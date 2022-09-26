Indians overwhelm Bucks

ELKO — As has been the case for about four games, the Elko football team started slowly Friday night in its final home game of the season.

However, on senior night, the Indians — as they have during the span — gradually suffocated their opponent, pulling away for a 46-7 victory over Lowry.

After the first quarter, Elko led 8-0 and tacked on a pair of scores in the second period — adding two conversions as well — Lowry putting up its only score of the game with a seven-point frame in the second quarter.

At the half, the Indians were up big with the score at 24-7.

In the third, Elko notched a touchdown — the conversion unsuccessful — and closed the game with a 16-0 streak in the fourth for an easy 46-7 win over the Buckaroos.

Senior quarterback Justus Nielsen completed 7-of-16 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown and no interceptions; also running 13 times for 76 yards and two TDs.

Junior Fernando Acosta carried for 78 yards on 12 attempts and scored once, and junior Eli Finlayson finished with 76 yards on 13 carries before leaving the game on a stretcher — apparently OK after suffering from a stinger in his neck.

Junior Cael Sellers caught three passes for 72 yards — including a 52-yard strike from junior Jacob Aguirre — and ran twice for 33 yards.

Senior Mason Chacon snagged two balls for 44 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown pass from junior Alex Luna.

Senior Ayden Whiting posted three receptions for 40 yards and two TDs — also rushing for 11 yards on two totes — and junior Preston Chamberlin’s only catch went for a 33-yard gain.

Junior Quentin Williams rounded out the offense with a rushing yard on his only carry.

Defensively, the Indians were led with 11 tackles apiece from senior Alex Salaz and junior Naul Rubio.

Sellers rounded out the double-digit tacklers with 10 stops.

Williams tallied eight tackles and returned an interception for 36 yards.

As a team, Elko forced five turnovers — adding four fumble recoveries to Williams’ pick.

Junior Marco Romero made five tackles and pounced on two loose balls.

Juniors Danny Marquez, Kian Stuart, Brayden Berry and Hyde Chacon joined Mason Chacon with four stuffs each.

Mason Chacon tied for the team high with a sack.

Junior Anthony Mosely and senior Cai Alvarado each booked three tackles, and Alvarado also recovered a fumble.

Junior Dayton McKnight, senior Ayden Rodriguez and junior Rowan Remington posted two tackles apiece.

Junior Jesse Rynearson’s lone stop was for a sack.

Luna, junior Tyler Wiseman and Aguirre closed out the tackles for the Indians with one each.

Without a stop, Finlayson recovered a fumble and rounded off Elko’s takeaways.

Up Next

The Indians (5-1 overall, 1-0 in league) will hit the road and take on the Vaqueros (2-4 overall, 0-1 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.