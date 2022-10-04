 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indians remain unbeaten in league, beat Vaqueros 34-19

FERNLEY — Through two games in league play of the Division North-East, the Elko football team has yet to be warmed up by an opponent.

On Friday, the Indians improved to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in league with a 34-19 road victory over Fernley.

The game was essentially sealed by halftime, Elko opening a 28-7 lead at the break.

The Indians held a 12-7 advantage in the first quarter and went on a 16-0 streak in the second.

The Vaqueros outscored Elko 6-0 in the third quarter and matched the Indians 6-6 in the fourth, but the damage was done early.

Offensively, the Indians ran wild — literally — rushing for 355 yards on 53 carries and scoring four rushing touchdowns.

Through the air, Elko amassed 137 yards and one TD — finishing with 492 yards of total offense.

Junior running back Fernando Acosta had a coming-out party, rushing for 199 yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Justus Nielsen also rushed for two scores with 93 yards on 18 attempts, completing 5-of-16 passes for 137 yards and another touchdown against one pick.

Junior Preston Chamberlin hauled in four catches for 113 yards, while senior Ayden Whiting’s lobe grab went for a 24-yard TD.

Junior Jacob Aguirre ran for 40 yards on four totes, and junior Quentin Williams rushed three times for 23 yards.

On defense, senior Cai Alvarado and junior Cael Sellers tied for the team high with 11 tackles apiece.

Alvarado also recovered a fumble and returned 26 yards.

Junior Naul Rubio, Aguirre and senior Alex Salaz tallied six stops each — Rubio recovering one fumble.

Senior Alex Apodaca booked five stuffs, junior Anthony Moseley added four tackles and the Indians gained three stops each for junior Kian Stuart, Williams, senior Ayden Rodriguez and junior Marco Romero.

In total, Elko recovered five fumbles — Stuart, Rodriguez and Romero also pouncing on loose balls — and Williams picked off a pass, the Indians notching six takeaways.

Junior Hyde Chacon, senior Mason Chacon and senior Alex Luna made two tackles apiece — the defense rounded off with a stop each by Chamberlin, junior Osbaldo Luna, junior Riken Still, senior Carter Johnson, junior Rowan Remington, junior Dayton McKnight and junior Danny Marquez.

On special teams, Whiting returned two kicks for 41 yards.

Up Next

The Indians (6-1 overall, 2-0 in league) will face their biggest test of the league season on the road against the Greenwave (4-1 overall, 2-0 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.

