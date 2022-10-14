Indians thrash Dayton

ELKO — In Friday’s game, the Elko boys soccer team put up two touchdowns and two extra points on Dayton.

Yes, that’s right — a football score on the pitch.

The Indians scored 14 goals and notched a shutout defensively, beating the Dust Devils by the mercy rule in the 60th minute with the score at 14-0.

The action started early, Elko senior Langston Bonafide missing a kick wide to the right and junior Nico Avila knocking a shot off the post.

But, the Indians broke through quickly — junior Andres Lopez scoring on a pass from junior Leo Pulgar.

Bonafide hit a chip over the goalie that cleared the frame as well, a shot by Pulgar was saved by the goalie and senior Mikey Abarca knocked a header wide to the left from a corner kick.

Another try by Pulgar was deflected away from the net, but he cashed his first of three scores in the 14th minute — working a ball around the keeper as he advanced forward.

In the 16th minute, the lead swelled to three on a through ball to junior Marcos Carlos — Elko grabbing a 4-0 advantage just one minute later on a follow by Lopez for his second score of the contest after a deflection.

Elko worked the ball beautifully in the 22nd minute, beginning with wall passes along the right edge by Avila and senior Pavel Marin — Avila eventually working through traffic on the right side of the box and crossing a pass to Carlos in the middle for his second goal and a 6-0 lead.

Carlos tallied a hat trick in the 27th minute, tracking down a pass on the right edge and toe-poking a shot on the fly as the keeper and ball came together simultaneously.

Avila knocked a rocket high and over the frame on consecutive kicks — one from the right and the second from the left — but he scored in the 33rd minute on an assist from Bonafide, who worked the opposite side of the field on the left and dropped a ball back in the middle.

Another well-struck ball was scooped up by Dayton’s backup keeper — who entered the game after a collision against the starter — and the Indians put the game in mercy-rule status as far as the score went.

Just before the break, Abarca headed a rebound into the net on a corner kick by junior Andres Monroy — the initial kick boot from Bonafide bouncing off a defender.

At the half, Elko was up a touchdown and a two-point conversion with the score at 8-0.

Just a minute and a half into the second half, the Indians grabbed a three field-goal cushion — Pulgar booming a rope in the middle on a cross from the right wing by Avila.

Carlos pushed a try from the left wing wide to the same side, Avila tagged a ball that sailed high and Carlos sent another attempt wide to the left from the middle.

In the 46th minute, Pulgar booked Elko’s hat trick on a ball through the middle.

Avila collected his own kick after it bounced off the keeper in front of the net, pounding home the follow from his own miss in the 48th minute for an 11-0 lead.

Freshman Edgar Martinez nearly got in the mix, missing high on a corner kick from Avila and a nice pass by Abarca.

For a brief stretch, Elko junior goalkeeper Francisco Talamantes saw some action on the Dust Devils’ offensive end of the field — coming away from the frame for several stops and kicks to his fullbacks on the wings.

Freshman Sorel Barajas was close to several scores, missing wide to the right after a pass from Montez and hitting another shot after making a steal.

In the 54th minute, Elko’s advantage went to four field goals or two touchdowns — Bonafide following up a loose ball for a 12-0 lead.

A minute later, Avila won possession of a ball at midfield and dribbled through the entire defense for a goal in the right side of the net for a 13-0 tally.

The offensive onslaught ended around the 56th minute, Marin nailing a low-line drive from the right wing on an assist from Avila — the game ending mercifully at the 60-minute mark.

The Indians scored eight goals in the first half in the six goals in 16 minutes of the second for a 14-0 victory.

Impressively, Elko assisted 10 of its 14 goals.

Avila was one of three players with a hat trick and assisted three more — racking up 12 points — Carlos scored three goals of his own and added an assist (10 points) and Pulgar was the third Indian with a hat trick in the game (nine points) — Avila, Carlos and Pulgar netting nine of Elko’s 14 goals.

Bonafide closed with seven points on a goal and a game-high four assists.

Lopez finished with two goals, Marin scored one goal and assisted another and Abarca closed out the offense with one goal.

Junior Orlando Ruiz also notched an assists for the Indians.

Up Next

Elko improved to 9-10 overall and 5-1 in league play of the Division 3A North-East and will close its homecoming stand with an 11:45 a.m. Saturday contest against Fernley, at Adobe Middle School.