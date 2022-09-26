 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Indians overwhelm Bucks

  • 0
Elko logo

ELKO — As has been the case for about four games, the Elko football team started slowly Friday night in its final home game of the season.

However, on senior night, the Indians — as they have during the span — gradually suffocated their opponent, pulling away for a 46-7 victory over Lowry.

After the first quarter, Elko led 8-0 and tacked on a pair of scores in the second period — adding two conversions as well — Lowry putting up its only score of the game with a seven-point frame in the second quarter.

At the half, the Indians were up big with the score at 24-7.

In the third, Elko notched a touchdown — the conversion unsuccessful — and closed the game with a 16-0 streak in the fourth for an easy 46-7 win over the Buckaroos.

Senior quarterback Justus Nielsen completed 7-of-16 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown and no interceptions; also running 13 times for 76 yards and two TDs.

People are also reading…

Junior Fernando Acosta carried for 78 yards on 12 attempts and scored once, and junior Eli Finlayson finished with 76 yards on 13 carries before leaving the game on a stretcher — apparently OK after suffering from a stinger in his neck.

Junior Cael Sellers caught three passes for 72 yards — including a 52-yard strike from junior Jacob Aguirre — and ran twice for 33 yards.

Senior Mason Chacon snagged two balls for 44 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown pass from junior Alex Luna.

Senior Ayden Whiting posted three receptions for 40 yards and two TDs — also rushing for 11 yards on two totes — and junior Preston Chamberlin’s only catch went for a 33-yard gain.

Junior Quentin Williams rounded out the offense with a rushing yard on his only carry.

Defensively, the Indians were led with 11 tackles apiece from senior Alex Salaz and junior Naul Rubio.

Sellers rounded out the double-digit tacklers with 10 stops.

Williams tallied eight tackles and returned an interception for 36 yards.

As a team, Elko forced five turnovers — adding four fumble recoveries to Williams’ pick.

Junior Marco Romero made five tackles and pounced on two loose balls.

Juniors Danny Marquez, Kian Stuart, Brayden Berry and Hyde Chacon joined Mason Chacon with four stuffs each.

Mason Chacon tied for the team high with a sack.

Junior Anthony Mosely and senior Cai Alvarado each booked three tackles, and Alvarado also recovered a fumble.

Junior Dayton McKnight, senior Ayden Rodriguez and junior Rowan Remington posted two tackles apiece.

Junior Jesse Rynearson’s lone stop was for a sack.

Luna, junior Tyler Wiseman and Aguirre closed out the tackles for the Indians with one each.

Without a stop, Finlayson recovered a fumble and rounded off Elko’s takeaways.

Up Next

The Indians (5-1 overall, 1-0 in league) will hit the road and take on the Vaqueros (2-4 overall, 0-1 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Fernley.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Elko opens league play against Lowry

Elko opens league play against Lowry

The Indians (4-1 overall) and the Buckaroos (4-0 overall) will open league play of the Division 3A North-East at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field, the game serving as the Elko varsity team’s final home game after Dayton canceled its season.

Elko explodes on Hug, 48-8

Elko explodes on Hug, 48-8

Elko will play its final home game of the year against Lowry at 7 p.m. Friday, the homecoming contest against Dayton likely turning into a battle of the Indians’ and Dayton’s JV teams — the Dust Devils canceling their varsity season.

Indians host Hawks

Indians host Hawks

The Indians (3-1 overall, 2-0 against 3A North) will host the Hawks (2-1 overall, 1-1 against 3A North) at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field.

Indians mercy-rule Panthers, 44-0

Indians mercy-rule Panthers, 44-0

RENO — The Elko football team used some trick plays early and got stronger throughout Friday night on the road, enforcing the mercy rule in th…

Indians host Truckee in 3A North opener

Indians host Truckee in 3A North opener

After the Indians hung tough for a 14-13 road victory last season, Truckee will have revenge on its mind at 7 p.m. Friday, at Warrior Field, in the 3A North opener for both teams.

Indians wallop Hawks

Indians wallop Hawks

The season outlook is bright as the Elko Indians travel to Melba, Idaho, to take on the Mustangs in non-conference action at 7 p.m. Friday.

WATCH NOW: Indians look to back up great season with another

WATCH NOW: Indians look to back up great season with another

“Expectations from people outside our program are probably really high, but to replace key parts, slide in guys, hope the pieces fit and not miss a beat is a tough,” he said. “Practices have been competitive, the kids are having fun and we hope we can stay healthy.”

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL issues warning to teams after Tom Brady smashes tablet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News