 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Indians mercy-rule Panthers, 44-0

  • 0
Elko logo

RENO — The Elko football team used some trick plays early and got stronger throughout Friday night on the road, enforcing the mercy rule in the first half in a 44-0 victory over North Valleys.

The Panthers’ first possession ended in disaster.

After a tackle in the backfield by junior Hyde Chacon for a 4-yard loss, junior Cael Sellers put the Indians on the board — intercepting a third-down pass and returning 21 yards for a pick-six.

Junior Eli Finlayson took the handoff on the two-point conversion off the right side and strolled in untouched.

North Valleys began their second possession on its own 25, advancing to the 37 on a 15-yard carry by senior Zachary Guzman.

Junior Ivan Ortiz rushed for 18 yards to the Elko 49, and then the radio feed retired like Tom Brady — only to come back after the Panthers turned the ball over on downs at the Indians’ 44.

People are also reading…

The Indians’ first possession appeared to be a bust as well.

Appearances can be tricky, so can Elko.

Elko committed a hold and marched back to the 34, but a pass sailed incomplete and the Indians took a sack — setting up a 3rd-and-30 — and a deep shot fell harmlessly to the ground.

But, Sellers faked the punt, rolled left and threw a pass to around midfield to junior Jacob Aguirre — who Mossed a defender and ran the final 40-plus yards after the catch for a 76-yard touchdown.

The conversion was successful, opening a 16-0 lead.

Sellers booted the kickoff into the end zone for a touchback, but the Panthers gained a first down on 3rd-and-10 with a 17-yard catch by senior Nathaniel Monticelli to the 37-yard line.

A drop down the field on a high-arching rainbow hurt North Valleys dearly, and the Panthers were ruled for a penalty.

On 3rd-and-20, the Panthers were called for a hold — nullifying a catch to the 36.

The Indians declined the flag and went back to receive, luckily getting the ball back after fumbling on the punt return — ruled down by contact.

The first snap of the possession was also put on the carpet, and the Panthers gave up 15 yards of ground with a face mask.

Elko tore off another gimmick play, running a double pass — senior lineman Alex Luna lining up as an eligible receiver and tossing deep to junior Ayden Whiting to the North Valleys 7.

Whiting also snagged a five-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Justus Nielsen, Finlayson adding the conversion for a 24-0 lead with 1:24 on the first-quarter clock — the game riddled with penalties — a period that lasted nearly 40 minutes.

The Panthers, on 3rd-and-5 from around their own 45, threw an incomplete pass that was tipped by Aguirre.

From the Elko 15, the Indians went backward two yards with big pressure — Finlayson gaining about three or four yards.

Facing a 3rd-and-9, a motion penalty placed the Indians in a 3rd-and-14 from the 11.

Nielsen scrambled and broke free with a nifty run, eluding numerous defenders — splitting a pair — and racing all the way to the North Valleys 47.

Finlayson bulled his way for 11 yards on two carries and a fresh set of downs at the Panthers’ 36, then carried for about seven yards to the 29 — another personal foul for a late hit out of bounds — moving the ball half the distance inside the 15.

Junior Fernando Acosta broke tackles up the gut and ran for eight yards, then took the next run six yards for a touchdown — Finlayson plunging across on the conversion for a 32-0 lead with 7:39 remaining in the half.

Guzman gained a pair of first downs for the Panthers, who reached Elko’s side of midfield for the second time of the half.

A 15-yard penalty by the Indians pushed the ball to the 27, and Guzman broke a 17-yard carry to inside the Elko 5.

But, the Panthers went backward on consecutive snaps — Finlayson, Sellers and junior Christian Felix wreaking havoc in the North Valleys backfield.

From the 16, a 3rd-and-goal fell incomplete — Monticelli pleading his case that he caught the ball.

On 4th-and-goal, junior Alex Salaz tipped the pass away — Elko taking over on downs.

Finlayson burst the distance on the first snap of the drive, going 84 yards for a running-clock TD — hitting the second level and putting everyone in his rear-view mirror.

The conversion was unsuccessful, but the game went to 38-0 with 1:23 remaining in the second.

On the first possession of the third quarter, Acosta carried twice for 16 yards and picked up a first down in North Valleys territory.

Junior quarterback Rubio completed a pass for a first down at the Panthers’ 33, and Acosta pushed the pile for six yards to the 27 and spun his way to inside the 20 on the next tote — a hold whipping out the first down — and a sack set up a 4th-and-long.

Sellers punted a beautiful ball to inside the 5 after making a nice snag on an errant snap and kicking the ball rugby style rolling to the right.

Another North Valleys penalty — unsure of which kind — because roughing the punter should not be called outside the tackle box, set up the Indians with a new set of downs on the 27.

Aguirre made a great run to near the goal line and was awarded the next attempt as well, scoring from a yard out and pushing the margin to 44-0 around the 4:20 mark of the third.

The Panthers reached the Elko 32 with a long completion and a run by Ortiz, but Elko junior Marco Romero blew up a play in the backfield and North Valleys marched backward with penalties.

Junior Dayton McKnight broke up a pass, and sophomore quarterback Chase Busick ran for eight yards but the Panthers faced a 3rd-and-forever from the 44 — the next carry going for four yards.

On 4th-and-18, North Valleys punted — Elko taking over on its 13 after a two-yard return by junior Osbaldo Luna.

The Indians punted the ball back, and the Panthers took advantage on 3rd-and-11 with a delayed handoff.

However, North Valleys nullified a 1st-and-goal inside the 5 with another personal foul well behind the play.

The Panthers picked up a first down but could not manage a score on their final play, junior Rowan Remington making a big hit in the backfield and preserving the shutout.

Elko improved to 3-1 on the season with a 44-0 blanking of North Valleys

Up Next

The Indians will host Hug at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Indians wear down Truckee

Indians wear down Truckee

The Indians will travel and face North Valleys in another East-West crossover contest at 7 p.m. Friday, in Reno.

Indians host Truckee in 3A North opener

Indians host Truckee in 3A North opener

After the Indians hung tough for a 14-13 road victory last season, Truckee will have revenge on its mind at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field, in the 3A North opener for both teams.

Indians wallop Hawks

Indians wallop Hawks

The season outlook is bright as the Elko Indians travel to Melba, Idaho, to take on the Mustangs in non-conference action at 7 p.m. Friday.

WATCH NOW: Indians look to back up great season with another

WATCH NOW: Indians look to back up great season with another

“Expectations from people outside our program are probably really high, but to replace key parts, slide in guys, hope the pieces fit and not miss a beat is a tough,” he said. “Practices have been competitive, the kids are having fun and we hope we can stay healthy.”

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News