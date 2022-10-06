Indians square off with Wave, in Fallon

ELKO — Without beating around the bush, Friday’s football game between Elko and Fallon is probably for the league title.

The Indians (6-1 overall, 2-0 in league) will travel and square off with the Greenwave (4-1 in league, 2-0 in league) at 7 p.m. Friday, in Fallon.

The Greenwave are freshly removed from a 49-19 shellacking of the Spartans, in Spring Creek.

Elko is coming off a 34-19 road victory over Fernley.

The game for Fallon was its first 3A North-East contest of the season, after “winning” its first slated game by forfeit over Dayton — the Dust Devils canceling their varsity campaign after a 42-6 home loss to Division 2A North program Lovelock, on Sept. 2.

Against the Spartans, the Wave approached 500 yards of total offense — amassing 497 — throwing for 305 yards and rushing for 192.

Junior quarterback Bryce Adams completed 14-of-20 passes for 305 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, rushing four times for 35 yards and a TD.

Senior wideout Steven Moon led Fallon in all receiving categories with seven catches for 177 yards and one TD, which went for 90 yards on the Wave’s final offensive play of the first half.

Senior tailback Brody Jacks carried the ball 18 times for 151 yards and two scores.

Senior Baylor Sandberg’s lone catch was a 58-yard touchdown, junior Ethan Tarner finished with three receptions for 33 yards and a score and junior Carter Paul hauled in three balls for 37 yards.

The offense was rounded out with two carries for six yards by senior Tristan Hill.

Hill led the defense with 10 tackles — two for losses — and junior Caden McKnight approached double digits with nine stops and two in the backfield.

Sandberg finished with eight stops and a team-high two sacks, senior Casamaro White adding six tackles.

Junior Brady Alves added five stuffs, and the Greenwave gained four tackles each from Tarner and Moon — Tarner making a sack and forcing a fumble.

Junior Benito Cortez and senior Jeremiah Prinz notched three stops apiece; Prinz blocking an extra point.

Senior Evermar Garcia, sophomore Trevor Hyde and sophomore Ashton Davis tallied two tackles each.

The defense was capped with a stop apiece for junior Jaiden McFadden, junior Troy Shelton and senior Talon Wright.

Junior Roland Gronin picked up a loose ball and returned the fumble 58 yards for a touchdown.

On special teams, Fallon punted just once — Tarner getting off a 33-yarder.

Paul returned two kicks for 25 yards and picked up 10 yards on one punt return, and Moon was held to 23 yards on two kick returns.

Junior Cesar Gonzalez Ledesma successfully made all seven of his point-after touchdown kicks.

Against the Vaqueros, Elko’s offensive production was similar to Fallon’s versus Spring Creek — the Indians racking up 492 yards of total offense.

Junior running back Fernando Acosta had a coming-out party, rushing for 199 yards on 28 carries with two touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Justus Nielsen also rushed for two scores with 93 yards on 18 attempts, completing 5-of-16 passes for 137 yards and another touchdown against one pick.

Junior Preston Chamberlin hauled in four catches for 113 yards, while senior Ayden Whiting’s lobe grab went for a 24-yard TD.

Junior Jacob Aguirre ran for 40 yards on four totes, and junior Quentin Williams rushed three times for 23 yards.

On defense, senior Cai Alvarado and junior Cael Sellers tied for the team high with 11 tackles apiece.

Alvarado also recovered a fumble and returned 26 yards.

Junior Naul Rubio, Aguirre and senior Alex Salaz tallied six stops each — Rubio recovering one fumble.

Senior Alex Apodaca booked five stuffs, junior Anthony Moseley added four tackles and the Indians gained three stops each for junior Kian Stuart, Williams, senior Ayden Rodriguez and junior Marco Romero.

In total, Elko recovered five fumbles — Stuart, Rodriguez and Romero also pouncing on loose balls — and Williams picked off a pass, the Indians notching six takeaways.

Junior Hyde Chacon, senior Mason Chacon and senior Alex Luna made two tackles apiece — the defense rounded off with a stop each by Chamberlin, junior Osbaldo Luna, junior Riken Still, senior Carter Johnson, junior Rowan Remington, junior Dayton McKnight and junior Danny Marquez.

On special teams, Whiting returned two kicks for 41 yards.

Game Time

Game Time