after the Panthers turned the ball over on downs at the Indians’ 44.

The Indians’ first possession appeared to be a bust as well.

Appearances can be tricky, so can Elko.

Elko committed a hold and marched back to the 34, but a pass sailed incomplete and the Indians took a sack — setting up a 3rd-and-30 — and a deep shot fell harmlessly to the ground.

But, Sellers faked the punt, rolled left and threw a pass to around midfield to junior Jacob Aguirre — who Mossed a defender and ran the final 40-plus yards after the catch for a 76-yard touchdown.

The conversion was successful, opening a 16-0 lead.

Sellers booted the kickoff into the end zone for a touchback, but the Panthers gained a first down on 3rd-and-10 with a 17-yard catch by senior Nathaniel Monticelli to the 37-yard line.

A drop down the field on a high-arching rainbow hurt North Valleys dearly, and the Panthers were ruled for a penalty.

On 3rd-and-20, the Panthers were called for a hold — nullifying a catch to the 36.

The Indians declined the flag and went back to receive, luckily getting the ball back after fumbling on the punt return — ruled down by contact.

The first snap of the possession was also put on the carpet, and the Panthers gave up 15 yards of ground with a face mask.

Elko tore off another gimmick play, running a double pass — senior lineman Alex Luna lining up as an eligible receiver and tossing deep to junior Ayden Whiting to the North Valleys 7.

Whiting also snagged a five-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Justus Nielsen, Finlayson adding the conversion for a 24-0 lead with 1:24 on the first-quarter clock — the game riddled with penalties — a period that lasted nearly 40 minutes.

The Panthers, on 3rd-and-5 from around their own 45, threw an incomplete pass that was tipped by Aguirre.

From the Elko 15, the Indians went backward two yards with big pressure — Finlayson gaining about three or four yards.

Facing a 3rd-and-9, a motion penalty placed the Indians in a 3rd-and-14 from the 11.

Nielsen scrambled and broke free with a nifty run, eluding numerous defenders — splitting a pair — and racing all the way to the North Valleys 47.

Finlayson bulled his way for 11 yards on two carries and a fresh set of downs at the Panthers’ 36, then carried for about seven yards to the 29 — another personal foul for a late hit out of bounds — moving the ball half the distance inside the 15.

Junior Fernando Acosta broke tackles up the gut and ran for eight yards, then took the next run six yards for a touchdown — Finlayson plunging across on the conversion for a 32-0 lead with 7:39 remaining in the half.

Guzman gained a pair of first downs for the Panthers, who reached Elko’s side of midfield for the second time of the half.

A 15-yard penalty by the Indians pushed the ball to the 27, and Guzman broke a 17-yard carry to inside the Elko 5.

But, the Panthers went backward on consecutive snaps — Finlayson, Sellers and junior Christian Felix wreaking havoc in the North Valleys backfield.

From the 16, a 3rd-and-goal fell incomplete — Monticelli pleading his case that he caught the ball.

On 4th-and-goal, junior Alex Salaz tipped the pass away — Elko taking over on downs.

Finlayson burst the distance on the first snap of the drive, going 84 yards for a running-clock TD — hitting the second level and putting everyone in his rear-view mirror.

The conversion was unsuccessful, but the game went to 38-0 with 1:23 remaining in the second.

On the first possession of the third quarter, Acosta carried twice for 16 yards and picked up a first down in North Valleys territory.

Junior quarterback Rubio completed a pass for a first down at the Panthers’ 33, and Acosta pushed the pile for six yards to the 27 and spun his way to inside the 20 on the next tote — a hold whipping out the first down — and a sack set up a 4th-and-long.

Sellers punted a beautiful ball to inside the 5 after making a nice snag on an errant snap and kicking the ball rugby style rolling to the right.

Another North Valleys penalty — unsure of which kind — because roughing the punter should not be called outside the tackle box, set up the Indians with a new set of downs on the 27.

Aguirre made a great run to near the goal line and was awarded the next attempt as well, scoring from a yard out and pushing the margin to 44-0 around the 4:20 mark of the third.

The Panthers reached the Elko 32 with a long completion and a run by Ortiz, but Elko junior Marco Romero blew up a play in the backfield and North Valleys marched backward with penalties.

Junior Dayton McKnight broke up a pass, and sophomore quarterback Chase Busick ran for eight yards but the Panthers faced a 3rd-and-forever from the 44 — the next carry going for four yards.

On 4th-and-18, North Valleys punted — Elko taking over on its 13 after a two-yard return by junior Osbaldo Luna.

The Indians punted the ball back, and the Panthers took advantage on 3rd-and-11 with a delayed handoff.

However, North Valleys nullified a 1st-and-goal inside the 5 with another personal foul well behind the play.

The Panthers picked up a first down but could not manage a score on their final play, junior Rowan Remington making a big hit in the backfield and preserving the shutout.

Up Next

The Indians will host Hug at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.